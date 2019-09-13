VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference
East Mills 25-25 Stanton 16-20
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center 28-24-25-14-15 Underwood 26-26-20-25-9
Treynor 25-21-25-25 AHSTW 12-25-16-12
Riverside 27-25-21-26 Audubon 25-14-24-24
Missouri Valley 25-22-25-25 IKM-Manning 21-25-10-18
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 25-25-25 Central Decatur 19-16-15
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston 27-25-23-25-16 Boyer Valley 29-22-25-17-14
Ar-We-Va 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 18-18-20
Woodbine 25-25 CAM, Anita 17-21
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 11-15-12
Sioux City East 25-25-22-25 Le Mars 19-18-25-17
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 25-25-25 Orient-Macksburg 21-9-11
Murray 25-20-25-25 Ankeny Christian 20-25-19-19
Diagonal at Mormon Trail
Moravia 25-25-25 Twin Cedars 10-19-11
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Creston 25-25-18-25 Southwest Valley 21-22-25-23
Stanton 25-25 Bedford 17-9
East Mills 25-25 Bedford 6-14
Griswold 21-21 Woodbine 8-15
Griswold 21-21 CAM, Anita 15-9
Mount Ayr 25-25 Clarke 23-11
Mount Ayr 25-25 Pleasantville 19-18
Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-21 Perry 15-18
Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-21 Earlham 16-11
Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-21 Des Moines North 9-3
Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-21 Panorama 14-16
Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-21 Ogden 14-7
South Sioux City 25-20-25-25 Sioux City West 14-25-23-18
Sioux City North at Cherokee
275 Conference
East Atchison 25-25 Nodaway-Holt 18-23
Rock Port at North Nodaway
South Holt 2 West Nodaway 0
Mound City 2 Union Star/King City 0
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville 2 Bishop LeBlond 1
Benton 2 Cameron 0
St. Pius X at Chillicothe
Savannah 2 Lafayette 0
Eastern Midlands Conference
Norris 25-25-25 Plattsmouth 19-12-11
Elkhorn at Blair
East Central Nebraska Conference
Johnson County Central 25-17-25-25 Palmyra 13-25-12-19
Pioneer Conference
Diller-Odell 25-25-25 Lewiston 8-4-13
Metro Conference
Millard North 25-25-25 Bellevue East 15-16-19
Papillion-LaVista 23-22-25-25-17 Elkhorn South 25-25-20-22-15
Omaha Central 25-25-25 Omaha South 14-10-11
Omaha Marian 25-25-25 OMaha North 7-5-8
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Seward 25-25-25 Nebraska City 13-16-13
Gross Catholic 25-25-25 Bennington 19-19-x
Douglas County West 25-25-25 Omaha Concordia 17-21-21
Platteview 25-25-25 Omaha Northwest 11-12-13
Syracuse 25-25-21-25 Lincoln Christian 19-23-25-15
Norfolk Catholic at Wahoo
Johnson-Brock 25-24-25-25 Auburn 20-26-23-17
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-25 Freeman 21-19-14
Mead 25-25-25 Osceola 13-2-18
Weeping Water 25-25 Heartland Christian 15-20
Southern 25-25 Weeping Water 20-14
Southern 25-25 Heartland Christian 18-15
Yutan 25-25 Boys Town 21-13
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 25-19-25 Yutan 18-25-16
Cross County 25-25-25 Friend 12-13-9
Falls City 25-25 Pawnee City 10-20
Sterling 25-16-25 Pawnee City 20-25-16
Falls City 25-24-25 Sterling 21-26-15
Fillmore Central 25-25-25 Tri County 17-7-8
Omaha Burke 25-25-18-25 Lincoln Northeast 21-18-25-18
Lincoln Southwest 25-17-25-25 Westside 20-25-17-18