(Tabor) -- Sidney's grip on the Corner Conference remained strong Thursday night with the Cowgirls' fifth consecutive Corner Conference Tournament title and their 60th consecutive win against a conference opponent. The top-ranked team in Class 1A and KMAland 1A/2A's most recent triumph came Thursday night with a three set sweep (25-17, 25-17, 26-24) over Class 1A No. 11 and KMAland 1A/2A No. 4 ranked East Mills in tournament final at Fremont-Mills High School in a game heard on KMA 960.
"It's a different group every year, but it's the same expectation," Sidney Coach Amy McClintock told KMA Sports.
The Cowgirls lived up to the expectation set by their coach with the help of a few battle-tested seniors, who made sure they finished their careers in undefeated in conference tournament play. Kelsey Hobbie led the Cowgirls' offense with 19 kills. Classmate Maddy Duncan also stepped up big with 11 kills and 11 digs.
"It's a great accomplishment," Duncan said, "We've been working hard and pushing each other at practice and this is the end result. A championship."
Duncan and Hobbie's veteran leadership showed in the third set when East Mills opened an early 14-9 lead. The Cowgirls, led by the senior duo, responded and clawed back into the set. Eventually claiming the 26-24 set victory and another conference crown. A trio of kills from Duncan resulted in three of Sidney's final four points. Hobbie also managed eight of her 18 total kills in the decisive set.
"We had good passes and they weren't blocking most of my hits," Hobbie said.
"I just had to keep swinging and have confidence in myself. I felt like we communicated better as a team," Duncan said.
Fellow senior Presley Brumbaugh added seven kills in the victory and another senior, Olivia Larsen, led the Cowgirls offense with 34 assist.
"That's how you want to end your senior year. I'm proud of them." McClintock said.
Sidney controlled the entire first set en route to the 25-17 victory. East Mills scored the first three of the second set, but Sidney eventually found a rhythm and ultimately took the second set 25-17. In the third set, East Mills raced to an early 11-6 lead and led by as much as 16-10. Sidney then called a timeout and came out of the timeout with a 3-0 spurt to trim the lead to 16-13. East Mills extended their lead to 20-15, prompting another timeout. Sidney came out of the timeout and rattled seven unanswered to take a 22-20 lead. The two teams traded points until a Larsen ace clinched the victory.
"We've been in this situation twice with East Mills now, I just told them to relax, play and get the energy level back up." McClintock said.
East Mills (16-6) was paced in the defeat by nine kills from Alex Knop. Rachel Drake also added eight kills for the Wolverines, who will next be in action Tuesday with a home tilt against Stanton. Sidney (27-4) will take their top ranking into a Tuesday road contest against Fremont-Mills
Third Place: Stanton 26-25-25 Griswold 24-20-22
Stanton (18-10) avenged a prior regular season loss to Griswold with a close, three-set victory in consolation action Thursday night. The Viqueens were led in the victory by 14 kills and three aces from junior Tara Peterson. Jenna Stephens chipped in nine kills, Kami Tibben added eight and Marleigh Johnson contributed seven. Griswold (10-14) was paced by seven kills from Kalainee Teaney. Jocelyn Amos also added four kills in the defeat.