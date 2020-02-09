HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak 80 St. Albert 76 — OT
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 70 Kuemper Catholic 27
Lewis Central 47 Norwalk 25
Glenwood 59 Maryville 37
Riverside 39 Heartland Christian 36
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)
Battle 62 Lafayette 34
Union Star at East Harrison
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Platteview 56 Raymond Central 18
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Championship: Weeping Water 48 Malcolm 44
3rd Place: Elmwood-Murdock 39 Yutan 30
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart 31 Lourdes Central Catholic 26
3rd Place: Sterling 43 Diller-Odell 28
Metro Conference
Omaha Northwest 77 Omaha North 33
Elkhorn South 57 Elkhorn 44
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Crete 59 Blair 33
Elkhorn South 57 Elkhorn 44
Norris 47 Columbus 37
Lincoln Southeast 55 Omaha Bryan 17
Lincoln East 60 Papillion-La Vista 52
Omaha Marian 64 Grand Island 32
Westside 52 Lincoln Southwest 44 — OT
Papillion-La Vista South 66 Kearney 51
Norfolk 47 Omaha Benson 38
Lincoln High 57 Bellevue East 37
Lincoln North Star 66 Bellevue West 58
Lincoln Northeast 48 Millard North 36
Millard South 77 Fremont 59
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert 61 Red Oak 36
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 53 Kuemper Catholic 52
Riverside 49 Heartland Christian 20
Ankeny Christian 69 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 62
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)
Union Star at East Harrison
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Platteview 70 Raymond Central 35
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Championship: Auburn 50 Yutan 39
3rd Place: Freeman 55 Palmyra 52
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart 52 Johnson-Brock 30
3rd Place: Lourdes Central Catholic 45 Tri County 43 -- OT
Metro Conference
Omaha Northwest 78 Omaha North 76
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Crete 48 Blair 37
Elkhorn 51 Elkhorn South 42
Norris 64 Columbus 61
Wahoo 82 Grand Island Central Catholic 80 — 3 OT
Papillion-La Vista 67 Lincoln East 40
Grand Island 57 Creighton Prep 54
Westside 67 Lincoln Southwest 59
Lincoln Southeast 63 Omaha Bryan 49
Norfolk 78 Omaha Benson 57
Lincoln High 62 Bellevue East 59
Bellevue West 91 Lincoln North Star 88
Millard North 80 Lincoln Northeast 69
Millard South 53 Fremont 41