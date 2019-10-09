VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Creston 25-22-26-21-15 Shenandoah 11-25-24-25-6

Red Oak 25-25-25 Clarinda 10-16-13

Glenwood 25-17-25-25 Harlan 19-25-22-20

St. Albert 25-25-19-21-15 Glenwood 19-20-25-25-10

St. Albert 25-25-25 Harlan 17-22-22

Lewis Central 25-26-25-25 Kuemper Catholic 16-28-3-22

Denison-Schleswig 25-16-25-25 Atlantic 16-25-23-18

Corner Conference

East Mills 25-25-25-25 Stanton 18-19-27-21

Sidney 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 17-16-17

Western Iowa Conference

AHSTW 25-25-23-25 Audubon 14-8-25-20

Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25-25 IKM-Manning 15-27-18-15

Tri-Center 22-25-25-25 Missouri Valley 25-14-14-23

Underwood 25-25-25 Riverside 15-22-16

Pride of Iowa Conference

Nodaway Valley 21-25-25-25 Lenox 25-9-17-17

Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 17-16-16

East Union 25-16-25-17-15 Southeast Warren 14-25-20-25-4

Martensdale-St. Marys 25-25-25 Wayne 9-18-19

Rolling Valley Conference

Boyer Valley 25-30-25 Ar-We-Va 20-28-17

Glidden-Ralston 25-25-26 Coon Rapids-Bayard 12-10-24

Exira/EHK 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 23-18-21

West Harrison 25-25-22-26 Woodbine 20-16-25-24

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln 25-25-25 Sioux City West 15-4-12

Sioux City North 25-26-25 Thomas Jefferson 20-24-19

Le Mars 3 Bishop Heelan Catholic 1

Bluegrass Conference

Mormon Trail def. Diagonal 

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Griswold 25-25-25 Heartland Christian 16-3-9

Bedford 25-25-25 Murray 12-8-15

Central Decatur 25-25 Moravia 12-18

Grand View Christian 25-25 Central Decatur 19-19

Grand View Christian 25-25 Moravia 5-15

275 Conference

West Nodaway 2 North Nodaway 1

Non-Conference (Missouri)

St. Joseph Christian 25-25 East Atchison 22-19

Rock Port 16-25-26 Falls City Sacred Heart 25-19-24

Mid-Buchanan 2 Mound City 0

North Platte at South Holt

South Harrison at Union Star

Eastern Midlands Conference

Plattsmouth 25-25-25 Bennington 21-17-8

East Central Nebraska Conference

Malcolm 25-25-25 Weeping Water 11-10-11

Pioneer Conference

Friend at Lourdes Central Catholic

Sterling vs. Lewiston (at College View Academy)

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Platteview 17-25-25-25 Louisville 25-23-12-23

Sterling at College View Academy

Tri County 23-21-25-28-15 Wilber-Clatonia 25-25-7-26-13

SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Savannah 5 Maryville 3

Platte Valley 5 Worth County 1

DeKalb 7 Platte Valley 6

South Holt at North Andrew

Nebraska Tournament Trail

Class B Subdistrict 1 (at Gross Catholic)

Duchesne/Roncalli Catholic 8 Nebraska City 5

Gross Catholic 11 Duchesne/Roncalli Catholic 0

Class B Subdistrict 2 (at Blair)

Ralston 19 Platteview 13

Ralston 6 Blair 5

Blair 12 Ralston 11

Class B Subdistrict 3 (at Skutt Catholic)

Bennington 8 Cass County Central 0

Skutt Catholic 8 Bennington 0

BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Maryville 2 Benton 1

GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Class 1 District 16 Semifinal: Maryville 5 Bishop LeBlond 3

 