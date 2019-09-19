VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD 

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Glenwood 25-25-25 Clarinda 23-9-13

Clarinda 11-29-25-20-15 Atlantic 25-27-23-25-4

Glenwood 25-25-25 Atlantic 17-14-14

Red Oak 25-18-25-19-15 Lewis Central 21-25-23-25-9

Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Harlan 15-16-13

St. Albert 25-25-26 Creston 22-20-24

Corner Conference

Sidney 25-27-25-25 East Mills 17-29-23-16

Fremont-Mills 25-25-25 Essex 13-9-8

Griswold 25-15-18-28-15 Stanton 20-25-25-26-13

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25 AHSTW 22-23-19

Missouri Valley 25-25-25 Audubon 19-23-23

Tri-Center 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 20-17-22

Underwood 23-23-25-25-15 Treynor 25-25-19-18-9

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr 19-25-25-25 East Union 25-20-19-19

Southwest Valley 23-13-25-25-15 Nodaway Valley 25-25-20-23-8

Martensdale-St. Marys 20-25-23-25-17 Central Decatur 25-22-25-12-15

Southeast Warren 25-27-25 Wayne 12-25-20

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston 25-25-25 Ar-We-Va 19-13-14

Boyer Valley 16-25-25-25 Woodbine 25-20-17-17

Exira/EHK 24-27-24-25-15 CAM, Anita 26-25-26-18-8

West Harrison 25-26-21-23-15 Paton-Churdan 17-24-25-25-11

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 25-25-25 Sioux City East 18-15-16

Thomas Jefferson 25-26-25-20-15 Bishop Heelan Catholic 22-28-23-25-8

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Sioux City West 10-4-8

Le Mars 25-25-25 Sioux City North 14-13-21

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray 16-25-25-25 Melcher-Dallas 25-20-21-22

Seymour 25-26-16-22-15 Moravia 22-24-25-25-11

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Bedford 25-25-25 North Nodaway 13-4-8

Omaha Christian at Heartland Christian 

Non-Conference (Missouri) 

East Buchanan 25-25 South Holt 15-15

Maryville 2 Excelsior Springs 1

St. Michael the Archangel at Benton

Cameron 2 Penney 0

Chillicothe 25-25 Carrollton 13-14

St. Pius X at Notre Dame de Sion

Eastern Midlands Conference 

Plattsmouth 26-17-25 Nebraska City 24-25-16

Waverly 25-25-27 Norris 16-19-25

Nebraska Capitol Conference 

Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Arlington 12-14-13

East Central Nebraska Conference 

Louisville 25-25 Conestoga 11-11

Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Conestoga 16-17

Louisville 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 20-22

Metro Conference 

Elkhorn South 25-17-25-25 Millard West 8-25-21-18

Millard North at Papillion-LaVista South

Omaha Central at Omaha North

Omaha Bryan 25-25-22-13-15 Omaha South 19-16-25-25-11

Papillion-LaVista 25-25-25 Omaha Westside 10-15-18

Non-Conference (Nebraska) 

Platteview 25-25 Bennington 11-17

Platteview 25-25 Bellevue West 22-20

Bellevue West 25-25 Bennington 11-17

Gretna at Millard South

Syracuse 25-25 Nebraska City 10-23

Syracuse 25-25 Plattsmouth 21-24

Yutan 25-23-25 Raymond Central 21-25-16

Raymond Central vs. East Butler (at Yutan)

Yutan 25-25 East Butler 16-14

Lincoln Lutheran at Auburn

Malcolm 25-25-25 Wilber-Clatonia 15-14-13

Mead 25-25-25 College View Academy 11-12-11

Omaha Brownell Talbot at Weeping Water

SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD  

DeKalb 10 Northeast Nodaway 0 

South Holt 6 Platte Valley 5

Worth County 6 Albany 4

Stanberry 13 North Andrew 3

Savannah 10 Maryville 0

King City/Union Star 8 Pattonsburg 4

Platte County 8 Smithville 0

Chillicothe at Cameron

Lafayette at St. Pius X

East Buchanan 2 Stewartsville 1

Waverly at Bennington

Elkhorn 12 Blair 1

Millard West 12 Gretna 3

Plattsmouth at Nebraska City

Syracuse at Arlington

Ashland-Greenwood 16 Yutan/Mead 7

Omaha Mercy 12 Fort Calhoun 3

Cass County Central 4 Platteview 3

DC West/Concordia at Wahoo

DC West/Concordia vs. Tekamah-Herman (at Wahoo)

Tekamah-Herman at Wahoo

Auburn 13 Conestoga 0

Southern/Diller-Odell at Freeman

Malcolm at Fairbury

Malcolm vs. Seward (at Fairbury)

Bellevue West at Lincoln East

Gross Catholic at Bellevue East

Elkhorn South 14 Omaha Bryan 0

Millard West 12 Gretna 3

Millard North 9 Omaha South 0

Omaha Marian 6 Millard South 1

Papillion-LaVista 10 Omaha Burke 2

Columbus at Omaha Central

Lincoln High at Omaha North

Duchesne/Roncalli Catholic 13 Omaha Northwest 3

TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Elkhorn at Nebraska City (B)

SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

BOYS: Bishop LeBlond 4 Maur Hill 3

Excelsior Springs at Cameron (B)

BOYS: Center 6 St. Pius X 2

BOYS: Chillicothe 4 Knob Noster 2