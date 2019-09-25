VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda 25-25-25 Shenandoah 17-19-12
Glenwood 25-25-52 Denison-Schleswig 14-15-21
Kuemper Catholic 25-25-23-25 Creston 18-14-25-10
Lewis Central 25-25-25 Harlan 10-21-14
Corner Conference
East Mills 25-25-27-25 Fremont-Mills 18-16-29-18
Griswold 25-25-25 Essex 20-10-14
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 25-25-25 Missouri Valley 21-17-18
Underwood 25-25-25 Audubon 14-16-15
Treynor 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 14-15-15
Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25 Riverside 15-16-22
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 25-25-26 Bedford 20-16-24
Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Lenox 6-8-22
Southeast Warren 25-25-25 Central Decatur 16-20-19
East Union 25-25-25 Wayne 16-16-18
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-25 Ar-We-Va 22-22-19
Boyer Valley 25-25-25 Exira/EHK 19-14-20
West Harrison 25-24-17-25 CAM, Anita 18-26-25-22
Glidden-Ralston 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 19-23-18
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 18-25-25-25 Abraham Lincoln 25-19-20-21
Sioux City East 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 5-17-21
Bishop Heelan Catholic 29-25-25-21-15 Sioux City North 31-20-17-25-11
Le Mars 3 Sioux City West 0
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia 25-25 Diagonal 7-12
Murray 25-25 Diagonal 11-10
Murray 25-25 Moravia 14-17
Melcher-Dallas 20-25-15 Orient-Macksburg 25-23-13
Orient-Macksburg 25-25 Mormon Trail 19-19
Melcher-Dallas 26-25 Mormon Trail 24-14
Ankeny Christian at Moulton-Udell
Twin Cedars 25-25 Moulton-Udell 11-14
Twin Cedars 25-18-15 Ankeny Christian 11-25-9
Seymour at Lamoni
Other/Non-Conference (Iowa)
Heartland Christian 25-25-25 Parkview Christian 13-15-22
275 Conference
East Atchison 25-25 Union Star 11-9
Rock Port 25-25 South Holt 10-17
Mound City 23-25-25 North Nodaway 25-6-16
Nodaway-Holt 26-25 West Nodaway 24-15
Midland Empire Conference
Cameron 2 Chillicothe 0
Other/Non-Conference (Missouri)
Maryville 2 Plattsburg 0
Pembroke Hill 2 Benton 1
Bishop LeBlond 2 Lathrop 0
Falls City at Savannah
Eastern Midlands Conference
Waverly 25-25-25 Nebraska City 12-14-8
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Wahoo 25-25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 15-17-22
East Central Nebraska Conference
Johnson County Central at Elmwood-Murdock
Mead 25-25-17-25 Louisville 22-17-25-14
Pioneer Conference
Diller-Odell 25-25-25 Sterling 10-17-23
Southern 25-25-22-25 Pawnee City 20-5-25-22
Metro Conference
Bellevue East 25-25-25 Omaha South 15-7-7
Omaha Marian at Bellevue West
Millard North 23-18-25-25-15 Millard South 25-25-22-21-12
Omaha Northwest at Omaha Benson
Westside 25-25-25 Omaha Bryan 11-10-8
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Platteview 25-25-25 Blair 10-10-11
Papillion-LaVista 25-25-25 Gretna 11-17-17
Milford 25-25 Raymond Central 11-13
Auburn at Humboldt-TRS
Brownell Talbot at Conestoga
Freeman at Lourdes Central Catholic
Freeman vs. Lincoln Christian (at Lourdes Central Catholic)
Lincoln Christian at Lourdes Central Catholic
Exeter-Milligan 25-25-25 Friend 5-15-12
TENNIS SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Maryville 8 Savannah 1
BOYS: Ralston def. Nebraska City
SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
South Holt 9 Northeast Nodaway 6 — 8 inn
Platte Valley 7 Stewartsville 1
DeKalb 15 West Platte 2
Worth County 8 King City 1
North Platte 12 North Andrew 2
Stanberry 14 Pattonsburg 0
Chillicothe 5 Maryville 3
Benton 10 Notre Dame de Sion 0
Mid-Buchanan 7 Cameron 5
Savannah 23 St. Pius X 3
Gretna 14 Omaha Northwest 0
Waverly at Gross Catholic
Raymond Central at Ashland-Greenwood
Platteview 15 Fort Calhoun 5
DC West/Concordia 6 Syracuse 4
GICC 7 Wahoo 3
Wahoo vs. York (at GICC)
Auburn 11 Omaha Mercy 3
Freeman at Malcolm
Wilber-Clatonia 8 Southern/Diller-Odell 6
Omaha Central at Bellevue West
Papillion-LaVista 8 Bellevue East 0
Millard North 11 Millard South 2
Omaha North at Millard West
Papillion-LaVista South 14 Omaha Benson 0
Westside at Omaha Burke
Omaha Marian 12 Omaha South 0
SOCCER SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Benton 1 Chillicothe 0
BOYS: Lutheran 3 Savannah 2