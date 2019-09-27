VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Red Oak 25-25-25 Creston 11-6-19

St. Albert 25-25-25 Atlantic 12-12-18

Western Iowa Conference

Tri-Center 25-26-25 AHSTW 18-24-18

IKM-Manning 25-25-25 Audubon 19-19-22

Logan-Magnolia 25-25-18-25 Missouri Valley 22-16-25-18

Treynor 25-26-25 Riverside 18-24-18

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va 25-25-25 CAM, Anita 19-17-8

West Harrison 17-14-25-25-15 Boyer Valley 25-25-17-19-11

Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-25 Woodbine 23-19-10

Bluegrass Conference

Ankeny Christian at Diagonal

Lamoni 25-25-25 Murray 18-22-21

Mormon Trail at Orient-Macksburg

Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Fremont-Mills 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 23-19-22

Winterset 25-25-25 Southeast Warren 15-13-12

275 Conference  

East Atchison 25-25 West Nodaway 12-4 

Rock Port 25-25 Union Star 9-11

South Holt 2 Mound City 0

Nodaway-Holt 25-25 North Nodaway 13-20

Midland Empire Conference

Maryville 2 Cameron 0

Benton 2 Savannah 1

Bishop LeBlond at St. Pius X

Lafayette 2 Chillicothe 0

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Fort Calhoun at Ashland-Greenwood

Platteview def. Douglas County West, 25-16, 25-11, 25-15 (3-0) 

East Central Nebraska Conference

Auburn def. Palmyra, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23, 13-25, 15-6 (3-2) 

Malcolm def. Yutan, 25-6, 25-20, 25-19 (3-0) 

Pioneer Conference

Tri County at Diller-Odell

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Lewiston, 25-16, 25-11, 25-12 (3-0) 

Metro Conference

Bellevue West def. Omaha Burke, 25-16, 25-9, 25-19 (3-0) 

Millard North def. Omaha Northwest, 25-9, 25-17, 25-16 (3-0) 

Omaha Benson at Omaha Central

Omaha Marian def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-18, 22-25, 23-25, 25-14, 15-10 (3-2) 

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Nebraska City def. Ralston, 27-29, 25-17, 25-15 (2-1) 

Omaha Roncalli Catholic def. Nebraska City, 25-12, 14-25, 25-21 (2-1) 

Guardian Angels Central Catholic def. Arlington, 25-16, 25-16 (2-0) 

Oakland-Craig at Arlington

Raymond Central def. Conestoga, 25-17, 25-22 (2-0) 

Raymond Central def. Weeping Water, 25-17, 25-12 (2-0) 

Weeping Water at Conestoga

Syracuse def. Falls City, 25-7, 25-16 (2-0) 

Syracuse def. Lourdes Central Catholic, 25-11, 23-25, 25-20 (2-1) 

Lourdes Central Catholic def. Falls City, 25-14, 25-19 (2-0) 

Johnson-Brock def. Freeman, 25-13, 25-13, 25-15 (3-0)

Johnson County Central def. Southern, 25-13, 28-26, 25-16 (3-0) 

Mead def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-9, 25-11, 25-6 (3-0) 

East Butler def. Friend, 25-23, 25-15 (2-0) 

Aquinas Catholic def. Friend, 25-12, 25-9 (2-0) 

Humboldt-TRS at Brownell-Talbot

Humboldt-TRS vs. Cornerstone Christian (at Brownell-Talbot)

Omaha Bryan at Fremont