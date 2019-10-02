VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Shenandoah 16-21-16

Red Oak 25-25-25 Harlan 16-18-11

Lewis Central 25-25-25 Atlantic 18-13-15

Atlantic 11-21-25-25-15 Creston 25-25-16-23-12

Lewis Central 24-25-25-25 Creston 26-14-12-8

Corner Conference Tournament Semifinals (at Sidney)

East Mills 25-25-25 Griswold 12-9-20

Sidney 25-25-27 Stanton 20-17-25

Western Iowa Conference

Underwood 25-22-25-25 AHSTW 23-25-19-22

Treynor 25-25-25 Audubon 15-9-12

Tri-Center 26-25-22-25 Logan-Magnolia 24-18-25-20

Riverside 25-22-25-24-15 Missouri Valley 13-25-21-26-11

Pride of Iowa Conference

Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Bedford 19-19-15

Lenox 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 19-19-10

Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Central Decatur 17-20-11

East Union 25-12-26-25-15 Martensdale-St. Marys 14-25-28-10-6

Rolling Valley Conference

Ar-We-Va 22-25-25-25 West Harrison 25-23-17-22

Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-27-25 Boyer Valley 15-25-10

Paton-Churdan 25-25-10-25 CAM, Anita 19-22-25-17

Woodbine 25-25-25 Exira/EHK 22-23-18

Missouri River Activities Conference

Thomas Jefferson 25-25-25 Sioux City West 12-23-22

Sioux City East 25-25-25 Sioux City North 11-20-17

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Le Mars 22-10-19

Bluegrass Conference

Moulton-Udell at Lamoni

Lamoni 25-25 Orient-Macksburg 12-10

Moulton-Udell 21-26-15 Orient-Macksburg 25-24-9

Moravia at Ankeny Christian

Mormon Trail at Ankeny Christian

Mormon Trail vs. Moravia (at Ankeny Christian)

Melcher-Dallas 26-28 Seymour 24-26

Seymour 25-25 Murray 14-21

Murray 26-23-15 Melcher-Dallas 24-25-12

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Abraham Lincoln 25-25-25  St. Albert 16-22-21

275 Conference

Rock Port 25-25 East Atchison 17-21

Mound City 25-25 West Nodaway 21-20

Nodaway-Holt 25-25 Union Star 23-15

South Holt 2 North Nodaway 0

Eastern Midlands Conference

Elkhorn 25-25-25 Nebraska City 16-14-14

Waverly 25-25-25 Plattsmouth 16-13-16

East Central Nebraska Conference

Louisville 25-23-25 Johnson County Central 17-25-23

Louisville 25-25 Weeping Water 17-12

Johnson County Central 25-25 Weeping Water 23-17

Pioneer Conference

Diller-Odell 25-25-25 Johnson-Brock 19-19-9

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Elmwood-Murdock at Syracuse

Palmyra at Syracuse

Falls City Sacred Heart 23-8-25-25-15 Freeman 25-25-18-14-12

Sterling at Dorchester

SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Platte Valley 9 DeKalb 5

Stewartsville 6 South Holt 5

Stewartsville 5 South Holt 2

Maryville 18 Bishop LeBlond 0

Savannah 4 North Andrew 0

Stanberry 4 Maysville 3

Princeton 9 Worth County 6