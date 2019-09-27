VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak 25-25-25 Creston 11-6-19
St. Albert 25-25-25 Atlantic 12-12-18
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center 25-26-25 AHSTW 18-24-18
IKM-Manning 25-25-25 Audubon 19-19-22
Logan-Magnolia 25-25-18-25 Missouri Valley 22-16-25-18
Treynor 25-26-25 Riverside 18-24-18
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va 25-25-25 CAM, Anita 19-17-8
West Harrison 17-14-25-25-15 Boyer Valley 25-25-17-19-11
Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-25 Woodbine 23-19-10
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian at Diagonal
Lamoni 25-25-25 Murray 18-22-21
Mormon Trail at Orient-Macksburg
Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Fremont-Mills 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 23-19-22
Winterset 25-25-25 Southeast Warren 15-13-12
275 Conference
East Atchison 25-25 West Nodaway 12-4
Rock Port 25-25 Union Star 9-11
South Holt 2 Mound City 0
Nodaway-Holt 25-25 North Nodaway 13-20
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville 2 Cameron 0
Benton 2 Savannah 1
Bishop LeBlond at St. Pius X
Lafayette 2 Chillicothe 0
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Fort Calhoun at Ashland-Greenwood
Platteview def. Douglas County West, 25-16, 25-11, 25-15 (3-0)
East Central Nebraska Conference
Auburn def. Palmyra, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23, 13-25, 15-6 (3-2)
Malcolm def. Yutan, 25-6, 25-20, 25-19 (3-0)
Pioneer Conference
Tri County at Diller-Odell
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Lewiston, 25-16, 25-11, 25-12 (3-0)
Metro Conference
Bellevue West def. Omaha Burke, 25-16, 25-9, 25-19 (3-0)
Millard North def. Omaha Northwest, 25-9, 25-17, 25-16 (3-0)
Omaha Benson at Omaha Central
Omaha Marian def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-18, 22-25, 23-25, 25-14, 15-10 (3-2)
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Nebraska City def. Ralston, 27-29, 25-17, 25-15 (2-1)
Omaha Roncalli Catholic def. Nebraska City, 25-12, 14-25, 25-21 (2-1)
Guardian Angels Central Catholic def. Arlington, 25-16, 25-16 (2-0)
Oakland-Craig at Arlington
Raymond Central def. Conestoga, 25-17, 25-22 (2-0)
Raymond Central def. Weeping Water, 25-17, 25-12 (2-0)
Weeping Water at Conestoga
Syracuse def. Falls City, 25-7, 25-16 (2-0)
Syracuse def. Lourdes Central Catholic, 25-11, 23-25, 25-20 (2-1)
Lourdes Central Catholic def. Falls City, 25-14, 25-19 (2-0)
Johnson-Brock def. Freeman, 25-13, 25-13, 25-15 (3-0)
Johnson County Central def. Southern, 25-13, 28-26, 25-16 (3-0)
Mead def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-9, 25-11, 25-6 (3-0)
East Butler def. Friend, 25-23, 25-15 (2-0)
Aquinas Catholic def. Friend, 25-12, 25-9 (2-0)
Humboldt-TRS at Brownell-Talbot
Humboldt-TRS vs. Cornerstone Christian (at Brownell-Talbot)
Omaha Bryan at Fremont