FULL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Lewis Central Tournament
Pool A
Abraham Lincoln 22-21 Glenwood 20-15
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Harlan 13-19
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Sidney 12-9
Glenwood 21-21 Harlan 11-17
Sidney 20-21-15 Glenwood 22-10-12
Sidney 21-17-15 Harlan 8-21-4
Pool B
Red Oak 21-21 Lewis Central 15-12
Red Oak 21-21 Treynor 8-15
Red Oak 21-21 Maryville 17-9
Lewis Central 2 Treynor 0
Lewis Central 2 Maryville 0
Treynor 2 Maryville 0
Bracket
Semifinal: Abraham Lincoln 22-21 Lewis Central 20-14
Semifinal: Red Oak 21-21 Sidney 18-16
Championship: Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Red Oak 19-17
Glenwood 16-21-15 Treynor 21-14-9
Glenwood def. Maryville
Treynor Harlan
West Monona Tournament
West Monona 23-25-15 Denison-Schleswig 15-18-7
Siouxland Christian 25-25 Denison-Schleswig 18-20
Denison-Schleswig 25-25 Westwood 16-20
Winterset Tournament
Pool B
East Mills 20-21-15 Gilbert 22-17-10
Carlisle 17-21-15 East Mills 21-11-9
East Mills 21-14-15 Atlantic 15-21-11
Gilbert 21-15-15 Atlantic 3-21-10
Carlisle 21-17-15 Atlantic 18-21-8
Rolling Valley Conference Tournament (at Coon Rapids-Bayard)
PLAY-IN
(9) CAM, Anita 21-21 (8) Paton-Churdan 19-18
WINNER’S BRACKET FIRST ROUND
(2) Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-21 (7) Exira/EHK 14-14
(6) Woodbine def. (3) Ar-We-Va
(1) Glidden-Ralston 21-21 (9) CAM, Anita 12-16
(5) Boyer Valley def. (4) West Harrison
WINNER’S BRACKET SEMIFINALS
(2) Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-21 (6) Woodbine 9-18
(1) Glidden-Ralston 21-21-15 (5) Boyer Valley 23-17-9
CHAMPIONSHIP
(1) Glidden-Ralston 14-25-25-16-15 (2) Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-18-22-25-11
LOSER’S BRACKET
(8) Paton-Churdan 16-21-15 (7) Exira/EHK 21-15-4
(3) Ar-We-Va 13-22-15 (8) Paton-Churdan 21-20-12
(9) CAM, Anita (4) West Harrison
(3) Ar-We-Va (5) Boyer Valley
(6) Woodbine vs. CAM/West Harrison
Bishop Heelan Tournament
Sioux Falls Washington 22-21 Sioux City East 20-15
Unity Christian 21-21 Sioux City North 12-13
Sioux Center 21-21 Bishop Heelan 19-16
Sioux City East 21-21 Unity Christian 15-16
Lawton_Bronson 21-8-15 Sioux City North 19-8-13
Sioux Center 21-21 Sioux City East 11-17
Cherokee 21-21 Bishop Heelan 13-16
Western Christian 21-21 Bishop Heelan 10-8
Sioux Falls Washington 22-21 Sioux City North 22-11
Sioux City East 21-21 Lawton-Bronson 15-16
Western Christian 21-21 Sioux City North 9-12
Bishop Heelan 19-21-15 Ridge View 21-19-6
Seymour Tournament
Seymour 17-21-15 Mormon Trail 21-8-8
Moulton-Udell Diagonal
Seymour 21-21 Diagonal 15-14
Mormon Trail 21-21 Moulton-Udell 13-13
Mormon Trail 22-19-15 Diagonal 20-21-7
Seymour 25-25 Moulton-Udell 5-12