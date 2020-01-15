AT SHENANDOAH 

Harlan 65 Abraham Lincoln 12 

Harlan 42 Underwood 31 

Underwood 59 Abraham Lincoln 21 

Underwood 71 Shenandoah 0 

Abraham Lincoln 60 Shenandoah 18 

AT TABOR (On KMA-FM 99.1)

Red Oak 72 Griswold 6

Red Oak 57 Bedford-Lenox 18

Red Oak 60 Southwest Iowa 24

Southwest Iowa 41 Bedford-Lenox 38

Southwest Iowa 72 Griswold 6

Bedford-Lenox 54 Griswold 6

AT AHSTW

AHSTW 66 Audubon 0 

AHSTW 57 Southwest Valley 18 

AHSTW 54 West Central Valley 30 

West Central Valley 45 Southwest Valley 33 

West Central Valley 59 Audubon 18 

Southwest Valley 48 Audubon 18 

AT MISSOURI VALLEY 

Missouri Valley 48 Bishop Heelan Catholic 33 

AT NODAWAY VALLEY 

North Polk 60 Nodaway Valley 20 

Nodaway Valley 54 Saydel 9 

Van Meter/Earlham 54 Nodaway Valley 21 

AT COLFAX-MINGO 

Central Decatur 58 Baxter 6 

Colfax-Mingo 45 Central Decatur 32 

Central Decatur 54 Collins-Maxwell 18 

AT WESTSIDE 

Westside 72 Thomas Jefferson 12 

Papillion-La Vista 76 Thomas Jefferson 6 

AT STORM LAKE 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 69 Akron-Westfield 12 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60 Storm Lake 18 

AT SPENCER 

Spencer 42 Le Mars 21 

Le Mars 45 Sheldon/South O’Brien 28 

AT SOUTH SIOUX CITY 

South Sioux City 81 Sioux City West 0 

AT SYRACUSE 

Bennington 54 Syracuse 18 

Other Scores 

Conestoga 77 Humboldt-TRS 6

Elkhorn South 70 Lincoln Northeast 6

Lincoln Pius X 39 Elkhorn 34

Mt. Michael Benedictine 47 Elkhorn 24

Mt. Michael Benedictine 42 Lincoln Pius X 30

Aurora 67 Bellevue West 10

Bellevue West 55 Crete 15

Aurora 63 Crete 15

Omaha Bryan 61 Gross Catholic 9

Wahoo 48 North Bend Central 24

Omaha Concordia 53 Omaha South 27

Papillion-La Vista South 54 Bellevue East 21