VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Shenandoah Tournament
Shenandoah 21-21 Missouri Valley 14-18
Lenox 21-19-15 Bedford 16-21-13
Stanton 21-21 Fremont-Mills 14-11
Lenox 21-21 Shenandoah 18-15
Missouri Valley 21-21 Bedford 9-17
Fremont-Mills 21-21 Creston 17-18
Shenandoah 22-21 Bedford 20-7
Lenox 21-21 Missouri Valley 14-19
Stanton 21-21 Creston 16-16
Stanton 18-21-17 Shenandoah 21-19-15
Lenox 21-21 Fremont-Mills 11-16
Creston 21-21 Missouri Valley 15-9
Stanton 21-21 Missouri Valley 18-15
Fremont-Mills 21-21 Bedford 15-15
Creston 19-21-16 Lenox 21-12-14
Creston 21-21 Shenandoah 14-13
Fremont-Mills 21-21 Missouri Valley 13-13
Stanton 28-21 Bedford 26-14
Shenandoah 21-21 Fremont-Mills 17-9
Creston 21-21 Bedford 14-11
Lenox 19-21-15 Stanton 21-17-12
Atlantic Tournament
Underwood 21-21 Winterset 19-19
Treynor 21-20-15 Atlantic 7-22-7
St. Albert 21-21 Glenwood 13-17
Winterset 22-21 Atlantic 20-19
St. Albert 21-21 Underwood 15-15
Glenwood 21-17-15 Treynor 14-21-8
Glenwood 21-21 Atlantic 13-13
St. Albert 21-13-15 Winterset 15-21-9
Underwood 21-19-15 Treynor 18-21-13
Underwood 21-21 Atlantic 17-14
St. Albert 21-21 Treynor 10-6
Glenwood 21-15-15 Winterset 15-21-10
Treynor 2-21 Winterset 19-16
St. Albert 21-21 Atlantic 16-15
Glenwood 23-21 Underwood 21-17
Griswold Tournament
Griswold 21-21 Exira/EHK 12-15
IKM-Manning 21-21 Exira/EHK 10-17
IKM-Manning 24-21 Denison-Schleswig 22-15
Denison-Schleswig 21-21 Griswold 11-10
Griswold 21-21 IKM-Manning 19-9
ACGC 21-21 IKM-Manning 12-17
ACGC 21-21 Exira/EHK 16-11
Griswold 25-21 Riverside 23-18
ACGC 21-21 Griswold 18-8
Riverside 21-21 IKM-Manning 13-18
Southwest Valley 21-21 Griswold 15-15
Riverside 19-21-15 Southwest Valley 21-19-x
ACGC 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 19-16
ACGC 21-21 Riverside 12-16
Riverside 21-21 Exira/EHK 16-12
Southwest Valley 21-21 Exira/EHK 11-10
Southwest Valley 21-18-15 Denison-Schleswig 16-21-9
Riverside 21-16-16 Denison-Schleswig 16-21-14
Southwest Valley 21-21 IKM-Manning 18-15
Denison-Schleswig 21-21 Exira/EHK 10-10
Southwest Valley 21-21 ACGC 16-17
Southeast Polk Tournament
Pool D
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Red Oak 13-17
Red Oak 21-21 Marshalltown 13-9
Red Oak 21-21 Des Moines East 9-8
Marshalltown 6-21-15 Abraham Lincoln 21-15-13
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Des Moines East 7-5
Bracket Play
Abraham Lincoln 25-25 Urbandale 13-13
WDM Valley 25-27 Red Oak 22-25
South Central Calhoun Tournament
Harlan 22-21 Kingsley-Pierson 20-16
Harlan 21-21 East Sac County 17-18
Harlan 21-23 Kuemper Catholic 16-21
Ridge View 21-21 Harlan 16-19
South Central Calhoun 21-21 Harlan 19-16
Harlan 21-21 River Valley 9-11
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Kingsley-Pierson 15-14
Kuemper Catholic 24-21 East Sac County 22-6
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Ridge View 7-15
Kuemper Catholic 21-20-15 South Central Calhoun 16-22-6
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 River Valley 6-4
West Monona Tournament
MMCRU 21-21 Boyer Valley 15-16
Logan-Magnolia 21-20-18 Boyer Valley 14-22-16
West Harrison vs. Woodbine
Boyer Valley 21-21 West Harrison 12-19
Logan-Magnolia 21-21 Woodbine 10-5
West Monona 21-21 West Harrison 15-16
Woodbine vs. MMCRU
Logan-Magnolia 17-21-15 West Monona 21-10-9
West Monona 21-21 Woodbine 18-16
West Monona 21-21 Boyer Valley 14-12
Boyer Valley 12-21-15 Woodbine 21-7-5
Logan-Magnolia 21-21 West Harrison 8-3
Logan-Magnolia 21-17-15 MMCRU 14-21-13
Chariton Tournament
Pool A
North Mahaska 21-19-15 Wayne 10-21-3
Davis County 21-21 Wayne 19-15
Wayne 16-21-15 Chariton 21-14-11
Pool B
Albia 21-21 Southeast Warren 19-17
Southeast Warren 21-21 Interstate 35 18-8
Southeast Warren 21-21 East Union 15-14
Albia 21-21 East Union 18-18
East Union 21-21 Interstate 35 7-11
Bracket Play
Davis County 25-13-15 Southeast Warren 20-25-10
Interstate 35, Truro 25-25 Wayne 19-22
East Union 25-25 Chariton 17-12
East Union 25-25 Interstate 35, Truro 18-14
LeMars Tournament
Pool A
Le Mars Siouxland Christian
Le Mars Lawton-Bronson
Le Mars Hinton
Le Mars Dakota Valley
Pool B
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Gehlen Catholic 11-12
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Woodbury Central 7-13
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Sheldon 17-16
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Sioux City North 17-13
Sioux City North Gehlen Catholic
Sioux City North Woodbury Central
Sioux City North Sheldon
Bracket Play
Championship: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Dakota Valley 16-21
Twin Cedars Tournament
Murray 21-21-15 Twin Cedars 23-13-5
Pleasantville 21-19-15 Murray 10-21-9
Ankeny Christian 21-19-15 Murray 10-21-9
Pleasantville 21-21 Twin Cedars 12-13
Twin Cedars vs. Ankeny Christian
Pleasantville 21-21 Ankeny Christian 16-16