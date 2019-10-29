VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD – IOWA TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 3A Region 2 – Semifinals
Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 OABCIG 23-17-13
Humboldt 25-25-25 Algona 18-21-19
Class 3A Region 3 – Semifinals
Red Oak 25-25-25 Shenandoah 14-10-9
Des Moines Christian 25-27-21-25 Creston 14-25-25-14
Class 4A Region 1 – Semifinals
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Le Mars 17-16-9
Carroll 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 14-6-22
Class 4A Region 2 – Semifinals
Lewis Central 25-25-25 Harlan 17-14-19
Glenwood 11-25-25-25 Norwalk 25-16-18-16
Class 5A Region 1 – Semifinals
Abraham Lincoln 25-25-25 Sioux City East 14-20-14
Ankeny Centennial 25-25-25 Fort Dodge 10-13-12
Class 5A Region 2 – Semifinals
WDM Valley 25-25-25 WDM Valley 15-17-6
Waterloo West 25-27-25 Johnston 21-25-12
VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD – MISSOURI TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 1 District 15 (at St. Joseph)
Bishop LeBlond 2 North Platte 0
West Platte 2 St. Joseph Christian 1
Bishop LeBlond 2 West Platte 1
Class 3 District 9 (at Centralia)
Chillicothe 2 Fulton 1
Marshall 2 Boonville 0
Mexico 2 Centralia 0
Class 3 District 16 (at St. Joseph)
Maryville 2 Lafayette 1
Excelsior Sprigns 2 Savannah 1
Maryville 2 Excelsior Springs 0
VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Class B Subdistrict 2 (at Skutt Catholic)
Platteview 25-25-22-25 Gross Catholic 17-16-25-12
Skutt Catholic 25-25-25 Platteview 8-19-19
Class B Subdistrict 3 (at Waverly)
Nebraska City 25-14-26-25 Plattsmouth 16-25-24-18
Waverly 25-25-25 Nebraska City 11-8-16
Class B Subdistrict 4 (at Bennington)
Blair 25-18-25-25 Schuyler 22-25-19-16
Bennington 25-25-25 Blair 22-14-18
Class B Subdistrict 5 (at Norris)
Norris 25-25-25 Crete 8-15-10
Seward 25-25-25 Beatrice 23-17-18
Class C1 Subdistrict Finals
Subdistrict 1: Roncalli Catholic 26-25-25 Fort Calhoun 24-17-17
Subdistrict 2: Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Louisville 18-16-16
Subdistrict 4: Wahoo 25-25-25 North Bend Central 18-13-21
Subdistrict 5: Syracuse 25-25-25 Auburn 16-16-12
Class C2 Subdistrict Finals
Subdistrict 1: Lourdes Central Catholic 25-23-25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 14-25-21-11
Subdistrict 2: Mead 25-25-25 Oakland-Craig 16-15-20
Subdistrict 3: Johnson County Central 26-25-26 Freeman 24-23-24
Class D1 Subdistrict Finals
Subdistrict 2: Johnson-Brock 25-20-25-20-15 Humboldt-TRS 21-25-10-25-12
Subdistrict 7: Diller-Odell 25-23-25-25 Meridian 23-25-12-20
Class D2 Subdistrict 1 Semifinals (at Pawnee City)
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-25 Parkview Christian 8-12-10
Sterling 25-25-25 Lewiston 12-21-22
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-25 Sterling 5-15-12
Class A Subdistrict 1 (at Papillion-La Vista)
Grand Island 25-25-25 South Sioux City 20-14-15
Omaha Westside 15-22-25-25-15 Bellevue East 25-25-22-18-12
Papillion-La Vista 25-25-25 Grand Island 13-9-12
Class A Subdistrict 2 (at Elkhorn South)
Omaha South 25-25-19-19-15 Omaha Bryan 23-13-25-25-6
Kearney 25-25-25 Columbus 15-20-19
Elkhorn South 25-25-25 Omaha South 14-8-5
Class A Subdistrict 4 (at Gretna)
Omaha Northwest 25-25-25 Omaha Benson 23-6-16
Elkhorn 18-25-25-25 Lincoln East 25-17-14-18
Gretna 25-25-25 Omaha Northwest 12-12-11
Class A Subdistrict 5 (at Millard West)
Lincoln High 3 Omaha North 0
Bellevue West 3 North Platte 1
Millard West 3 Lincoln High 0
Class A Subdistrict 6 (at Millard South)
Millard South 25-25-19-25 Omaha Central 19-10-25-10
Papillion-La Vista South 25-25-25 Omaha Burke 11-15-6
Class A Subdistrict 7 (at Omaha Marian)
Millard North 27-25-25-17-17 Omaha Marian 29-19-15-25-15
Lincoln Southwest 25-25-25 Fremont 18-12-20