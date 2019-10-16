VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Red Oak 25-25-25 Shenandoah 20-13-13

Shenandoah 25-23-25-25-15 Atlantic 25-27-12-23-11

Red Oak 23-25-25-25 Atlantic 25-9-12-9

Lewis Central 27-25-25 Glenwood 25-12-18

St. Albert 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 19-19-13

Harlan 25-25-25 Creston 18-20-20

Corner Conference

Sidney 25-25-25 Griswold 11-15-15

Stanton 25-25-25 Essex 22-13-6

Western Iowa Conference Tournament Semifinals (at Missouri Valley)

Underwood 25-26-28-25 Treynor 21-24-30-16

Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25 Tri-Center 23-8-16

Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament (at East Union)

Semifinal: Nodaway Valley 25-26-25 East Union 16-24-20

Semifinal: Southwest Valley 25-26-25 Lenox 19-24-20

3rd Place: Lenox 25-14-25-25 East Union 17-25-14-15

Championship: Southwest Valley 27-25-25 Nodaway Valley 25-22-14

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln 25-25-25 Sioux City North 15-10-11

Le Mars at Thomas Jefferson

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Bishop Heelan Catholic 15-12-18

Sioux City East 25-25-25 Sioux City West 10-19-12

Bluegrass Conference Tournament

Pool 1

Melcher-Dallas 2 Diagonal 0

Murray 25-25 Diagonal 9-10

Murray 23-25-15 Melcher-Dallas 25-23-10

Pool 2

Lamoni 2 Moulton-Udell 0

Pool 3

Seymour 25-25 Mormon Trail 10-15

Mormon Trail vs. Orient-Macksburg (at Seymour)

Seymour 25-25 Orient-Macksburg 14-16

Pool 4

Ankeny Christian 2 Twin Cedars 0

Moravia 2 Twin Cedars 0

Moravia at Ankeny Christian

Non-Conference (Iowa)

East Mills 25-25-28 Clarinda 17-20-26

275 Conference  

East Atchison 25-25 Mound City 14-16

Rock Port 25-25 Nodaway-Holt 8-17

West Nodaway North Nodaway 

South Holt 2 Union Star 0

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Wahoo 25-25-25 Raymond Central 14-13-12

Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Douglas County West 19-18-22

Platteview 25-25-26 Fort Calhoun 13-12-24

Syracuse 25-23-25-25 Arlington 14-25-9-10

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament Semifinals

Mead 25-25-25 Auburn 12-13-13

Malcolm 25-25-25 Louisville 15-20-22

Pioneer Conference

Humboldt-TRS 25-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 22-23

Humboldt-TRS 25-28 Johnson-Brock 18-26

Johnson-Brock 28-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 26-14

Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25 Pawnee City 18-8

Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Lewiston (at Pawnee City)

Southern at Tri County