VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills 19-25-25-25 Stanton 25-22-21-21
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 2 Central Decatur 1
Bedford 25-26-26 Mount Ayr 23-24-24
Mount Ayr 25-25 Central Decatur 14-20
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia 25-25-25 Moulton-Udell 17-10-17
Melcher-Dallas 25-25-20-25 Orient-Macksburg 16-14-25-20
Tri-Center Quad
Tri-Center 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 16-17
Glenwood 21-21 MVAOCOU 3-4
Tri-Center 21-21 MVAOCOU 7-6
Sidney 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 13-5
Sidney 21-14-15 Glenwood 16-21-13
Thomas Jefferson 21-21 MVAOCOU 6-9
Sidney 21-21 Tri-Center 11-9
Glenwood 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 14-16
Tri-Center 21-21 Glenwood 18-14
Sidney 21-21 MVAOCOU 4-12
Southwest Valley Triangular (at Villisca)
Southwest Valley 11-25-15 East Mills 25-23-13
Southwest Valley 25-25 Essex 9-13
East Mills 25-25-25 Essex 9-8-1
Remsen, St. Mary’s Triangular
Remsen, St. Mary’s 25-21-15 West Harrison 16-25-10
West Harrison 25-25 River Valley 20-18
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Griswold 25-25-12-25 Lenox 21-13-25-12
Logan-Magnolia 25-15-25-25 West Monona 16-25-19-21
Lamoni 25-18-25-25 East Union 23-25-11-15
Winterset 26-25-25 Nodaway Valley 24-15-22
Sheldon 22-18-15 Le Mars 20-21-8
Western Christian 2 Le Mars 0
Sioux City West at Elk Point-Jefferson
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Fort Calhoun 19-25-25-25 Arlington 25-23-17-20
East Central Nebraska Conference
Louisville 25-25-15-25 Auburn 22-23-25-21
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Johnson County Central 11-17
Yutan 21-25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 25-14-23
Mead 21-25-25-25 Freeman 25-17-22-23
Johnson County Central 25-25 Yutan 21-19
Pioneer Conference
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 20-20-14
Lewiston 14-25-25 Friend 25-20-21
Pawnee City at Friend
Pawnee City 25-25 Lewiston 17-11
Metro Conference
Millard West 25-25-25 Omaha Burke 17-13-6
Omaha Bryan 25-25 Omaha Benson 11-23
Omaha Northwest 25-25 Omaha Benson 22-19
Omaha Bryan 26-25-25 Omaha Northwest 28-22-21
Papillion-LaVista South 25-25-25 Omaha Central 10-13-14
Omaha Westside 25-25-25 Omaha North 18-6-14
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Elkhorn South 27-25-25 Elkhorn 25-16-20
Gretna 25-23-26-25 Millard North 23-25-24-16
Norris 25-25 Aurora 15-14
Norris 27-27 Wahoo 25-25
Plattsmouth at Omaha Gross Catholic
Waverly 25-25-25 Lincoln Lutheran 22-12-17
Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Omaha Mercy 13-18-18
Douglas County West 3 Conestoga 0
Syracuse 11-25-22-28-15 Milford 25-17-25-26-7
Wahoo 25-25 Aurora 15-16
Johnson-Brock 25-25 Falls City 20-19
Johnson-Brock 25-25 Southern 7-19
Southern def. Falls City
SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Eastern Midlands Conference
Waverly 13 Nebraska City 5
Plattsmouth 7 Blair 6
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Syracuse 19 Fort Calhoun 6
East Central Nebraska Conference
Freeman at Conestoga
Metro Conference
Millard South 12 Bellevue West 4
Non-Conference
Bennington 14 Raymond Central 0
Beatrice 3 Bennington 1
Arlington 17 Duchesne/Roncalli Catholic 16
Beatrice 17 Raymond Central 0
Milford 13 Wahoo 12
Auburn 10 Cass County Central 0
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 8 Yutan/Mead 3
Falls City def. Southern/Diller-Odell
Lincoln Southwest 11 Millard North 3
Omaha Westside 7 Columbus 4
Papillion-LaVista South 10 Ralston 0