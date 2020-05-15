(Treynor) -- The Treynor boys soccer squad entered the season with 11 seniors and the goal of winning the first state tournament game in school history.
Unfortunately, the senior-laden Cardinals never got the opportunity to achieve that goal due to the April 24th cancellation of the spring sports season due to concerns over COVID-19.
"The disappointment I feel for our 11 seniors," Coach Jason McIntosh said. "I'm just at a loss for words."
The season was initially suspended for over a month before a formal decision to cancel the season was made. McIntosh says the Cardinals continued to hold out hope a season would take place until it was canceled.
"I went into that with complete and a mindset that we would be ready to go," McIntosh said. "Everybody was grinding away until that day of notice that the season was canceled. We were definitely ready to go."
Last year, the Cardinals were forced to replace 12 seniors from a team that qualified for the state tournament in 2018. They didn't miss a beat and posted a 12-6 record.
"I learned how resilient our kids were last year," McIntosh said. "We brought in a lot of guys without a lot of playing experience and took off where we left off the year before. We met all of our goals. We were definitely ready for this year with what we had coming back and the potential he had."
The Cardinals were slated to be led by senior Luke Mieska. Mieska, a Nebraska Wesleyan commit, scored 35 goals and served 21 assists last season and figured to be one of KMAland's most prolific scorers this season.
"Besides his soccer skill, the kid's just a winner," McIntosh said. "He really just brought other kids with him into the next level. He's one heck of a player, and it's very unfortunate he didn't get to play his senior year."
Seniors Quinn Navara, Nate McCombs, Noah McCombs, Drew Peterson, Jacob Keay, Cainen Davidson, Brock Kinnison, Jacob Lang and Jacob Rellfs were also hoping for a stellar final season.
Junior Keaton Mann was hoping to build off his stellar sophomore season and sophomore Thomas Schwartz figured to be a key contributor, too.
"There's a long list of guys that were going to step up for us this year," McIntosh says.
McIntosh believes in leaving the goal-setting up to his players, but he's pretty certain what their goals would have been.
"I don't like to these set goals to put too much pressure on the guys," McIntosh said, "but the guys had in their mind that it was really state or bust. It wasn't just to make the state tournament, it was to win the first state game in the history of Treynor.
"Winning the conference was definitely a goal. There's no doubt in my mind we would have contended for that and gone on to the state tournament to make a splash."
The complete interview with Coach McIntosh can be heard below.