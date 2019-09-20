VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 25-25-25 Shenandoah 11-9-21
Lewis Central 25-25-25 Clarinda 19-18-17
Denison-Schleswig 25-18-26-20-15 Creston 23-25-24-25-10
Harlan 25-25-18-25 Atlantic 13-11-25-11
Kuemper Catholic 19-25-25-25 St. Albert 25-20-17-20
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside 25-25-20-10-15 AHSTW 19-15-25-25-25-9
Tri-Center 25-25-25 Audubon 17-10-15
Underwood 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 12-23-11
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va 26-25-25 Woodbine 24-16-16
Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 19-6-13
Glidden-Ralston 25-25-24-25 West Harrison 20-17-26-18
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 25-25-25 Mormon Trail 11-10-14
Moravia 25-25-25 Moulton-Udell 23-13-21
Murray 25-25-25 Diagonal 11-16-12
Ankeny Christian 25-25-25 Orient-Macksburg 16-17-17
Seymour at Melcher-Dallas
Non-Conference
Sidney 25-25 Earlham 6-12
Sidney 25-25 East Union 19-12
Lenox 25-25 Earlham 19-13
East Union 25-25 Lenox 16-18
Des Moines Christian 21-21 Mount Ayr 7-9
Grinnell 9-21-15 Mount Ayr 21-13-12
Van Meter 21-21 Mount Ayr 16-8
275 Conference
East Atchison 25-25 Mound City 20-12
Nodaway-Holt 25-15-25 Rock Port 21-15-23
West Nodaway 2 North Nodaway 0
South Holt 25-25 King City/Union Star 11-11
Midland Empire Conference
Lafayette 25-25 Maryville 16-20
St. Pius X 2 Benton 0
Savannah at Cameron
Bishop LeBlond 2 Chillicothe 0
Eastern Midlands Conference
Bennington 25-25-25 Blair 20-20-20
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Fort Calhoun at Raymond Central
Platteview 26-25-25 Syracuse 24-16-23
East Central Nebraska Conference
Elmwood-Murdock at Weeping Water
MUDECAS Tournament - A Division
Championship: Diller-Odell 26-25 BDS 24-19
3rd Place: Meridian 27-25-25 HTRS 29-12-16
Consolation Final: Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Johnson-Brock 21-17
MUDECAS Tournament - B Division
Championship: Johnson County Central 25-25 Palmyra 21-17
3rd Place: Southern 10-25-25 Sterling 25-18-16
Consolation: Pawnee City 25-20-26 Tri County 21-25-24
Metro Conference
Bellevue West at Bellevue East
Omaha Benson vs. Omaha Northwest (at Lincoln High)
Omaha Bryan 27-25 Omaha North 25-15
Omaha Bryan 20-25-25 Omaha South 25-11-15
Omaha South vs. Omaha North (at Omaha Bryan)
Westside 25-25-25 Omaha Burke 19-23-14
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Auburn 25-25 Nebraska City 20-14
Nebraska City vs. Falls City (at Auburn)
Auburn 25-25 Falls City 21-14
Plattsmouth 25-25-31 Ralston 10-21-29
Waverly 25-25-25 Northwest 15-19-10
Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Louisville 20-23-21
Archbishop Bergan at Douglas County West
Conestoga 25-25-25 Boys Town 18-18-18
Malcolm 25-23-25 David City 14-25-11
Malcolm 25-14-25 Milford 16-25-18
Mead 25-25-25 East Butler 14-16-4
Oakland-Craig at Yutan
Friend at Dorchester
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-27 Omaha Brownell-Talbot 15-18-25
Millard South 25-25-25 Gross Catholic 13-7-16
Omaha Benson at Lincoln High
Omaha Northwest at Lincoln High
GOLF SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Central 212 Maryville 218 Lafayette 236
TENNIS SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Maryville 9 Lafayette 0
Nebraska City at Omaha Bryan (B)
SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Maryville at Bishop LeBlond (B)
SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Albany 1 Platte Valley 0
Braymer at North Andrew
Stewartsville 10 Northeast Nodaway 0
Worth County 18 Pattonsburg 8
DeKalb 9 South Holt 8
Stanberry 8 King City/Union Star 1
Benton at Maryville
Lafayette at Bishop LeBlond
Cameron 15 St. Pius X 0
Savannah at Chillicothe
Waverly 10 Blair 1
Elkhorn 5 Norris 0
Millard South 8 Gretna 0
Nebraska City 11 Syracuse 1
Auburn 13 Plattsmouth 4
Plattsmouth vs. Falls City (at Auburn)
Guardian Angels Central Catholic at Arlington
DC West/Concordia at Raymond Central
Duchesne/Roncalli 3 Wahoo 2
Platteview at Auburn
Platteview 12 Falls City 3
Cass County Central 7 Freeman 5
Malcolm 13 Blue River 6
Malcolm 12 Centennial 3
Crete at Southern/Diller-Odell
Elkhorn South at Papillion-LaVista South
Omaha South 18 Omaha Benson 10
Omaha Central 14 Omaha Bryan 4
Papillion-LaVista 14 Omaha Marian 3