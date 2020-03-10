(KMAland) -- Four area athletes received unanimous selections to the All-Pride of Iowa Conference first team. Unanimous choices include Bedford's Brennan Sefrit, Mount Ayr's Dawson Frost, Central Decatur's Cole Pedersen and Martensdale-St. Marys' Trey Baker. Cooper Nally (Bedford) and Clay Hohertz (Nodaway Valley) were also first-team choices.
Second-team choices include Michael Evertsen (Central Decatur), Carson Elbert (Martensdale-St. Marys), Isaac Grose (Mount Ayr), Toby Bower (Nodaway Valley), Payton Weehler (Mount Ayr) and Jack Franey (Martensdale-St. Marys)
Jordan Perkins (Bedford), Matthew Boothe (Central Decatur), Kaden Kirkland (East Union), Colton Vieux (Lenox), Joshua Baudler (Nodaway Valley), Isaac Gavin (Martensdale-St. Marys), Jaixen Frost (Mount Ayr), Tucker TePoel (Southwest Valley), Mason Merfeld (Southeast Warren) and Gunnar Fogle (Wayne) were tabbed as honorable mention choics.