VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Shenandoah 16-21-16
Red Oak 25-25-25 Harlan 16-18-11
Lewis Central 25-25-25 Atlantic 18-13-15
Atlantic 11-21-25-25-15 Creston 25-25-16-23-12
Lewis Central 24-25-25-25 Creston 26-14-12-8
Corner Conference Tournament Semifinals (at Sidney)
East Mills 25-25-25 Griswold 12-9-20
Sidney 25-25-27 Stanton 20-17-25
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 25-22-25-25 AHSTW 23-25-19-22
Treynor 25-25-25 Audubon 15-9-12
Tri-Center 26-25-22-25 Logan-Magnolia 24-18-25-20
Riverside 25-22-25-24-15 Missouri Valley 13-25-21-26-11
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Bedford 19-19-15
Lenox 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 19-19-10
Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Central Decatur 17-20-11
East Union 25-12-26-25-15 Martensdale-St. Marys 14-25-28-10-6
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va 22-25-25-25 West Harrison 25-23-17-22
Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-27-25 Boyer Valley 15-25-10
Paton-Churdan 25-25-10-25 CAM, Anita 19-22-25-17
Woodbine 25-25-25 Exira/EHK 22-23-18
Missouri River Activities Conference
Thomas Jefferson 25-25-25 Sioux City West 12-23-22
Sioux City East 25-25-25 Sioux City North 11-20-17
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Le Mars 22-10-19
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Lamoni
Lamoni 25-25 Orient-Macksburg 12-10
Moulton-Udell 21-26-15 Orient-Macksburg 25-24-9
Moravia at Ankeny Christian
Mormon Trail at Ankeny Christian
Mormon Trail vs. Moravia (at Ankeny Christian)
Melcher-Dallas 26-28 Seymour 24-26
Seymour 25-25 Murray 14-21
Murray 26-23-15 Melcher-Dallas 24-25-12
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Abraham Lincoln 25-25-25 St. Albert 16-22-21
275 Conference
Rock Port 25-25 East Atchison 17-21
Mound City 25-25 West Nodaway 21-20
Nodaway-Holt 25-25 Union Star 23-15
South Holt 2 North Nodaway 0
Eastern Midlands Conference
Elkhorn 25-25-25 Nebraska City 16-14-14
Waverly 25-25-25 Plattsmouth 16-13-16
East Central Nebraska Conference
Louisville 25-23-25 Johnson County Central 17-25-23
Louisville 25-25 Weeping Water 17-12
Johnson County Central 25-25 Weeping Water 23-17
Pioneer Conference
Diller-Odell 25-25-25 Johnson-Brock 19-19-9
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Elmwood-Murdock at Syracuse
Palmyra at Syracuse
Falls City Sacred Heart 23-8-25-25-15 Freeman 25-25-18-14-12
Sterling at Dorchester
SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Platte Valley 9 DeKalb 5
Stewartsville 6 South Holt 5
Stewartsville 5 South Holt 2
Maryville 18 Bishop LeBlond 0
Savannah 4 North Andrew 0
Stanberry 4 Maysville 3
Princeton 9 Worth County 6