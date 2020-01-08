AT RED OAK
Clarinda 43 Southwest Valley 15
Clarinda 37 St. Albert 28
Red Oak 51 Clarinda 27
Red Oak 53 Southwest Valley 28
Red Oak 60 St. Albert 18
Southwest Valley 37 St. Albert 36
AT ATLANTIC
Logan-Magnolia 41 Atlantic-CAM 34
Atlantic-CAM 63 OA-BCIG 15
Atlantic-CAM 78 Woodbine 6
Logan-Magnolia 60 OA-BCIG 24
Logan-Magnolia 66 Woodbine 18
Woodbine 42 OA-BCIG 22
AT KUEMPER
Carroll 72 Audubon 6
Ridge View 66 Audubon 18
Kuemper Catholic 43 Ridge View 30
AT LEWIS CENTRAL
Millard South 54 Lewis Central 17
AT NORTH POLK
Creston/O-M 43 North Polk 19
Creston/O-M 41 South Tama 25
AT ABRAHAM LINCOLN
AHSTW 52 AL 22
AHSTW 60 Southwest Iowa 12
AHSTW 48 Tri-Center 24
AL 64 Southwest Iowa 14
AL 48 Tri-Center 33
Tri-Center 50 Southwest Iowa 29
AT ACGC
ACGC 60 East Union 12
Van Meter-Earlham 71 East Union 9
AT WOODWARD-GRANGER
Woodward-Granger 42 Nodaway Valley 27
Nodaway Valley 38 Martensdale-St Marys 30
Woodward-Granger 56 Nodaway Valley 21
Greene County 44 Martensdale-St Marys 24
Woodward-Granger 57 Martensdale-St. Marys 17
AT SERGEANT BLUFF
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47 Sioux Center 30
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41 Spencer 31
AT MOC-FLOYD VALLEY
Hinton 54 Sioux City North 30
Sioux Central 42 Sioux City North 36
MOC-Floyd Valley 48 Sioux City North 30
AT PEKIN
Moravia 24 Cardinal 12
Davis County 54 Moravia 21
Pekin 34 Moravia 13
AT CAMERON
Cameron 78 Benton 3
Cameron 40 Oak Grove 24
AT NEBRASKA CITY
Nebraska City 45 Wahoo 31
AT FAIRBURY
Fairbury 43 Norris 42
AT OMAHA NORTH
Lincoln Southwest 42 Wilber-Clatonia 33
Lincoln Southwest 45 Omaha North 33
Omaha North 40 Wilber-Clatonia 28
AT THAYER CENTRAL
Johnson County Central 40 Freeman 24
Thayer Central 48 Johnson County Central 26
Thayer Central 69 Freeman 6