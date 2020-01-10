AT SHENANDOAH
Red Oak 48 Glenwood 30
Red Oak 39 Lewis Central 39 (RO wins by Criteria)
Red Oak 74 Shenandoah 0
Lewis Central 51 Glenwood 24
Lewis Central 72 Shenandoah 6
Glenwood 60 Shenandoah 12
AT ST. ALBERT
Creston/O-M 52 Clarinda 24
Creston/O-M 71 St. Albert 7
Creston/O-M 45 Kuemper Catholic 27
Clarinda 47 St. Albert 36
Clarinda 42 Kuemper Catholic 36
Kuemper Catholic 54 St. Albert 18
AT DENISON
Harlan 42 Atlantic-CAM 30
Harlan 65 Denison-Schleswig 15
Atlantic-CAM 53 Denison-Schleswig 28
AT AHSTW
AHSTW 52 East Mills 24
AHSTW 45 ACGC 9
AHSTW 72 Griswold 0
East Mills 39 ACGC 34
East Mills 60 Griswold 12
ACGC 42 Griswold 18
AT TRI-CENTER
Logan-Magnolia 61 Tri-Center 15
Logan-Magnolia 61 West Central Valley 17
West Central Valley 39 Tri-Center 36
AT GREENE COUNTY
Greene County 60 Audubon 18
Ogden 48 Audubon 24
Southeast Valley 60 Audubon 16
AT TREYNOR
Conestoga 49 Treynor 21
AT CENTRAL DECATUR
Bedford-Lenox 42 Central Decatur 39
Winterset 63 Bedford-Lenox 15
Winterset 71 Central Decatur 3
AT SIOUX CITY NORTH
Sioux City East 37 Sioux City North 33
AT SIOUX CITY WEST
Bishop Heelan 63 CBTJ 12
CBTJ 42 Sioux City West 39
AT GRANT CITY
Mount Ayr 48 South Harrison 20
AT LEMARS
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 50 LeMars 28
AT STANTON
Arlington 69 Stanton 6
Oakland-Craig 24 Stanton 21
AT FORT CALHOUN
Fort Calhoun 42 Louisville 36
Platteview 54 Fort Calhoun 18
Platteview 65 Louisville 16
AT MILLARD SOUTH
Millard South 43 Columbus 3
AT ELKHORN SOUTH
Millard North 39 Elkhorn South 30
AT OMAHA BURKE
Omaha Burke 42 Papillion-La Vista 34