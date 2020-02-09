HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Red Oak 80 St. Albert 76 — OT

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Bishop Heelan Catholic 70 Kuemper Catholic 27

Lewis Central 47 Norwalk 25

Glenwood 59 Maryville 37

Riverside 39 Heartland Christian 36

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)

Battle 62 Lafayette 34

Union Star at East Harrison 

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Platteview 56 Raymond Central 18

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament

Championship: Weeping Water 48 Malcolm 44

3rd Place: Elmwood-Murdock 39 Yutan 30

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart 31 Lourdes Central Catholic 26

3rd Place: Sterling 43 Diller-Odell 28

Metro Conference

Omaha Northwest 77 Omaha North 33

Elkhorn South 57 Elkhorn 44

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Crete 59 Blair 33

Norris 47 Columbus 37

Lincoln Southeast 55 Omaha Bryan 17

Lincoln East 60 Papillion-La Vista 52

Omaha Marian 64 Grand Island 32

Westside 52 Lincoln Southwest 44 — OT

Papillion-La Vista South 66 Kearney 51

Norfolk 47 Omaha Benson 38 

Lincoln High 57 Bellevue East 37

Lincoln North Star 66 Bellevue West 58

Lincoln Northeast 48 Millard North 36

Millard South 77 Fremont 59

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

St. Albert 61 Red Oak 36

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Bishop Heelan Catholic 53 Kuemper Catholic 52

Riverside 49 Heartland Christian 20

Ankeny Christian 69 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 62

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)

Union Star at East Harrison 

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Platteview 70 Raymond Central 35 

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament

Championship: Auburn 50 Yutan 39

3rd Place: Freeman 55 Palmyra 52

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart 52 Johnson-Brock 30

3rd Place: Lourdes Central Catholic 45 Tri County 43 -- OT

Metro Conference

Omaha Northwest 78 Omaha North 76

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Crete 48 Blair 37

Elkhorn 51 Elkhorn South 42

Norris 64 Columbus 61

Wahoo 82 Grand Island Central Catholic 80 — 3 OT

Papillion-La Vista 67 Lincoln East 40

Grand Island 57 Creighton Prep 54

Westside 67 Lincoln Southwest 59

Lincoln Southeast 63 Omaha Bryan 49

Norfolk 78 Omaha Benson 57

Lincoln High 62 Bellevue East 59

Bellevue West 91 Lincoln North Star 88

Millard North 80 Lincoln Northeast 69

Millard South 53 Fremont 41