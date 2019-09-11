FULL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan 17-25-25-25 Shenandoah 25-22-15-18
Denison-Schleswig 25-16-25-25 Clarinda 15-25-15-20
Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Clarinda 17-11-16
Red Oak 25-25-25 Glenwood 18-17-18
Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 17-19-10
Lewis Central 25-25-25 St. Albert 22-14-12
Corner Conference
Sidney 25-25-25 Essex 2-13-10
East Mills 25-25-27 Griswold 21-16-25
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 25-28-25 Bedford 19-26-16
Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 14-19-19
East Union 25-27-25 Central Decatur 21-25-18
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-25 West Harrison 18-9-13
Woodbine 28-25-14-21-15 Paton-Churdan 26-23-25-25-11
Glidden-Ralston 25-25-25 CAM, Anita 4-14-11
Ar-We-Va 25-25-27 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 18-20-25
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Sioux City North 10-10-20
Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal at Lamoni
Ankeny Christian 25-25-17-19-15 Mormon Trail 10-18-25-25-6
Orient-Macksburg 19-25-21-25-15 Murray 25-20-25-21-7
Melcher-Dallas 25-25-21-25 Moravia 20-18-25-11
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Underwood 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 21-22-17
Logan-Magnolia 25-25 River Valley 7-21
Logan-Magnolia 25-25 MVAOCOU 13-20
Maryville 25-17-25-20-15 Southwest Valley 14-25-13-25-11
Sioux City East 25-25-25 South Sioux City 13-9-11
275 Conference
East Atchison 25-25 North Nodaway 11-12
Rock Port 25-25 Mound City 14-9
South Holt 25-25 Nodaway-Holt 23-18
Union Star/King City 2 West Nodaway 1
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Bishop LeBlond 25-34 Pembroke Hill 15-32
Excelsior Springs 2 Cameron 0
Chillicothe 25-25 Brookfield 11-19
Mid-Buchanan 2 Lafayette 1
Center at St. Pius X
Eastern Midlands Conference
Norris 25-25-25 Nebraska City 15-5-8
Waverly 25-25-25 Blair 5-9-11
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Douglas County West 25-23-25-25 Raymond Central 15-25-11-22
Wahoo 25-25-25 Platteview 15-14-14
East Central Nebraska Conference
Mead at Conestoga
Mead vs. Palmyra (at Conestoga)
Palmyra 25-25 Conestoga 23-19
Yutan 25-25-25 Weeping Water 15-17-10
Pioneer Conference
Diller-Odell 25-25-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 20-9-17
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-21-26-25 Humboldt-TRS 20-25-24-16
Johnson-Brock 25-25-25 Pawnee City 17-17-17
Tri County 25-25 Lewiston 13-9
Metro Conference
Bellevue East 25-25-25 Omaha Benson 8-5-10
Elkhorn South 25-23-24-25-15 Bellevue West 10-25-26-21-9
Omaha Burke 25-25 Omaha North 20-16
Papillion-LaVista at Omaha South
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Millard South 25-25 Elkhorn 22-12
Westside at Gretna
Arlington at Archbishop Bergan
Fort Calhoun 25-23-25-25 Omaha Brownell-Talbot 22-25-23-13
Syracuse 25-25 Johnson County Central 17-19
Syracuse 25-25 Wilber-Clatonia 10-12
Johnson County Central 25-25 Wilber-Clatonia 21-11
Elmwood-Murdock at Falls City
Freeman 25-25-25 Sterling 22-19-22
Cornerstone Christian at Tri County
Cornerstone Christian 25-27 Lewiston 19-25
Millard South 25-25 Omaha Duchesne Academy 19-15
Gross Catholic 25-20-25 Omaha Burke 23-25-16
Gross Catholic 25-25 Omaha North 13-23
Lincoln Pius X 25-25-25 Papillion-LaVista South 11-21-19
TENNIS SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Savannah 7 Nebraska City 2
Nebraska City at Roncalli Catholic (B)
SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Platte Valley at Northeast Nodaway
North Platte 10 South Holt 9
Cameron 5 Maryville 2
Savannah 2 Benton 1
St. Pius X 17 Bishop LeBlond 1
Lafayette 6 Chillicothe 4
North Andrew at Albany
Stanberry at Worth County
Bennington 7 Wahoo 0
Blair 13 Ralston 10
Gretna 16 Westside 5
Norris 10 Plattsmouth 0
Northwest at Waverly
Arlington 11 Platteview 6
Platteview 8 Raymond Central 2
Arlington vs. Raymond Central (at Platteview)
Ashland-Greenwood at DC West/Concordia
Ashland-Greenwood 9 Syracuse 1
Syracuse at DC West/Concordia
Duchesne/Roncalli 12 Fort Calhoun 0
Fairbury 12 Auburn 2
Falls City 10 Conestoga 2
Freeman at Aquinas Catholic
Malcolm 7 Cass County Central 1
Bishop Neumann 11 Yutan/Mead 6
Milford 4 Southern/Diller-Odell 3
Omaha Benson at Bellevue West
Papillion-LaVista 11 Elkhorn South 2
Millard South 13 Omaha Burke 5
Millard North 13 Omaha Central 0
Omaha Mercy 7 Omaha Northwest 3
Omaha Marian 16 Omaha North 0
Omaha Bryan at Lincoln High