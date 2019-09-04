VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Harlan 25-24-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 20-26-21-18

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Central Decatur 14-20-14

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City West 25-25-28 Sioux City North 10-11-26

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas 25-21-25-14-15 Mormon Trail 23-25-10-25-2

ACGC Quad 

ACGC 21-21 CAM 12-11

Atlantic 24-21 East Union 22-13

Atlantic 21-21 CAM 9-14

ACGC 21-21 East Union 13-14

CAM 21-21 East Union 14-10

ACGC 13-21-15 CAM 12-11

Stanton Triangular 

Stanton 25-25 Heartland Christian 14-6

Stanton 25-25 Essex 9-8

Heartland Christian 25-21-9 Essex 23-25-15

Griswold Triangular 

AHSTW 23-25-15 Griswold 25-17-12

Nodaway Valley 25-25 Griswold 20-22

Nodaway Valley 25-25 AHSTW 18-22

Southeast Warren Quad 

Southeast Warren 25-25 Ankeny Christian 12-21

Southeast Warren 26-25 Colfax-Mingo 24-21

Southeast Warren 23-25-16 Moravia 25-10-14

Ankeny Christian vs. Colfax-Mingo

Moravia 22-25-15 Ankeny Christian 25-20-12

Moravia 26-21-15 Colfax-Mingo 24-25-11

AT MOC-Floyd Valley

LeMars 23-23-17 MOC-Floyd Valley 21-25-15

LeMars vs. Sheldon

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Cherokee 15-16

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-19-15 LeMars 15-21-4

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Spencer 10-10

Non-Conference (Iowa) 

ADM 20-25-25-21-15 Creston 25-16-20-25-11

Sidney 25-23-25-25 Johnson-Brock 17-25-11-21

East Mills 25-25-25 Lenox 16-14-14

Lourdes Central Catholic 18-22-25-25-15 Fremont-Mills 25-25-8-20-8

Audubon 19-25-25-25 Ar-We-Va 25-19-21-23

Martensdale-St. Marys 25-15-25-25 Colo-Nesco 19-25-21-27

Lamoni 25-25-25 Wayne 18-18-18

Skutt Catholic 25-25-25 Bishop Heelan Catholic 5-15-17

275 Conference 

East Atchison 25-19-25 South Holt 20-25-22

Rock Port 25-25 West Nodaway 18-6

Nodaway-Holt 25-25 Mound City 18-18

Union Star 2 North Nodaway 1

Non-Conference (Missouri) 

Maryville 3 East Buchanan 0

East Central Nebraska Conference 

Auburn 25-25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 20-18-12

Malcolm 25-25-25 Conestoga 13-16-10

Mead 25-25-25 Johnson County Central 13-13-17

Louisville 25-25-21-19-15 Palmyra 18-16-25-25-13

Pioneer Conference 

Diller-Odell 25-25-25 Southern 16-11-13

Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-23-25 Tri County 18-20-25-13

Humboldt-TRS 25-25-25 Lewiston 5-3-10

Metro Conference 

Bellevue East at Omaha Westside

Elkhorn South 25-25-23-25 Omaha Marian 20-20-25-17

Omaha Bryan 25-19-25-34 Omaha Benson 19-25-20-32

Omaha Burke 25-25-25 Omaha Central 20-19-17

Papillion-LaVista 25-23-25-25 Papillion-LaVista South 20-25-21-18

Non-Conference (Nebraska) 

Elkhorn 25-25 Bishop Neumann 12-13

Elkhorn 25-25 Columbus 17-10

Waverly 25-25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 10-13-18

Arlington 23-21-25-25-15 Aquinas Catholic 25-25-23-22-13

Lincoln Lutheran 25-25-25 Raymond Central 11-11-17

Lincoln Pius X 25-20-25 Millard North 18-25-22

Millard North 25-25 Lincoln Southwest 9-12

Lincoln North Star 25-25 Omaha North 10-11

Omaha North vs. Lincoln High (at Lincoln North Star)

SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

DeKalb 12 South Holt 2

Platte Valley 9 North Harrison 0

Stewartsville 15 Northeast Nodaway 0

Lathrop 6 Maryville 3

Worth County 8 North Andrew 2

Savannah 9 Falls City 0

Stanberry 6 Albany 3

Bennington 8 Nebraska City 6

Norris 9 Blair 1

Elkhorn 12 Gretna 5

Cass County Central 4 Plattsmouth 3

Arlington 7 Ashland-Greenwood 6

Raymond Central 11 Fort Calhoun 1

Platteview 7 Duchesne/Roncalli 6

Syracuse 16 Yutan/Mead 6

Beatrice 5 Wahoo 3

Malcolm 11 Southern/Diller-Odell 6

Skutt Catholic 13 Bellevue West 6

Bellevue East 8 Fremont 5

Elkhorn South 13 Omaha Benson 0

Millard West 10 Omaha Westside 0

Omaha Northwest 11 Omaha Bryan 6

Omaha Burke 16 Omaha South 0

Omaha Central at Lincoln High

Papillion-LaVista 8 Papillion-LaVista South 0