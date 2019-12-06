AT CLARKE
Southwest Valley 30 Shenandoah 30 (SWV wins via tiebreaker)
Clarke 42 East Mills 33
Clarke 66 Shenandoah 12
Clarke 54 Southwest Valley 30
East Mills 40 Mount Ayr 27
East Mills 48 Shenandoah 27
Mount Ayr 45 Shenandoah 24
Mount Ayr 48 Southwest Valley 30
Mount Ayr 48 Clarke 36
East Mills 54 Southwest Valley 24
AT ATLANTIC
Atlantic-CAM 78 Griswold 6
Atlantic-CAM 72 Audubon 6
Atlantic-CAM 70 Clarinda 6
Clarinda 48 Audubon 18
Clarinda 45 Griswold 12
Audubon 30 Griswold 18
AT UNDERWOOD
Underwood 49 Glenwood 25
Riverside 42 Glenwood 37
Underwood 45 Riverside 33
AT KUEMPER CATHOLIC
Kuemper Catholic 58 Roland-Story 18
Gilbert 48 Kuemper Catholic 30
Kuemper Catholic 39 Perry 36
AT MISSOURI VALLEY
Missouri Valley 78 West Harrison 6
Missouri Valley 54 Tri-Center 24
Missouri Valley 66 Denison-Schleswig 16
Tri-Center 66 West Harrison 6
Tri-Center 42 Denison-Schleswig 33
Denison-Schleswig 72 West Harrison 6
AT LOGAN-MAGNOLIA
Logan-Magnolia 47 AHSTW 33
Logan-Magnolia 77 Woodbine 6
AHSTW 60 Woodbine 16
AT CENTRAL DECATUR
Bedford/Lenox 60 Central Decatur 18
Wayne 36 Central Decatur 32
AT NODAWAY VALLEY
Nodaway Valley 42 West Central Valley 38
Nodaway Valley 37 East Union 27
ACGC 46 East Union 36
ACGC 55 Nodaway Valley 12
West Central Valley 42 East Union 33
AT MARTENSDALE-ST. MARYS
Martensdale-St Marys 51 Southeast Warren-Melcher Dallas 30
Martensdale-St Marys 48 Moravia 21
Southeast Warren-Melcher Dallas 42 Moravia 24
Pleasantville 43 Southeast Warren-Melcher Dallas 42
Martensdale-St. Mary's 42 Pleasantville 36
Pleasantville 51 Moravia 29
AT BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC
LeMars 47 Bishop Heelan 21
Bishop Heelan 39 Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 29
LeMars 60 Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 15
AT SIOUX CITY EAST
Sioux City East 51 Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 30
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 72 Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 12
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60 Sioux City East 12
AT SIOUX CITY NORTH
Sioux City North 51 Sioux City West 16
AT SYRACUSE
Syracuse 52 Waverly 27
AT SKUTT CATHOLIC
Nebraska City 39 Omaha Skutt 35
AT PLATTSMOUTH
Papillion-La Vista 63 Plattsmouth 15
AT LOUISVILLE
Louisville 54, Lincoln Lutheran 12