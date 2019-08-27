VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Essex Triangular
Bedford 25-25 Essex 9-20
Riverside 25-25 Essex 21-12
Riverside 25-23-15 Bedford 21-25-7
Logan-Magnolia Triangular
Logan-Magnolia 25-25 Heartland Christian 14-17
Logan-Magnolia 25-25 West Harrison 18-13
West Harrison 25-25 Heartland Christian 15-21
Chariton Triangular
Central Decatur 25-25 Chariton 19-21
Wayne at Chariton
Wayne 25-7-25-28 Central Decatur 22-25-21-26
Non-Conference
Stanton 25-21-25-25 Lenox 10-25-11-13
Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Audubon 11-17-17
East Union 25-25-25 Twin Cedars 15-13-17
Lynnville-Sully at Martensdale-St. Marys
Greene County 25-16-15 Gladden-Ralston 21-25-12
Glidden-Ralston 25-25 Collins-Maxwell 19-13
SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Nebraska City at Omaha Gross Catholic
Plattsmouth 12 Conestoga 0
Omaha Mercy 6 Plattsmouth 1
Milford 8 Syracuse 0
Bennington 12 Omaha Westside 4
Elkhorn 11 Waverly 1
Gretna 10 Millard North 0
Crete 5 Norris 0
Arlington 11 West Point-Beemer 1
Ashland-Greenwood 10 Platteview 8
Duchesne/Roncalli 13 DC West/Concordia 3
Cass County Central 11 Fort Calhoun 1
Wahoo 11 Cass County Central 8
Wahoo 13 Fort Calhoun 4
North Bend Central at Raymond Central
Yutan/Mead at Raymond Central
Yutan/Mead vs. North Bend Central (at Raymond Central)
Conestoga at Omaha Mercy
Millard South 9 Bellevue East 7
Elkhorn South 8 Bellevue West 0
Millard West 13 Omaha South 0
Omaha Burke 16 Omaha North 0
Papillion-LaVista South at Omaha Central
Papillion-LaVista 16 Omaha Northwest 0