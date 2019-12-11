AT RED OAK
Atlantic-CAM 59 Red Oak 21
Atlantic-CAM 45 Creston-OM 28
Atlantic-CAM 54 AHSTW 24
Creston-OM 42 Red Oak 41
Creston-OM 54 AHSTW 22
Red Oak 48 AHSTW 30
AT GRISWOLD
Shenandoah 30 Griswold 6
Kuemper Catholic 57 Shenandoah 12
Treynor 60 Shenandoah 18
Treynor 68 Griswold 6
Treynor 42 Kuemper Catholic 39
Kuemper Catholic 60 Griswold 12
AT LEWIS CENTRAL
Denison-Schleswig 40 Lewis Central 39 (D-S wins on tiebreaker criteria)
Lewis Central 48 Clarinda 33
Clarinda 39 Denison-Schleswig 33
AT HARLAN
Glenwood 65 Southwest Iowa 16
Glenwood 61 St. Albert 10
Southwest Iowa 45 St. Albert 36
AT LOGAN-MAGNOLIA
Logan-Magnolia 74 CB, Thomas Jefferson 6
Logan-Magnolia 51 Missouri Valley 30
Logan-Magnolia 84 West Harrison 0
Missouri Valley 78 CBTJ 6
Missouri Valley 78 West Harrison 6
CBTJ 72 West Harrison 12
AT OMAHA, WESTSIDE
Underwood 49 Creighton Prep 30
Underwood 51 Westside 27
AT SIOUX CITY, NORTH
Boyden Hull-Rock Valley 52 Sioux City North 27
South Sioux City 47 Sioux City North 30
AT WEEPING WATER
Arlington 60 Weeping Water 15
Weeping Water 42 Arlington 36
AT ELKHORN SOUTH
Millard South 71 Elkhorn South 3
AT LINCOLN NORTH STAR
Millard West 47 Lincoln North Star 24
AT OMAHA BRYAN
Omaha Bryan 59 Bellevue West 24
Omaha Bryan 60 Lincoln Northeast 24
AT OMAHA BURKE
Omaha Burke 56 Omaha North 18
AT PAPILLION-LA VISTA
Papillion-La Vista South 27 Papillion-La Vista 18