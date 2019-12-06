AT CLARKE 

Southwest Valley 30 Shenandoah 30 (SWV wins via tiebreaker)

Clarke 42 East Mills 33 

Clarke 66 Shenandoah 12

Clarke 54 Southwest Valley 30

East Mills 40 Mount Ayr 27 

East Mills 48 Shenandoah 27 

Mount Ayr 45 Shenandoah 24

Mount Ayr 48 Southwest Valley 30 

Mount Ayr 48 Clarke 36

East Mills 54 Southwest Valley 24

AT ATLANTIC

Atlantic-CAM 78 Griswold 6

Atlantic-CAM 72 Audubon 6

Atlantic-CAM 70 Clarinda 6

Clarinda 48 Audubon 18 

Clarinda 45 Griswold 12 

Audubon 30 Griswold 18 

AT UNDERWOOD

Underwood 49 Glenwood 25

Riverside 42 Glenwood 37

Underwood 45 Riverside 33

AT KUEMPER CATHOLIC

Kuemper Catholic 58 Roland-Story 18

Gilbert 48 Kuemper Catholic 30

Kuemper Catholic 39 Perry 36

AT MISSOURI VALLEY

Missouri Valley 78 West Harrison 6

Missouri Valley 54 Tri-Center 24

Missouri Valley 66 Denison-Schleswig 16

Tri-Center 66 West Harrison 6

Tri-Center 42 Denison-Schleswig 33

Denison-Schleswig 72 West Harrison 6

AT LOGAN-MAGNOLIA

Logan-Magnolia 47 AHSTW 33

Logan-Magnolia 77 Woodbine 6

AHSTW 60 Woodbine 16

AT CENTRAL DECATUR

Bedford/Lenox 60 Central Decatur 18

Wayne 36 Central Decatur 32

AT NODAWAY VALLEY 

Nodaway Valley 42 West Central Valley 38 

Nodaway Valley 37 East Union 27

ACGC 46 East Union 36

ACGC 55 Nodaway Valley 12

West Central Valley 42 East Union 33

AT MARTENSDALE-ST. MARYS

Martensdale-St Marys 51 Southeast Warren-Melcher Dallas 30

Martensdale-St Marys 48 Moravia 21

Southeast Warren-Melcher Dallas 42 Moravia 24 

Pleasantville 43 Southeast Warren-Melcher Dallas 42

Martensdale-St. Mary's 42 Pleasantville 36

Pleasantville 51 Moravia 29 

AT BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC

LeMars 47 Bishop Heelan 21

Bishop Heelan 39 Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 29 

LeMars 60 Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 15

AT SIOUX CITY EAST

Sioux City East 51 Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 30

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 72 Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 12

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60 Sioux City East 12

AT SIOUX CITY NORTH

Sioux City North 51 Sioux City West 16

AT SYRACUSE

Syracuse 52 Waverly 27

AT SKUTT CATHOLIC

Nebraska City 39 Omaha Skutt 35

AT PLATTSMOUTH

Papillion-La Vista 63 Plattsmouth 15

AT LOUISVILLE 

Louisville 54, Lincoln Lutheran 12