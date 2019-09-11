FULL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Harlan 17-25-25-25 Shenandoah 25-22-15-18

Denison-Schleswig 25-16-25-25 Clarinda 15-25-15-20

Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Clarinda 17-11-16

Red Oak 25-25-25 Glenwood 18-17-18

Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 17-19-10

Lewis Central 25-25-25 St. Albert 22-14-12

Corner Conference 

Sidney 25-25-25 Essex 2-13-10

East Mills 25-25-27 Griswold 21-16-25

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Lenox 25-28-25 Bedford 19-26-16

Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 14-19-19

East Union 25-27-25 Central Decatur 21-25-18

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-25 West Harrison 18-9-13

Woodbine 28-25-14-21-15 Paton-Churdan 26-23-25-25-11

Glidden-Ralston 25-25-25 CAM, Anita 4-14-11

Ar-We-Va 25-25-27 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 18-20-25

Missouri River Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Sioux City North 10-10-20

Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Bluegrass Conference 

Diagonal at Lamoni

Ankeny Christian 25-25-17-19-15 Mormon Trail 10-18-25-25-6

Orient-Macksburg 19-25-21-25-15 Murray 25-20-25-21-7

Melcher-Dallas 25-25-21-25 Moravia 20-18-25-11

Non-Conference (Iowa) 

Underwood 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 21-22-17

Logan-Magnolia 25-25 River Valley 7-21

Logan-Magnolia 25-25 MVAOCOU 13-20

Maryville 25-17-25-20-15 Southwest Valley 14-25-13-25-11

Sioux City East 25-25-25 South Sioux City 13-9-11

275 Conference 

East Atchison 25-25 North Nodaway 11-12

Rock Port 25-25 Mound City 14-9

South Holt 25-25 Nodaway-Holt 23-18

Union Star/King City 2 West Nodaway 1

Non-Conference (Missouri) 

Bishop LeBlond 25-34 Pembroke Hill 15-32

Excelsior Springs 2 Cameron 0

Chillicothe 25-25 Brookfield 11-19

Mid-Buchanan 2 Lafayette 1

Center at St. Pius X

Eastern Midlands Conference 

Norris 25-25-25 Nebraska City 15-5-8

Waverly 25-25-25 Blair 5-9-11

Nebraska Capitol Conference 

Douglas County West 25-23-25-25 Raymond Central 15-25-11-22

Wahoo 25-25-25 Platteview 15-14-14

East Central Nebraska Conference 

Mead at Conestoga

Mead vs. Palmyra (at Conestoga)

Palmyra 25-25 Conestoga 23-19

Yutan 25-25-25 Weeping Water 15-17-10

Pioneer Conference 

Diller-Odell 25-25-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 20-9-17

Lourdes Central Catholic 25-21-26-25 Humboldt-TRS 20-25-24-16

Johnson-Brock 25-25-25 Pawnee City 17-17-17

Tri County 25-25 Lewiston 13-9

Metro Conference 

Bellevue East 25-25-25 Omaha Benson 8-5-10

Elkhorn South 25-23-24-25-15 Bellevue West 10-25-26-21-9

Omaha Burke 25-25 Omaha North 20-16

Papillion-LaVista at Omaha South

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Millard South 25-25 Elkhorn 22-12

Westside at Gretna

Arlington at Archbishop Bergan

Fort Calhoun 25-23-25-25 Omaha Brownell-Talbot 22-25-23-13

Syracuse 25-25 Johnson County Central 17-19

Syracuse 25-25 Wilber-Clatonia 10-12

Johnson County Central 25-25 Wilber-Clatonia 21-11

Elmwood-Murdock at Falls City 

Freeman 25-25-25 Sterling 22-19-22

Cornerstone Christian at Tri County

Cornerstone Christian 25-27 Lewiston 19-25

Millard South 25-25 Omaha Duchesne Academy 19-15

Gross Catholic 25-20-25 Omaha Burke 23-25-16 

Gross Catholic 25-25 Omaha North 13-23

Lincoln Pius X 25-25-25 Papillion-LaVista South 11-21-19

TENNIS SCOREBOARD 

GIRLS: Savannah 7 Nebraska City 2

Nebraska City at Roncalli Catholic (B)

SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD 

Platte Valley at Northeast Nodaway

North Platte 10 South Holt 9

Cameron 5 Maryville 2

Savannah 2 Benton 1

St. Pius X 17 Bishop LeBlond 1

Lafayette 6 Chillicothe 4

North Andrew at Albany

Stanberry at Worth County 

Bennington 7 Wahoo 0

Blair 13 Ralston 10

Gretna 16 Westside 5

Norris 10 Plattsmouth 0

Northwest at Waverly

Arlington 11 Platteview 6

Platteview 8 Raymond Central 2

Arlington vs. Raymond Central (at Platteview)

Ashland-Greenwood at DC West/Concordia

Ashland-Greenwood 9 Syracuse 1

Syracuse at DC West/Concordia

Duchesne/Roncalli 12 Fort Calhoun 0

Fairbury 12 Auburn 2

Falls City 10 Conestoga 2

Freeman at Aquinas Catholic

Malcolm 7 Cass County Central 1

Bishop Neumann 11 Yutan/Mead 6

Milford 4 Southern/Diller-Odell 3

Omaha Benson at Bellevue West

Papillion-LaVista 11 Elkhorn South 2

Millard South 13 Omaha Burke 5

Millard North 13 Omaha Central 0

Omaha Mercy 7 Omaha Northwest 3

Omaha Marian 16 Omaha North 0

Omaha Bryan at Lincoln High