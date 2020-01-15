AT SHENANDOAH
Harlan 65 Abraham Lincoln 12
Harlan 42 Underwood 31
Underwood 59 Abraham Lincoln 21
Underwood 71 Shenandoah 0
Abraham Lincoln 60 Shenandoah 18
AT TABOR (On KMA-FM 99.1)
Red Oak 72 Griswold 6
Red Oak 57 Bedford-Lenox 18
Red Oak 60 Southwest Iowa 24
Southwest Iowa 41 Bedford-Lenox 38
Southwest Iowa 72 Griswold 6
Bedford-Lenox 54 Griswold 6
AT AHSTW
AHSTW 66 Audubon 0
AHSTW 57 Southwest Valley 18
AHSTW 54 West Central Valley 30
West Central Valley 45 Southwest Valley 33
West Central Valley 59 Audubon 18
Southwest Valley 48 Audubon 18
AT MISSOURI VALLEY
Missouri Valley 48 Bishop Heelan Catholic 33
AT NODAWAY VALLEY
North Polk 60 Nodaway Valley 20
Nodaway Valley 54 Saydel 9
Van Meter/Earlham 54 Nodaway Valley 21
AT COLFAX-MINGO
Central Decatur 58 Baxter 6
Colfax-Mingo 45 Central Decatur 32
Central Decatur 54 Collins-Maxwell 18
AT WESTSIDE
Westside 72 Thomas Jefferson 12
Papillion-La Vista 76 Thomas Jefferson 6
AT STORM LAKE
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 69 Akron-Westfield 12
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60 Storm Lake 18
AT SPENCER
Spencer 42 Le Mars 21
Le Mars 45 Sheldon/South O’Brien 28
AT SOUTH SIOUX CITY
South Sioux City 81 Sioux City West 0
AT SYRACUSE
Bennington 54 Syracuse 18
Other Scores
Conestoga 77 Humboldt-TRS 6
Elkhorn South 70 Lincoln Northeast 6
Lincoln Pius X 39 Elkhorn 34
Mt. Michael Benedictine 47 Elkhorn 24
Mt. Michael Benedictine 42 Lincoln Pius X 30
Aurora 67 Bellevue West 10
Bellevue West 55 Crete 15
Aurora 63 Crete 15
Omaha Bryan 61 Gross Catholic 9
Wahoo 48 North Bend Central 24
Omaha Concordia 53 Omaha South 27
Papillion-La Vista South 54 Bellevue East 21