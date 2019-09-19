VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 25-25-25 Clarinda 23-9-13
Clarinda 11-29-25-20-15 Atlantic 25-27-23-25-4
Glenwood 25-25-25 Atlantic 17-14-14
Red Oak 25-18-25-19-15 Lewis Central 21-25-23-25-9
Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Harlan 15-16-13
St. Albert 25-25-26 Creston 22-20-24
Corner Conference
Sidney 25-27-25-25 East Mills 17-29-23-16
Fremont-Mills 25-25-25 Essex 13-9-8
Griswold 25-15-18-28-15 Stanton 20-25-25-26-13
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25 AHSTW 22-23-19
Missouri Valley 25-25-25 Audubon 19-23-23
Tri-Center 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 20-17-22
Underwood 23-23-25-25-15 Treynor 25-25-19-18-9
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 19-25-25-25 East Union 25-20-19-19
Southwest Valley 23-13-25-25-15 Nodaway Valley 25-25-20-23-8
Martensdale-St. Marys 20-25-23-25-17 Central Decatur 25-22-25-12-15
Southeast Warren 25-27-25 Wayne 12-25-20
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston 25-25-25 Ar-We-Va 19-13-14
Boyer Valley 16-25-25-25 Woodbine 25-20-17-17
Exira/EHK 24-27-24-25-15 CAM, Anita 26-25-26-18-8
West Harrison 25-26-21-23-15 Paton-Churdan 17-24-25-25-11
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 25-25-25 Sioux City East 18-15-16
Thomas Jefferson 25-26-25-20-15 Bishop Heelan Catholic 22-28-23-25-8
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Sioux City West 10-4-8
Le Mars 25-25-25 Sioux City North 14-13-21
Bluegrass Conference
Murray 16-25-25-25 Melcher-Dallas 25-20-21-22
Seymour 25-26-16-22-15 Moravia 22-24-25-25-11
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Bedford 25-25-25 North Nodaway 13-4-8
Omaha Christian at Heartland Christian
Non-Conference (Missouri)
East Buchanan 25-25 South Holt 15-15
Maryville 2 Excelsior Springs 1
St. Michael the Archangel at Benton
Cameron 2 Penney 0
Chillicothe 25-25 Carrollton 13-14
St. Pius X at Notre Dame de Sion
Eastern Midlands Conference
Plattsmouth 26-17-25 Nebraska City 24-25-16
Waverly 25-25-27 Norris 16-19-25
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Arlington 12-14-13
East Central Nebraska Conference
Louisville 25-25 Conestoga 11-11
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Conestoga 16-17
Louisville 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 20-22
Metro Conference
Elkhorn South 25-17-25-25 Millard West 8-25-21-18
Millard North at Papillion-LaVista South
Omaha Central at Omaha North
Omaha Bryan 25-25-22-13-15 Omaha South 19-16-25-25-11
Papillion-LaVista 25-25-25 Omaha Westside 10-15-18
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Platteview 25-25 Bennington 11-17
Platteview 25-25 Bellevue West 22-20
Bellevue West 25-25 Bennington 11-17
Gretna at Millard South
Syracuse 25-25 Nebraska City 10-23
Syracuse 25-25 Plattsmouth 21-24
Yutan 25-23-25 Raymond Central 21-25-16
Raymond Central vs. East Butler (at Yutan)
Yutan 25-25 East Butler 16-14
Lincoln Lutheran at Auburn
Malcolm 25-25-25 Wilber-Clatonia 15-14-13
Mead 25-25-25 College View Academy 11-12-11
Omaha Brownell Talbot at Weeping Water
SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
DeKalb 10 Northeast Nodaway 0
South Holt 6 Platte Valley 5
Worth County 6 Albany 4
Stanberry 13 North Andrew 3
Savannah 10 Maryville 0
King City/Union Star 8 Pattonsburg 4
Platte County 8 Smithville 0
Chillicothe at Cameron
Lafayette at St. Pius X
East Buchanan 2 Stewartsville 1
Waverly at Bennington
Elkhorn 12 Blair 1
Millard West 12 Gretna 3
Plattsmouth at Nebraska City
Syracuse at Arlington
Ashland-Greenwood 16 Yutan/Mead 7
Omaha Mercy 12 Fort Calhoun 3
Cass County Central 4 Platteview 3
DC West/Concordia at Wahoo
DC West/Concordia vs. Tekamah-Herman (at Wahoo)
Tekamah-Herman at Wahoo
Auburn 13 Conestoga 0
Southern/Diller-Odell at Freeman
Malcolm at Fairbury
Malcolm vs. Seward (at Fairbury)
Bellevue West at Lincoln East
Gross Catholic at Bellevue East
Elkhorn South 14 Omaha Bryan 0
Millard West 12 Gretna 3
Millard North 9 Omaha South 0
Omaha Marian 6 Millard South 1
Papillion-LaVista 10 Omaha Burke 2
Columbus at Omaha Central
Lincoln High at Omaha North
Duchesne/Roncalli Catholic 13 Omaha Northwest 3
TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Elkhorn at Nebraska City (B)
SOCCER SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Bishop LeBlond 4 Maur Hill 3
Excelsior Springs at Cameron (B)
BOYS: Center 6 St. Pius X 2
BOYS: Chillicothe 4 Knob Noster 2