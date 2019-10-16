VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak 25-25-25 Shenandoah 20-13-13
Shenandoah 25-23-25-25-15 Atlantic 25-27-12-23-11
Red Oak 23-25-25-25 Atlantic 25-9-12-9
Lewis Central 27-25-25 Glenwood 25-12-18
St. Albert 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 19-19-13
Harlan 25-25-25 Creston 18-20-20
Corner Conference
Sidney 25-25-25 Griswold 11-15-15
Stanton 25-25-25 Essex 22-13-6
Western Iowa Conference Tournament Semifinals (at Missouri Valley)
Underwood 25-26-28-25 Treynor 21-24-30-16
Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25 Tri-Center 23-8-16
Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament (at East Union)
Semifinal: Nodaway Valley 25-26-25 East Union 16-24-20
Semifinal: Southwest Valley 25-26-25 Lenox 19-24-20
3rd Place: Lenox 25-14-25-25 East Union 17-25-14-15
Championship: Southwest Valley 27-25-25 Nodaway Valley 25-22-14
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 25-25-25 Sioux City North 15-10-11
Le Mars at Thomas Jefferson
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Bishop Heelan Catholic 15-12-18
Sioux City East 25-25-25 Sioux City West 10-19-12
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Pool 1
Melcher-Dallas 2 Diagonal 0
Murray 25-25 Diagonal 9-10
Murray 23-25-15 Melcher-Dallas 25-23-10
Pool 2
Lamoni 2 Moulton-Udell 0
Pool 3
Seymour 25-25 Mormon Trail 10-15
Mormon Trail vs. Orient-Macksburg (at Seymour)
Seymour 25-25 Orient-Macksburg 14-16
Pool 4
Ankeny Christian 2 Twin Cedars 0
Moravia 2 Twin Cedars 0
Moravia at Ankeny Christian
Non-Conference (Iowa)
East Mills 25-25-28 Clarinda 17-20-26
275 Conference
East Atchison 25-25 Mound City 14-16
Rock Port 25-25 Nodaway-Holt 8-17
West Nodaway North Nodaway
South Holt 2 Union Star 0
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Wahoo 25-25-25 Raymond Central 14-13-12
Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Douglas County West 19-18-22
Platteview 25-25-26 Fort Calhoun 13-12-24
Syracuse 25-23-25-25 Arlington 14-25-9-10
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament Semifinals
Mead 25-25-25 Auburn 12-13-13
Malcolm 25-25-25 Louisville 15-20-22
Pioneer Conference
Humboldt-TRS 25-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 22-23
Humboldt-TRS 25-28 Johnson-Brock 18-26
Johnson-Brock 28-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 26-14
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25 Pawnee City 18-8
Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Lewiston (at Pawnee City)
Southern at Tri County