VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood 25-25-25 Shenandoah 11-9-21

Lewis Central 25-25-25 Clarinda 19-18-17

Denison-Schleswig 25-18-26-20-15 Creston 23-25-24-25-10

Harlan 25-25-18-25 Atlantic 13-11-25-11

Kuemper Catholic 19-25-25-25 St. Albert 25-20-17-20

Western Iowa Conference

Riverside 25-25-20-10-15 AHSTW 19-15-25-25-25-9

Tri-Center 25-25-25 Audubon 17-10-15

Underwood 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 12-23-11

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va 26-25-25 Woodbine 24-16-16

Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 19-6-13

Glidden-Ralston 25-25-24-25 West Harrison 20-17-26-18

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni 25-25-25 Mormon Trail 11-10-14

Moravia 25-25-25 Moulton-Udell 23-13-21

Murray 25-25-25 Diagonal 11-16-12

Ankeny Christian 25-25-25 Orient-Macksburg 16-17-17

Seymour at Melcher-Dallas

Non-Conference  

Sidney 25-25 Earlham 6-12

Sidney 25-25 East Union 19-12

Lenox 25-25 Earlham 19-13

East Union 25-25 Lenox 16-18

Des Moines Christian 21-21 Mount Ayr 7-9

Grinnell 9-21-15 Mount Ayr 21-13-12

Van Meter 21-21 Mount Ayr 16-8

275 Conference  

East Atchison 25-25 Mound City 20-12

Nodaway-Holt 25-15-25 Rock Port 21-15-23

West Nodaway 2 North Nodaway 0

South Holt 25-25 King City/Union Star 11-11

Midland Empire Conference 

Lafayette 25-25 Maryville 16-20

St. Pius X 2 Benton 0

Savannah at Cameron

Bishop LeBlond 2 Chillicothe 0

Eastern Midlands Conference 

Bennington 25-25-25 Blair 20-20-20

Nebraska Capitol Conference 

Fort Calhoun at Raymond Central 

Platteview 26-25-25 Syracuse 24-16-23

East Central Nebraska Conference 

Elmwood-Murdock at Weeping Water

MUDECAS Tournament - A Division 

Championship: Diller-Odell 26-25 BDS 24-19

3rd Place: Meridian 27-25-25 HTRS 29-12-16

Consolation Final: Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Johnson-Brock 21-17

MUDECAS Tournament - B Division 

Championship: Johnson County Central 25-25 Palmyra 21-17

3rd Place: Southern 10-25-25 Sterling 25-18-16

Consolation: Pawnee City 25-20-26 Tri County 21-25-24

Metro Conference 

Bellevue West at Bellevue East

Omaha Benson vs. Omaha Northwest (at Lincoln High)

Omaha Bryan 27-25 Omaha North 25-15

Omaha Bryan 20-25-25 Omaha South 25-11-15

Omaha South vs. Omaha North (at Omaha Bryan)

Westside 25-25-25 Omaha Burke 19-23-14

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Auburn 25-25 Nebraska City 20-14

Nebraska City vs. Falls City (at Auburn)

Auburn 25-25 Falls City 21-14

Plattsmouth 25-25-31 Ralston 10-21-29

Waverly 25-25-25 Northwest 15-19-10

Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Louisville 20-23-21

Archbishop Bergan at Douglas County West 

Conestoga 25-25-25 Boys Town 18-18-18

Malcolm 25-23-25 David City 14-25-11

Malcolm 25-14-25 Milford 16-25-18

Mead 25-25-25 East Butler 14-16-4

Oakland-Craig at Yutan

Friend at Dorchester

Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-27 Omaha Brownell-Talbot 15-18-25

Millard South 25-25-25 Gross Catholic 13-7-16

Omaha Benson at Lincoln High

Omaha Northwest at Lincoln High

GOLF SCOREBOARD 

GIRLS: Central 212 Maryville 218 Lafayette 236

TENNIS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Maryville 9 Lafayette 0

Nebraska City at Omaha Bryan (B)

SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Maryville at Bishop LeBlond (B)

SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD 

Albany 1 Platte Valley 0

Braymer at North Andrew

Stewartsville 10 Northeast Nodaway 0

Worth County 18 Pattonsburg 8

DeKalb 9 South Holt 8

Stanberry 8 King City/Union Star 1

Benton at Maryville

Lafayette at Bishop LeBlond

Cameron 15 St. Pius X 0

Savannah at Chillicothe 

Waverly 10 Blair 1

Elkhorn 5 Norris 0

Millard South 8 Gretna 0

Nebraska City 11 Syracuse 1

Auburn 13 Plattsmouth 4

Plattsmouth vs. Falls City (at Auburn)

Guardian Angels Central Catholic at Arlington

DC West/Concordia at Raymond Central 

Duchesne/Roncalli 3 Wahoo 2

Platteview at Auburn

Platteview 12 Falls City 3

Cass County Central 7 Freeman 5

Malcolm 13 Blue River 6

Malcolm 12 Centennial 3

Crete at Southern/Diller-Odell

Elkhorn South at Papillion-LaVista South

Omaha South 18 Omaha Benson 10

Omaha Central 14 Omaha Bryan 4

Papillion-LaVista 14 Omaha Marian 3