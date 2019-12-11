AT RED OAK

Atlantic-CAM 59 Red Oak 21

Atlantic-CAM 45 Creston-OM 28

Atlantic-CAM 54 AHSTW 24 

Creston-OM 42 Red Oak 41

Creston-OM 54 AHSTW 22

Red Oak 48 AHSTW 30

AT GRISWOLD

Shenandoah 30 Griswold 6 

Kuemper Catholic 57 Shenandoah 12 

Treynor 60 Shenandoah 18 

Treynor 68 Griswold 6 

Treynor 42 Kuemper Catholic 39 

Kuemper Catholic 60 Griswold 12 

AT LEWIS CENTRAL 

Denison-Schleswig 40 Lewis Central 39 (D-S wins on tiebreaker criteria)

Lewis Central 48 Clarinda 33 

Clarinda 39 Denison-Schleswig 33 

AT HARLAN  

Glenwood 65 Southwest Iowa 16

Glenwood 61 St. Albert 10 

Southwest Iowa 45 St. Albert 36

AT LOGAN-MAGNOLIA

Logan-Magnolia 74 CB, Thomas Jefferson 6

Logan-Magnolia 51 Missouri Valley 30 

Logan-Magnolia 84 West Harrison 0

Missouri Valley 78 CBTJ 6

Missouri Valley 78 West Harrison 6

CBTJ 72 West Harrison 12

AT OMAHA, WESTSIDE

Underwood 49 Creighton Prep 30

Underwood 51 Westside 27

AT SIOUX CITY, NORTH

Boyden Hull-Rock Valley 52 Sioux City North 27

South Sioux City 47 Sioux City North 30

AT WEEPING WATER 

Arlington 60 Weeping Water 15

Weeping Water 42 Arlington 36

AT ELKHORN SOUTH

Millard South 71 Elkhorn South 3

AT LINCOLN NORTH STAR 

Millard West 47 Lincoln North Star 24 

AT OMAHA BRYAN 

Omaha Bryan 59 Bellevue West 24

Omaha Bryan 60 Lincoln Northeast 24

AT OMAHA BURKE

Omaha Burke 56 Omaha North 18 

AT PAPILLION-LA VISTA 

Papillion-La Vista South 27 Papillion-La Vista 18