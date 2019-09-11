Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Mostly cloudy early, then sunshine for the afternoon. High 89F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.