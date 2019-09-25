VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Clarinda 25-25-25 Shenandoah 17-19-12

Glenwood 25-25-52 Denison-Schleswig 14-15-21

Kuemper Catholic 25-25-23-25 Creston 18-14-25-10

Lewis Central 25-25-25 Harlan 10-21-14

Corner Conference

East Mills 25-25-27-25 Fremont-Mills 18-16-29-18

Griswold 25-25-25 Essex 20-10-14 

Western Iowa Conference

AHSTW 25-25-25 Missouri Valley 21-17-18

Underwood 25-25-25 Audubon 14-16-15

Treynor 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 14-15-15

Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25 Riverside 15-16-22

Pride of Iowa Conference

Nodaway Valley 25-25-26 Bedford 20-16-24

Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Lenox 6-8-22

Southeast Warren 25-25-25 Central Decatur 16-20-19

East Union 25-25-25 Wayne 16-16-18

Rolling Valley Conference

Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-25 Ar-We-Va 22-22-19

Boyer Valley 25-25-25 Exira/EHK 19-14-20

West Harrison 25-24-17-25 CAM, Anita 18-26-25-22

Glidden-Ralston 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 19-23-18

Missouri River Conference

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 18-25-25-25 Abraham Lincoln 25-19-20-21

Sioux City East 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 5-17-21

Bishop Heelan Catholic 29-25-25-21-15 Sioux City North 31-20-17-25-11

Le Mars 3 Sioux City West 0

Bluegrass Conference

Moravia 25-25 Diagonal 7-12

Murray 25-25 Diagonal 11-10

Murray 25-25 Moravia 14-17

Melcher-Dallas 20-25-15 Orient-Macksburg 25-23-13

Orient-Macksburg 25-25 Mormon Trail 19-19

Melcher-Dallas 26-25 Mormon Trail 24-14

Ankeny Christian at Moulton-Udell

Twin Cedars 25-25 Moulton-Udell 11-14

Twin Cedars 25-18-15 Ankeny Christian 11-25-9

Seymour at Lamoni

Other/Non-Conference (Iowa)

Heartland Christian 25-25-25 Parkview Christian 13-15-22

275 Conference

East Atchison 25-25 Union Star 11-9

Rock Port 25-25 South Holt 10-17

Mound City 23-25-25 North Nodaway 25-6-16 

Nodaway-Holt 26-25 West Nodaway 24-15

Midland Empire Conference

Cameron 2 Chillicothe 0

Other/Non-Conference (Missouri)

Maryville 2 Plattsburg 0

Pembroke Hill 2 Benton 1

Bishop LeBlond 2 Lathrop 0

Falls City at Savannah

Eastern Midlands Conference

Waverly 25-25-25 Nebraska City 12-14-8

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Wahoo 25-25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 15-17-22

East Central Nebraska Conference

Johnson County Central at Elmwood-Murdock

Mead 25-25-17-25 Louisville 22-17-25-14

Pioneer Conference

Diller-Odell 25-25-25 Sterling 10-17-23

Southern 25-25-22-25 Pawnee City 20-5-25-22

Metro Conference

Bellevue East 25-25-25 Omaha South 15-7-7

Omaha Marian at Bellevue West

Millard North 23-18-25-25-15 Millard South 25-25-22-21-12

Omaha Northwest at Omaha Benson

Westside 25-25-25 Omaha Bryan 11-10-8

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Platteview 25-25-25 Blair 10-10-11

Papillion-LaVista 25-25-25 Gretna 11-17-17

Milford 25-25 Raymond Central 11-13

Auburn at Humboldt-TRS

Brownell Talbot at Conestoga

Freeman at Lourdes Central Catholic

Freeman vs. Lincoln Christian (at Lourdes Central Catholic)

Lincoln Christian at Lourdes Central Catholic

Exeter-Milligan 25-25-25 Friend 5-15-12

TENNIS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Maryville 8 Savannah 1

BOYS: Ralston def. Nebraska City

SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

South Holt 9 Northeast Nodaway 6 — 8 inn

Platte Valley 7 Stewartsville 1

DeKalb 15 West Platte 2

Worth County 8 King City 1

North Platte 12 North Andrew 2

Stanberry 14 Pattonsburg 0

Chillicothe 5 Maryville 3

Benton 10 Notre Dame de Sion 0

Mid-Buchanan 7 Cameron 5

Savannah 23 St. Pius X 3

Gretna 14 Omaha Northwest 0

Waverly at Gross Catholic

Raymond Central at Ashland-Greenwood

Platteview 15 Fort Calhoun 5

DC West/Concordia 6 Syracuse 4

GICC 7 Wahoo 3

Wahoo vs. York (at GICC)

Auburn 11 Omaha Mercy 3

Freeman at Malcolm

Wilber-Clatonia 8 Southern/Diller-Odell 6

Omaha Central at Bellevue West

Papillion-LaVista 8 Bellevue East 0 

Millard North 11 Millard South 2

Omaha North at Millard West

Papillion-LaVista South 14 Omaha Benson 0

Westside at Omaha Burke

Omaha Marian 12 Omaha South 0

SOCCER SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Benton 1 Chillicothe 0

BOYS: Lutheran 3 Savannah 2