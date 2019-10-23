VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD – TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 1A Region 2 – First Round
Woodbine 25-25-28 Heartland Christian 15-14-26
West Harrison 25-25-25 Whiting 18-15-18
Boyer Valley 25-20-24-25-15 Ar-We-Va 17-25-26-9-7
Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-26-24-25 Paton-Churdan 19-24-26-22
Glidden-Ralston 25-25-25 Audubon 13-16-13
Riverside 25-25-25 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12-17-16
CAM, Anita 30-25-25 Orient-Macksburg 28-20-14
Class 1A Region 3 – First Round
Bedford 25-25-25 Essex 18-12-20
Lenox 25-25-25 Diagonal 10-15-9
Lamoni 27-25-25 Central Decatur 25-20-22
East Mills 28-22-24-25-15 Fremont-Mills 26-25-26-20-5
East Union 25-25-25 Mormon Trail 7-10-14
Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Murray 22-12-19
Stanton 25-25-25 Griswold 8-22-14
Class 1A Region 4 – First Round
Collins-Maxwell 25-25-25 GMG 17-16-10
Montezuma 25-25-25 BGM 16-13-10
Lynnville-Sully 25-25-25 Twin Cedars 8-7-11
BCLUW 25-25-25 Colo-Nesco 10-5-17
Baxter 25-25-25 Ankeny Christian 7-14-21
Southeast Warren 25-25-25 Melcher-Dallas 20-16-15
Grand View Christian 25-25-25 Martensdale-St. Marys 9-13-10
Class 1A Region 8 – First Round
Burlington Notre Dame 25-25-25 Winfield-Mount Union 19-13-15
Seymour 25-25-25 Moravia 14-10-23
Wayne 25-25-25 Moulton-Udell 17-13-17
New London 25-25-25 Hillcrest Academy 8-8-12
Keota 25-25-25 Tri-County 13-15-22
WACO 25-25-25 Highland 4-8-12
North Mahaska 25-25-23-25 Sigourney 13-17-25-17
Class 2A Region 3 – First Round
West Monona 25-25-25 Missouri Valley 22-14-13
Manson Northwest Webster 25-25-25 Eagle Grove 8-9-9
Class 2A Region 4 – First Round
Ogden 25-25-26 Madrid 15-15-24
AHSTW 22-25-25-25 Tri-Center 25-23-20-14
VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD – Regular Season
275 Conference
East Atchison 25-25 North Nodaway 11-8
Rock Port 25-25 Mound City 10-7
West Nodaway at Union Star
South Holt 25-25 Nodaway-Holt 20-14
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville 2 St. Pius X 0
Eastern Midlands Conference
Nebraska City 25-25-25 Blair 9-23-16
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Syracuse 25-25-25 Arlington 8-12-8
Wahoo 25-25-22-25 Syracuse 13-12-25-14
East Central Nebraska Conference
Freeman 25-13-25 Elmwood-Murdock 18-25-11
Malcolm 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 22-23
Malcolm 25-25 Freeman 16-5
Palmyra 25-25-28-25 Yutan 19-22-30-17
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Diller-Odell 25-25-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 19-16-18
Semifinal: Humboldt-TRS 23-25-25-25 Southern 25-16-15-13
Consolation: Pawnee City 25-25 Friend 20-11
Consolation: Tri County vs. Lewiston (at Sterling)
Consolation: Johnson-Brock 25-25 Sterling 19-18
Consolation: Johnson-Brock 25-15-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 19-25-15
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Plattsmouth vs. Louisville (at Douglas County West)
Plattsmouth 25-25 Douglas County West 19-23
Douglas County West 25-25 Louisville 19-17
Omaha Mercy at Platteview