AT RED OAK  

Red Oak 59 Central Decatur 18 

Red Oak 57 East Mills 16 

Red Oak 41 Underwood 39 

Underwood 45 East Mills 36 

Underwood 58 Central Decatur 7 

East Mills 40 Central Decatur 28 

AT CRESTON

Creston/Orient-Macksburg 58 Carroll 24

Creston/Orient-Macksburg 36 Lewis Central 34 

Creston/Orient-Macksburg 39 Harlan 36

Harlan 45 Lewis Central 24 

Harlan 46 Carroll 24 

Lewis Central 37 Carroll 24 

AT DENISON-SCHLESWIG 

Kuemper Catholic 48 Glenwood 36 

Kuemper Catholic 46 Denison-Schleswig 34 

Glenwood 39 Denison-Schleswig 30 

AT GRISWOLD 

Bedford/Lenox 54 Griswold 12 

Bedford/Lenox 54 West Harrison 18 

West Harrison 30 Griswold 18 

AT OSCEOLA 

Mount Ayr 57 Clarinda Academy 0 

Mount Ayr 36 West Central Valley 20 

Interstate 35, Truro 42 Mount Ayr 26 

Interstate 35, Truro 58 Clarinda Academy 0 

Clarke 61 Clarinda Academy 6 

AT RIVERSIDE 

Missouri Valley 51 Riverside 26 

Missouri Valley 66 MVAOCOU 12 

Riverside 65 MVAOCOU 18 

AT NODAWAY VALLEY 

AHSTW 48 Nodaway Valley 21 

AHSTW 48 Knoxville 30 

Knoxville 38 Nodaway Valley 27 

AT SOUTHEAST WARREN 

Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 48 Newton JV 24 

Pleasantville 54 Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 25 

Southeast Polk JV 55 Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 21 

AT MORAVIA 

Wayne 48 Moravia 24 

Wayne 66 Van Buren 6 

Wayne 60 North Mahaska 12 

Moravia 30 North Mahaska 18 

Moravia 30 Van Buren 12 

AT SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63 MOC-Floyd Valley 18 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 66 South Sioux City 18 

AT WEST SIOUX 

Le Mars 63 Sioux Center 15 

West Sioux 43 Le Mars 18 

AT MISSOURI 

Stanberry 25 East Atchison 24 

South Harrison 54 East Atchison 12 

South Harrison 54 Stanberry 12 

AT SAVANNAH  

Rock Port Savannah

AT BENTON 

Benton 60 Maryville 18 

St. Pius X 39 Maryville 27 

AT SYRACUSE 

Norris 43 Norris 15

AT RAYMOND CENTRAL 

Raymond Central 52 Waverly 24

AT LOUISVILLE 

Omaha Concordia 63 Louisville 17 

AT OMAHA BRYAN 

Omaha Bryan 54 Lincoln High 18

Omaha Bryan 68 Lincoln North Star 10

AT GRETNA 

Omaha Central 51 Gretna 30

AT MILLARD SOUTH 

Millard South 74 Creighton Prep 3

Millard South 81 Lincoln Southwest 0

AT GROSS CATHOLIC 

Gross Catholic 59 Omaha Benson 18

Other Scores 

Ralston 42 Elkhorn 36