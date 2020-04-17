(Logan) -- The Logan-Magnolia girls track team has been anxiously waiting for this year's track season, unfortunately, they've had to wait longer than they expected. However, they've tried to make the wait worth it.
"They're all working hard," Coach Gene Esser said. "Some of them have asked me for workouts. They're being optimistic."
If there is a season, the Panthers appear primed to make some noise.
"We have eight seniors this season," Esser said. "I've never had eight seniors out for track. Hopefully, we get a season."
The Panthers also return a total of 27 state medals. Seniors Violet Lapke and Kylie Morrison lead the way with eight medals apiece. Classmates Olivia Diggins and Taylor Sporrer have played a hand in five medals apiece while her sister, Courtney, gained a medal in her freshman season last year.
"We've been thinking about this for the whole year," Esser said. "We've got six state qualifiers returning. We've won five straight regional championships. We want to go for six if we can."
The Panthers 4x800 team of the Sporrer sisters, Lapke and Morrison finished second in Class 1A last year and are ready to nab gold. Morrison and Lapke also figure to be contenders in the 800, where they've both medaled in the past with Lapke taking fourth and Morrison finishing fifth.
Taylor Sporrer has shined in the distance events, taking home two medals in the 3000 (sixth in 2018, fourth in 2019) and eighth in the 1500 last season. Diggins has held down the hurdle events, placing third in the 100 meter hurdles and third in the shuttle hurdle relays as a sophomore.
While the Panthers had success last season at Des Moines, it didn't come without adversity. Flooding prompted the Panthers to be without use of their track until late April, which Esser feels may have set them back some.
"I think we underperformed a little bit at state last year just because we lacked training facilities," Esser said. "This year, if we have a season, the track's going to be ready and the girls are going to be ready. We're going to be just as ready as anyone else."
Last year, the Panthers missed out on the Western Iowa Conference title by just five points, finishing second to Treynor. This year, they look to get back on top, but it won't be easy as Treynor, AHSTW and Underwood also figure to have a say in how the WIC shakes out.
"I think it's one of the toughest track conferences in the state," Esser said. "We'd like to get another shot at it. We're going to have an abbreviated season. I think they'll probably fit conference in there."
The Panthers also hope to have an even stronger presence in Des Moines than they did last season.
"I think we're going to have a good year," Esser said.
The complete interview with Coach Esser can be heard below.