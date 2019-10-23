VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD – TOURNAMENT TRAIL

Class 1A Region 2 – First Round

Woodbine 25-25-28 Heartland Christian 15-14-26

West Harrison 25-25-25 Whiting 18-15-18

Boyer Valley 25-20-24-25-15 Ar-We-Va 17-25-26-9-7

Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-26-24-25 Paton-Churdan 19-24-26-22

Glidden-Ralston 25-25-25 Audubon 13-16-13

Riverside 25-25-25 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12-17-16

CAM, Anita 30-25-25 Orient-Macksburg 28-20-14

Class 1A Region 3 – First Round

Bedford 25-25-25 Essex 18-12-20

Lenox 25-25-25 Diagonal 10-15-9

Lamoni 27-25-25 Central Decatur 25-20-22

East Mills 28-22-24-25-15 Fremont-Mills 26-25-26-20-5

East Union 25-25-25 Mormon Trail 7-10-14

Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Murray 22-12-19

Stanton 25-25-25 Griswold 8-22-14

Class 1A Region 4 – First Round

Collins-Maxwell 25-25-25 GMG 17-16-10

Montezuma 25-25-25 BGM 16-13-10

Lynnville-Sully 25-25-25 Twin Cedars 8-7-11

BCLUW 25-25-25 Colo-Nesco 10-5-17

Baxter 25-25-25 Ankeny Christian 7-14-21

Southeast Warren 25-25-25 Melcher-Dallas 20-16-15

Grand View Christian 25-25-25 Martensdale-St. Marys 9-13-10

Class 1A Region 8 – First Round

Burlington Notre Dame 25-25-25 Winfield-Mount Union 19-13-15

Seymour 25-25-25 Moravia 14-10-23

Wayne 25-25-25 Moulton-Udell 17-13-17

New London 25-25-25 Hillcrest Academy 8-8-12

Keota 25-25-25 Tri-County 13-15-22

WACO 25-25-25 Highland 4-8-12

North Mahaska 25-25-23-25 Sigourney 13-17-25-17

Class 2A Region 3 – First Round

West Monona 25-25-25 Missouri Valley 22-14-13

Manson Northwest Webster 25-25-25 Eagle Grove 8-9-9

Class 2A Region 4 – First Round

Ogden 25-25-26 Madrid 15-15-24

AHSTW 22-25-25-25 Tri-Center 25-23-20-14

VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD – Regular Season

275 Conference

East Atchison 25-25 North Nodaway 11-8

Rock Port 25-25 Mound City 10-7

West Nodaway at Union Star

South Holt 25-25 Nodaway-Holt 20-14

Midland Empire Conference

Maryville 2 St. Pius X 0

Eastern Midlands Conference

Nebraska City 25-25-25 Blair 9-23-16

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Syracuse 25-25-25 Arlington 8-12-8

Wahoo 25-25-22-25 Syracuse 13-12-25-14

East Central Nebraska Conference

Freeman 25-13-25 Elmwood-Murdock 18-25-11

Malcolm 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 22-23

Malcolm 25-25 Freeman 16-5

Palmyra 25-25-28-25 Yutan 19-22-30-17

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Semifinal: Diller-Odell 25-25-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 19-16-18

Semifinal: Humboldt-TRS 23-25-25-25 Southern 25-16-15-13

Consolation: Pawnee City 25-25 Friend 20-11

Consolation: Tri County vs. Lewiston (at Sterling)

Consolation: Johnson-Brock 25-25 Sterling 19-18

Consolation: Johnson-Brock 25-15-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 19-25-15

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Plattsmouth vs. Louisville (at Douglas County West)

Plattsmouth 25-25 Douglas County West 19-23

Douglas County West 25-25 Louisville 19-17

Omaha Mercy at Platteview