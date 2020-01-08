AT RED OAK

Clarinda 43 Southwest Valley 15

Clarinda 37 St. Albert 28

Red Oak 51 Clarinda 27

Red Oak 53 Southwest Valley 28

Red Oak 60 St. Albert 18

Southwest Valley 37 St. Albert 36

AT ATLANTIC

Logan-Magnolia 41 Atlantic-CAM 34

Atlantic-CAM 63 OA-BCIG 15

Atlantic-CAM 78 Woodbine 6

Logan-Magnolia 60 OA-BCIG 24

Logan-Magnolia 66 Woodbine 18

Woodbine 42 OA-BCIG 22

AT KUEMPER 

Carroll 72 Audubon 6

Ridge View 66 Audubon 18

Kuemper Catholic 43 Ridge View 30

AT LEWIS CENTRAL

Millard South 54 Lewis Central 17

AT NORTH POLK

Creston/O-M 43 North Polk 19

Creston/O-M 41 South Tama 25

AT ABRAHAM LINCOLN 

AHSTW 52 AL 22

AHSTW 60 Southwest Iowa 12 

AHSTW 48 Tri-Center 24

AL 64 Southwest Iowa 14

AL 48 Tri-Center 33

Tri-Center 50 Southwest Iowa 29

AT ACGC

ACGC 60 East Union 12

Van Meter-Earlham 71 East Union 9

AT WOODWARD-GRANGER

Woodward-Granger 42 Nodaway Valley 27 

Nodaway Valley 38 Martensdale-St Marys 30

Woodward-Granger 56 Nodaway Valley 21

Greene County 44 Martensdale-St Marys 24

Woodward-Granger 57 Martensdale-St. Marys 17

AT SERGEANT BLUFF

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47 Sioux Center 30

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41 Spencer 31

AT MOC-FLOYD VALLEY

Hinton 54 Sioux City North 30

Sioux Central 42 Sioux City North 36

MOC-Floyd Valley 48 Sioux City North 30

AT PEKIN

Moravia 24 Cardinal 12

Davis County 54 Moravia 21

Pekin 34 Moravia 13 

AT CAMERON

Cameron 78 Benton 3

Cameron 40 Oak Grove 24

AT NEBRASKA CITY

Nebraska City 45 Wahoo 31

AT FAIRBURY

Fairbury 43 Norris 42 

AT OMAHA NORTH

Lincoln Southwest 42 Wilber-Clatonia 33

Lincoln Southwest 45 Omaha North 33 

Omaha North 40 Wilber-Clatonia 28

AT THAYER CENTRAL

Johnson County Central 40 Freeman 24

Thayer Central 48 Johnson County Central 26

Thayer Central 69 Freeman 6 