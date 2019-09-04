(Columbia) -- The Southeastern Conference has released the 2020 women’s basketball conference schedule.
Missouri will play three conference teams twice during the conference slate, including Arkansas, LSU and Ole Miss. The road schedule includes trips to Tennessee, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Georgia, LSU, Vanderbilt and Alabama.
The Tigers will host Mississippi State, South Carolina, Kentucky and Auburn on the home slate. View the complete release and schedule from Missouri athletics linked here.