AT RED OAK
Red Oak 59 Central Decatur 18
Red Oak 57 East Mills 16
Red Oak 41 Underwood 39
Underwood 45 East Mills 36
Underwood 58 Central Decatur 7
East Mills 40 Central Decatur 28
AT CRESTON
Creston/Orient-Macksburg 58 Carroll 24
Creston/Orient-Macksburg 36 Lewis Central 34
Creston/Orient-Macksburg 39 Harlan 36
Harlan 45 Lewis Central 24
Harlan 46 Carroll 24
Lewis Central 37 Carroll 24
AT DENISON-SCHLESWIG
Kuemper Catholic 48 Glenwood 36
Kuemper Catholic 46 Denison-Schleswig 34
Glenwood 39 Denison-Schleswig 30
AT GRISWOLD
Bedford/Lenox 54 Griswold 12
Bedford/Lenox 54 West Harrison 18
West Harrison 30 Griswold 18
AT OSCEOLA
Mount Ayr 57 Clarinda Academy 0
Mount Ayr 36 West Central Valley 20
Interstate 35, Truro 42 Mount Ayr 26
Interstate 35, Truro 58 Clarinda Academy 0
Clarke 61 Clarinda Academy 6
AT RIVERSIDE
Missouri Valley 51 Riverside 26
Missouri Valley 66 MVAOCOU 12
Riverside 65 MVAOCOU 18
AT NODAWAY VALLEY
AHSTW 48 Nodaway Valley 21
AHSTW 48 Knoxville 30
Knoxville 38 Nodaway Valley 27
AT SOUTHEAST WARREN
Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 48 Newton JV 24
Pleasantville 54 Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 25
Southeast Polk JV 55 Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 21
AT MORAVIA
Wayne 48 Moravia 24
Wayne 66 Van Buren 6
Wayne 60 North Mahaska 12
Moravia 30 North Mahaska 18
Moravia 30 Van Buren 12
AT SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63 MOC-Floyd Valley 18
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 66 South Sioux City 18
AT WEST SIOUX
Le Mars 63 Sioux Center 15
West Sioux 43 Le Mars 18
AT MISSOURI
Stanberry 25 East Atchison 24
South Harrison 54 East Atchison 12
South Harrison 54 Stanberry 12
AT SAVANNAH
Rock Port Savannah
AT BENTON
Benton 60 Maryville 18
St. Pius X 39 Maryville 27
AT SYRACUSE
Norris 43 Norris 15
AT RAYMOND CENTRAL
Raymond Central 52 Waverly 24
AT LOUISVILLE
Omaha Concordia 63 Louisville 17
AT OMAHA BRYAN
Omaha Bryan 54 Lincoln High 18
Omaha Bryan 68 Lincoln North Star 10
AT GRETNA
Omaha Central 51 Gretna 30
AT MILLARD SOUTH
Millard South 74 Creighton Prep 3
Millard South 81 Lincoln Southwest 0
AT GROSS CATHOLIC
Gross Catholic 59 Omaha Benson 18
Other Scores
Ralston 42 Elkhorn 36