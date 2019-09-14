VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Shenandoah Tournament  

Shenandoah 21-21 Missouri Valley 14-18

Lenox 21-19-15 Bedford 16-21-13

Stanton 21-21 Fremont-Mills 14-11

Lenox 21-21 Shenandoah 18-15

Missouri Valley 21-21 Bedford 9-17

Fremont-Mills 21-21 Creston 17-18

Shenandoah 22-21 Bedford 20-7

Lenox 21-21 Missouri Valley 14-19

Stanton 21-21 Creston 16-16

Stanton 18-21-17 Shenandoah 21-19-15

Lenox 21-21 Fremont-Mills 11-16

Creston 21-21 Missouri Valley 15-9

Stanton 21-21 Missouri Valley 18-15

Fremont-Mills 21-21 Bedford 15-15

Creston 19-21-16 Lenox 21-12-14

Creston 21-21 Shenandoah 14-13

Fremont-Mills 21-21 Missouri Valley 13-13

Stanton 28-21 Bedford 26-14

Shenandoah 21-21 Fremont-Mills 17-9

Creston 21-21 Bedford 14-11

Lenox 19-21-15 Stanton 21-17-12

Atlantic Tournament 

Underwood 21-21 Winterset 19-19

Treynor 21-20-15 Atlantic 7-22-7

St. Albert 21-21 Glenwood 13-17

Winterset 22-21 Atlantic 20-19

St. Albert 21-21 Underwood 15-15

Glenwood 21-17-15 Treynor 14-21-8

Glenwood 21-21 Atlantic 13-13

St. Albert 21-13-15 Winterset 15-21-9

Underwood 21-19-15 Treynor 18-21-13

Underwood 21-21 Atlantic 17-14

St. Albert 21-21 Treynor 10-6

Glenwood 21-15-15 Winterset 15-21-10

Treynor 2-21 Winterset 19-16

St. Albert 21-21 Atlantic 16-15

Glenwood 23-21 Underwood 21-17

Griswold Tournament  

Griswold 21-21 Exira/EHK 12-15

IKM-Manning 21-21 Exira/EHK 10-17

IKM-Manning 24-21 Denison-Schleswig 22-15

Denison-Schleswig 21-21 Griswold 11-10

Griswold 21-21 IKM-Manning 19-9

ACGC 21-21 IKM-Manning 12-17

ACGC 21-21 Exira/EHK 16-11

Griswold 25-21 Riverside 23-18

ACGC 21-21 Griswold 18-8

Riverside 21-21 IKM-Manning 13-18

Southwest Valley 21-21 Griswold 15-15

Riverside 19-21-15 Southwest Valley 21-19-x

ACGC 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 19-16

ACGC 21-21 Riverside 12-16

Riverside 21-21 Exira/EHK 16-12

Southwest Valley 21-21 Exira/EHK 11-10

Southwest Valley 21-18-15 Denison-Schleswig 16-21-9

Riverside 21-16-16 Denison-Schleswig 16-21-14

Southwest Valley 21-21 IKM-Manning 18-15

Denison-Schleswig 21-21 Exira/EHK 10-10

Southwest Valley 21-21 ACGC 16-17

Southeast Polk Tournament 

Pool D 

Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Red Oak 13-17

Red Oak 21-21 Marshalltown 13-9

Red Oak 21-21 Des Moines East 9-8

Marshalltown 6-21-15 Abraham Lincoln 21-15-13

Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Des Moines East 7-5

Bracket Play 

Abraham Lincoln 25-25 Urbandale 13-13

WDM Valley 25-27 Red Oak 22-25

South Central Calhoun Tournament 

Harlan 22-21 Kingsley-Pierson 20-16

Harlan 21-21 East Sac County 17-18

Harlan 21-23 Kuemper Catholic 16-21

Ridge View 21-21 Harlan 16-19

South Central Calhoun 21-21 Harlan 19-16

Harlan 21-21 River Valley 9-11

Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Kingsley-Pierson 15-14

Kuemper Catholic 24-21 East Sac County 22-6

Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Ridge View 7-15

Kuemper Catholic 21-20-15 South Central Calhoun 16-22-6

Kuemper Catholic 21-21 River Valley 6-4

West Monona Tournament 

MMCRU 21-21 Boyer Valley 15-16

Logan-Magnolia 21-20-18 Boyer Valley 14-22-16

West Harrison vs. Woodbine

Boyer Valley 21-21 West Harrison 12-19

Logan-Magnolia 21-21 Woodbine 10-5

West Monona 21-21 West Harrison 15-16

Woodbine vs. MMCRU

Logan-Magnolia 17-21-15 West Monona 21-10-9

West Monona 21-21 Woodbine 18-16

West Monona 21-21 Boyer Valley 14-12

Boyer Valley 12-21-15 Woodbine 21-7-5

Logan-Magnolia 21-21 West Harrison 8-3

Logan-Magnolia 21-17-15 MMCRU 14-21-13

Chariton Tournament 

Pool A

North Mahaska 21-19-15 Wayne 10-21-3

Davis County 21-21 Wayne 19-15

Wayne 16-21-15 Chariton 21-14-11

Pool B

Albia 21-21 Southeast Warren 19-17

Southeast Warren 21-21 Interstate 35 18-8

Southeast Warren 21-21 East Union 15-14

Albia 21-21 East Union 18-18

East Union 21-21 Interstate 35 7-11

Bracket Play

Davis County 25-13-15 Southeast Warren 20-25-10

Interstate 35, Truro 25-25 Wayne 19-22

East Union 25-25 Chariton 17-12

East Union 25-25 Interstate 35, Truro 18-14

LeMars Tournament  

Pool A 

Le Mars Siouxland Christian

Le Mars Lawton-Bronson

Le Mars Hinton

Le Mars Dakota Valley

Pool B

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Gehlen Catholic 11-12

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Woodbury Central 7-13

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Sheldon 17-16

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Sioux City North 17-13

Sioux City North Gehlen Catholic

Sioux City North Woodbury Central

Sioux City North Sheldon

Bracket Play

Championship: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Dakota Valley 16-21

Twin Cedars Tournament 

Murray 21-21-15 Twin Cedars 23-13-5

Pleasantville 21-19-15 Murray 10-21-9

Ankeny Christian 21-19-15 Murray 10-21-9

Pleasantville 21-21 Twin Cedars 12-13 

Twin Cedars vs. Ankeny Christian

Pleasantville 21-21 Ankeny Christian 16-16