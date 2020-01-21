AT CLARINDA 

Missouri Valley 59 Southwest Iowa 21 

Missouri Valley 57 Clarinda 21 

Missouri Valley 57 Tri-Center 21 

Clarinda 58 Southwest Iowa 24 

Clarinda 45 Tri-Center 30 

Tri-Center 50 Southwest Iowa 24 

COUNCIL BLUFFS DUALS 

Lewis Central 57 Abraham Lincoln 24 

Lewis Central 74 Thomas Jefferson 6 

Lewis Central 72 St. Albert 12 

Abraham Lincoln 52 Thomas Jefferson 24 

Abraham Lincoln 59 St. Albert 19 

St. Albert 48 Thomas Jefferson 30 

AT EAST MILLS 

Bedford/Lenox 48 East Mills 33 

Bedford/Lenox 63 Clarinda Academy 6 

Bedford/Lenox 60 East Union 6 

East Mills 54 Clarinda Academy 12 

East Mills 60 East Union 6 

East Union 30 Clarinda Academy 18 

AT AUDUBON 

Woodbine 30 Audubon 27 

Woodbine 36 Coon Rapids-Bayard 12 

Woodbine 39 West Harrison 24 

Audubon 30 Coon Rapids-Bayard 12 

Audubon 36 West Harrison 18 

AT BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC 

Logan-Magnolia 44 Bishop Heelan Catholic 30 

Logan-Magnolia 53 Woodbury Central 25 

West Sioux 46 Logan-Magnolia 24 

West Sioux 59 Bishop Heelan Catholic 12 

Woodbury Central 50 Bishop Heelan Catholic 21 

AT VAN METER 

Mount Ayr 45 Southwest Valley 30 

Winterset 52 Mount Ayr 23 

Van Meter/Earlham 57 Mount Ayr 21 

Winterset 78 Southwest Valley 6 

Van Meter/Earlham 76 Southwest Valley 6 

AT DES MOINES EAST 

Wayne 54 Chariton 30 

Des Moines East 72 Wayne 12 

AT BOYDEN-HULL ROCK VALLEY 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62 Boyden-Hull Rock Valley 12 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 68 Spirit Lake Park 6 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56 West Lyon 18 

AT BELLEVUE EAST 

Bellevue East 45 Plattsmouth 31 

OTHER SCORES 

Elkhorn South 43 Blair 24

Millard South 64 Gretna 10

Lincoln Christian 48 Freeman 30

Papillion-La Vista 46 Omaha Central 25

Omaha Northwest 48 Fort Calhoun 36