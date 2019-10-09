VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 25-22-26-21-15 Shenandoah 11-25-24-25-6
Red Oak 25-25-25 Clarinda 10-16-13
Glenwood 25-17-25-25 Harlan 19-25-22-20
St. Albert 25-25-19-21-15 Glenwood 19-20-25-25-10
St. Albert 25-25-25 Harlan 17-22-22
Lewis Central 25-26-25-25 Kuemper Catholic 16-28-3-22
Denison-Schleswig 25-16-25-25 Atlantic 16-25-23-18
Corner Conference
East Mills 25-25-25-25 Stanton 18-19-27-21
Sidney 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 17-16-17
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 25-25-23-25 Audubon 14-8-25-20
Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25-25 IKM-Manning 15-27-18-15
Tri-Center 22-25-25-25 Missouri Valley 25-14-14-23
Underwood 25-25-25 Riverside 15-22-16
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 21-25-25-25 Lenox 25-9-17-17
Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 17-16-16
East Union 25-16-25-17-15 Southeast Warren 14-25-20-25-4
Martensdale-St. Marys 25-25-25 Wayne 9-18-19
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 25-30-25 Ar-We-Va 20-28-17
Glidden-Ralston 25-25-26 Coon Rapids-Bayard 12-10-24
Exira/EHK 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 23-18-21
West Harrison 25-25-22-26 Woodbine 20-16-25-24
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 25-25-25 Sioux City West 15-4-12
Sioux City North 25-26-25 Thomas Jefferson 20-24-19
Le Mars 3 Bishop Heelan Catholic 1
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail def. Diagonal
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Griswold 25-25-25 Heartland Christian 16-3-9
Bedford 25-25-25 Murray 12-8-15
Central Decatur 25-25 Moravia 12-18
Grand View Christian 25-25 Central Decatur 19-19
Grand View Christian 25-25 Moravia 5-15
275 Conference
West Nodaway 2 North Nodaway 1
Non-Conference (Missouri)
St. Joseph Christian 25-25 East Atchison 22-19
Rock Port 16-25-26 Falls City Sacred Heart 25-19-24
Mid-Buchanan 2 Mound City 0
North Platte at South Holt
South Harrison at Union Star
Eastern Midlands Conference
Plattsmouth 25-25-25 Bennington 21-17-8
East Central Nebraska Conference
Malcolm 25-25-25 Weeping Water 11-10-11
Pioneer Conference
Friend at Lourdes Central Catholic
Sterling vs. Lewiston (at College View Academy)
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Platteview 17-25-25-25 Louisville 25-23-12-23
Sterling at College View Academy
Tri County 23-21-25-28-15 Wilber-Clatonia 25-25-7-26-13
SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Savannah 5 Maryville 3
Platte Valley 5 Worth County 1
DeKalb 7 Platte Valley 6
South Holt at North Andrew
Nebraska Tournament Trail
Class B Subdistrict 1 (at Gross Catholic)
Duchesne/Roncalli Catholic 8 Nebraska City 5
Gross Catholic 11 Duchesne/Roncalli Catholic 0
Class B Subdistrict 2 (at Blair)
Ralston 19 Platteview 13
Ralston 6 Blair 5
Blair 12 Ralston 11
Class B Subdistrict 3 (at Skutt Catholic)
Bennington 8 Cass County Central 0
Skutt Catholic 8 Bennington 0
BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Maryville 2 Benton 1
GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Class 1 District 16 Semifinal: Maryville 5 Bishop LeBlond 3