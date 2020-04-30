(Council Bluffs) -- The 14 seniors on Lewis Central's girls soccer team have been a part of 51 victories and two state titles during their career. Sadly, they won't get the chance to add to that due to the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's decision to cancel the spring sport season.
"We kept hoping that as they kept stretching it out, we'd have a chance," Coach Chris Von Mende said. "When we finally found out, we had a lot of players that were shedding a lot of tears. The team we have right now is a team that could have made a run at a state championship."
The Titans had 14 seniors on their roster, seven of which are planning to continue their soccer careers in college. Grace Guidry is headed to Iowa State, Isabella Smith is committed to Drake, Hadley Hill will take her talents to Wartburg and the quartet of Malena Beezley, Gracie Bernard, Jayden Cross and Caitlyn Hanafan are headed to Grand View.
"It gives them something to look forward to now," Von Mende said. "I'm looking forward to being able to see them go on and be able to play college soccer."
The lineup of seniors had been battle-tested throughout their career, something Coach Von Mende has been able to reflect on recently.
"We put a lot of them to the test right off the bat," Von Mende said. "They're resilient. They all cared for each other, too. It was a special class."
Cross led the Titans last season with 20 goals while Beezley also chipped in seven goals. Lewis Central posted a 14-5 record and qualified for the state tournament.
However, its quest for a fourth consecutive state title ended in the state quarterfinals with a 2-1 double-overtime loss to Waverly-Shell Rock. The loss had been sitting fresh on the mind of Von Mende's team.
"With all the players we had together and all the depth," Von Mende said. "I think we could have beaten any team. I think we had the right players."
If a season would have taken place, the Titans would have had their sights set on an unprecedented fourth state championship in a five-year span.
"We were going to go out, and every team we play against, try to do our best," Von Mende said. "We were really hoping to get another state championship."
The complete interview with Coach Von Mende can be heard below.