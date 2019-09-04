VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan 25-24-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 20-26-21-18
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Central Decatur 14-20-14
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City West 25-25-28 Sioux City North 10-11-26
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas 25-21-25-14-15 Mormon Trail 23-25-10-25-2
ACGC Quad
ACGC 21-21 CAM 12-11
Atlantic 24-21 East Union 22-13
Atlantic 21-21 CAM 9-14
ACGC 21-21 East Union 13-14
CAM 21-21 East Union 14-10
ACGC 13-21-15 CAM 12-11
Stanton Triangular
Stanton 25-25 Heartland Christian 14-6
Stanton 25-25 Essex 9-8
Heartland Christian 25-21-9 Essex 23-25-15
Griswold Triangular
AHSTW 23-25-15 Griswold 25-17-12
Nodaway Valley 25-25 Griswold 20-22
Nodaway Valley 25-25 AHSTW 18-22
Southeast Warren Quad
Southeast Warren 25-25 Ankeny Christian 12-21
Southeast Warren 26-25 Colfax-Mingo 24-21
Southeast Warren 23-25-16 Moravia 25-10-14
Ankeny Christian vs. Colfax-Mingo
Moravia 22-25-15 Ankeny Christian 25-20-12
Moravia 26-21-15 Colfax-Mingo 24-25-11
AT MOC-Floyd Valley
LeMars 23-23-17 MOC-Floyd Valley 21-25-15
LeMars vs. Sheldon
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Cherokee 15-16
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-19-15 LeMars 15-21-4
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Spencer 10-10
Non-Conference (Iowa)
ADM 20-25-25-21-15 Creston 25-16-20-25-11
Sidney 25-23-25-25 Johnson-Brock 17-25-11-21
East Mills 25-25-25 Lenox 16-14-14
Lourdes Central Catholic 18-22-25-25-15 Fremont-Mills 25-25-8-20-8
Audubon 19-25-25-25 Ar-We-Va 25-19-21-23
Martensdale-St. Marys 25-15-25-25 Colo-Nesco 19-25-21-27
Lamoni 25-25-25 Wayne 18-18-18
Skutt Catholic 25-25-25 Bishop Heelan Catholic 5-15-17
275 Conference
East Atchison 25-19-25 South Holt 20-25-22
Rock Port 25-25 West Nodaway 18-6
Nodaway-Holt 25-25 Mound City 18-18
Union Star 2 North Nodaway 1
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Maryville 3 East Buchanan 0
East Central Nebraska Conference
Auburn 25-25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 20-18-12
Malcolm 25-25-25 Conestoga 13-16-10
Mead 25-25-25 Johnson County Central 13-13-17
Louisville 25-25-21-19-15 Palmyra 18-16-25-25-13
Pioneer Conference
Diller-Odell 25-25-25 Southern 16-11-13
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-23-25 Tri County 18-20-25-13
Humboldt-TRS 25-25-25 Lewiston 5-3-10
Metro Conference
Bellevue East at Omaha Westside
Elkhorn South 25-25-23-25 Omaha Marian 20-20-25-17
Omaha Bryan 25-19-25-34 Omaha Benson 19-25-20-32
Omaha Burke 25-25-25 Omaha Central 20-19-17
Papillion-LaVista 25-23-25-25 Papillion-LaVista South 20-25-21-18
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Elkhorn 25-25 Bishop Neumann 12-13
Elkhorn 25-25 Columbus 17-10
Waverly 25-25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 10-13-18
Arlington 23-21-25-25-15 Aquinas Catholic 25-25-23-22-13
Lincoln Lutheran 25-25-25 Raymond Central 11-11-17
Lincoln Pius X 25-20-25 Millard North 18-25-22
Millard North 25-25 Lincoln Southwest 9-12
Lincoln North Star 25-25 Omaha North 10-11
Omaha North vs. Lincoln High (at Lincoln North Star)
SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
DeKalb 12 South Holt 2
Platte Valley 9 North Harrison 0
Stewartsville 15 Northeast Nodaway 0
Lathrop 6 Maryville 3
Worth County 8 North Andrew 2
Savannah 9 Falls City 0
Stanberry 6 Albany 3
Bennington 8 Nebraska City 6
Norris 9 Blair 1
Elkhorn 12 Gretna 5
Cass County Central 4 Plattsmouth 3
Arlington 7 Ashland-Greenwood 6
Raymond Central 11 Fort Calhoun 1
Platteview 7 Duchesne/Roncalli 6
Syracuse 16 Yutan/Mead 6
Beatrice 5 Wahoo 3
Malcolm 11 Southern/Diller-Odell 6
Skutt Catholic 13 Bellevue West 6
Bellevue East 8 Fremont 5
Elkhorn South 13 Omaha Benson 0
Millard West 10 Omaha Westside 0
Omaha Northwest 11 Omaha Bryan 6
Omaha Burke 16 Omaha South 0
Omaha Central at Lincoln High
Papillion-LaVista 8 Papillion-LaVista South 0