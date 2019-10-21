FULL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Lewis Central Tournament 

Pool A 

Abraham Lincoln 22-21 Glenwood 20-15

Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Harlan 13-19

Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Sidney 12-9

Glenwood 21-21 Harlan 11-17

Sidney 20-21-15 Glenwood 22-10-12

Sidney 21-17-15 Harlan 8-21-4

Pool B 

Red Oak 21-21 Lewis Central 15-12

Red Oak 21-21 Treynor 8-15

Red Oak 21-21 Maryville 17-9

Lewis Central 2 Treynor 0

Lewis Central 2 Maryville 0

Treynor 2 Maryville 0

Bracket 

Semifinal: Abraham Lincoln 22-21 Lewis Central 20-14

Semifinal: Red Oak 21-21 Sidney 18-16

Championship: Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Red Oak 19-17

Glenwood 16-21-15 Treynor 21-14-9

Glenwood def. Maryville

Treynor Harlan

West Monona Tournament 

West Monona 23-25-15 Denison-Schleswig 15-18-7

Siouxland Christian 25-25 Denison-Schleswig 18-20

Denison-Schleswig 25-25 Westwood 16-20

Winterset Tournament 

Pool B 

East Mills 20-21-15 Gilbert 22-17-10

Carlisle 17-21-15 East Mills 21-11-9

East Mills 21-14-15 Atlantic 15-21-11

Gilbert 21-15-15 Atlantic 3-21-10

Carlisle 21-17-15 Atlantic 18-21-8

Rolling Valley Conference Tournament (at Coon Rapids-Bayard)

PLAY-IN 

(9) CAM, Anita 21-21 (8) Paton-Churdan 19-18

WINNER’S BRACKET FIRST ROUND

(2) Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-21 (7) Exira/EHK 14-14

(6) Woodbine def. (3) Ar-We-Va

(1) Glidden-Ralston 21-21 (9) CAM, Anita 12-16

(5) Boyer Valley def. (4) West Harrison

WINNER’S BRACKET SEMIFINALS 

(2) Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-21 (6) Woodbine 9-18

(1) Glidden-Ralston 21-21-15 (5) Boyer Valley 23-17-9

CHAMPIONSHIP 

(1) Glidden-Ralston 14-25-25-16-15 (2) Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-18-22-25-11

LOSER’S BRACKET 

(8) Paton-Churdan 16-21-15 (7) Exira/EHK 21-15-4

(3) Ar-We-Va 13-22-15 (8) Paton-Churdan 21-20-12

(9) CAM, Anita (4) West Harrison

(3) Ar-We-Va (5) Boyer Valley

(6) Woodbine vs. CAM/West Harrison

Bishop Heelan Tournament  

Sioux Falls Washington 22-21 Sioux City East 20-15

Unity Christian 21-21 Sioux City North 12-13

Sioux Center 21-21 Bishop Heelan 19-16

Sioux City East 21-21 Unity Christian 15-16

Lawton_Bronson 21-8-15 Sioux City North 19-8-13

Sioux Center 21-21 Sioux City East 11-17

Cherokee 21-21 Bishop Heelan 13-16

Western Christian 21-21 Bishop Heelan 10-8

Sioux Falls Washington 22-21 Sioux City North 22-11

Sioux City East 21-21 Lawton-Bronson 15-16

Western Christian 21-21 Sioux City North 9-12

Bishop Heelan 19-21-15 Ridge View 21-19-6

Seymour Tournament  

Seymour 17-21-15 Mormon Trail 21-8-8

Moulton-Udell Diagonal

Seymour 21-21 Diagonal 15-14

Mormon Trail 21-21 Moulton-Udell 13-13

Mormon Trail 22-19-15 Diagonal 20-21-7

Seymour 25-25 Moulton-Udell 5-12