AT SHENANDOAH

Red Oak 48 Glenwood 30

Red Oak 39 Lewis Central 39 (RO wins by Criteria)

Red Oak 74 Shenandoah 0

Lewis Central 51 Glenwood 24

Lewis Central 72 Shenandoah 6

Glenwood 60 Shenandoah 12

AT ST. ALBERT

Creston/O-M 52 Clarinda 24

Creston/O-M 71 St. Albert 7 

Creston/O-M 45 Kuemper Catholic 27

Clarinda 47 St. Albert 36

Clarinda 42 Kuemper Catholic 36

Kuemper Catholic 54 St. Albert 18

AT DENISON

Harlan 42 Atlantic-CAM 30

Harlan 65 Denison-Schleswig 15

Atlantic-CAM 53 Denison-Schleswig 28

AT AHSTW

AHSTW 52 East Mills 24

AHSTW 45 ACGC 9

AHSTW 72 Griswold 0

East Mills 39 ACGC 34

East Mills 60 Griswold 12

ACGC 42 Griswold 18

AT TRI-CENTER

Logan-Magnolia 61 Tri-Center 15

Logan-Magnolia 61 West Central Valley 17

West Central Valley 39 Tri-Center 36

AT GREENE COUNTY

Greene County 60 Audubon 18

Ogden 48 Audubon 24

Southeast Valley 60 Audubon 16 

AT TREYNOR

Conestoga 49 Treynor 21

AT CENTRAL DECATUR

Bedford-Lenox 42 Central Decatur 39

Winterset 63 Bedford-Lenox 15

Winterset 71 Central Decatur 3

AT SIOUX CITY NORTH

Sioux City East 37 Sioux City North 33

AT SIOUX CITY WEST

Bishop Heelan 63 CBTJ 12

CBTJ 42 Sioux City West 39

AT GRANT CITY

Mount Ayr 48 South Harrison 20

AT LEMARS

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 50 LeMars 28 

AT STANTON

Arlington 69 Stanton 6

Oakland-Craig 24 Stanton 21

AT FORT CALHOUN

Fort Calhoun 42 Louisville 36

Platteview 54 Fort Calhoun 18

Platteview 65 Louisville 16

AT MILLARD SOUTH

Millard South 43 Columbus 3

AT ELKHORN SOUTH

Millard North 39 Elkhorn South 30 

AT OMAHA BURKE

Omaha Burke 42 Papillion-La Vista 34