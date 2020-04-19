(KMAland) -- Day 34 of blogging with no sports. This is the 32nd blog in the 34-day period and the 28th consecutive day with a blog.
Welcome to Senior Sunday. For at least the next five Sundays, we are honoring the senior class of 2020. I was sitting around on Saturday, and I knew I wanted to do something more. So, here we are. Let me explain a bit of the process.
-First, I thought of honoring just those seniors that were going to be missing out on a spring sport. Then I realized I didn’t want to limit it. Every senior is going through some sort of crap right now. A lot of them are missing out on spring sports, but some others are missing out on everyday life. So, every senior that has played, planned on playing or will play at least one sport this year is up for this.
-Second, I wrote down 51 KMAland schools. Every school in the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley Conferences, plus Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lamoni, Murray, Diagonal, Orient-Macksburg and Heartland Christian are on this list.
-Third, I wrote down 19 sports. Football, volleyball, boys and girls basketball, wrestling, boys and girls track and field, baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls bowling, boys and girls golf, boys and girls tennis and boys and girls cross country.
-Fourth, I went to an old favorite: The Random Number Generator. First, I got a number between 1 and 19 for the sport. Then, I got a number between 1 and 51 for the school. Then, I went to the roster of that school’s sport, and I randomly generated another number, choosing a random senior.
You see, I didn’t want to just list the seniors that came to my head. That could have potentially shown favoritism or a bias. I wanted to do this randomly. And here we are. Here’s a look at 10 seniors from Mount Ayr, Exira/EHK, Lewis Central, Riverside, Creston, Kuemper, Thomas Jefferson, Bedford, Clarinda and Wayne. I got lucky, too. It’s five girls and five guys. By the way, I ripped some photos off social media, so I apologize if they aren’t your favorite. Here we go:
Dawson Frost, Mount Ayr
The all-time leading scorer in Mount Ayr basketball history, Frost will not have a track season this year. But he’s already made plenty of contributions in a number of other sports.
FOOTBALL: Frost was the team’s leading receiver with 42 receptions for 754 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had 24.5 tackles, a team-high five interceptions and a fumble recovery on the defensive side. Frost also punted (32.6 yards per punt) and was the punt return man. He did a lot.
BASKETBALL: Speaking of a lot, Frost scored more points than anybody in Mount Ayr history. He led the Raiders this season with 14.4 points per game and also had team-highs with 86 free throw makes, 122 free throw attempts and 168 rebounds. He was also among the team leaders with 52 assists, 43 steals and 33 blocks. Another sport where Frost did a lot of a lot.
TRACK & FIELD: Frost figured to again play a major role in hurdles and in relays this spring. He ran a 16.44 last year in the 110 highs and a 58.17 in the 400 lows. He was also the team’s top high jumper (5-10.00). He helped the Mount Ayr shuttle hurdle relay team get to state last season and also ran for the state-qualifying distance medley relay.
Here are five stories featuring Frost:
Choosing Simpson: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/mount-ayrs-frost-fulfills-goal-with-commitment-to-simpson/article_c3807df0-6eb1-11ea-9a73-3bf68661e2cc.html
All-POI Basketball: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/sefrit-frost-baker-and-pedersen-claim-unanimous-first-team-poi-nods/article_cc1989b4-62d8-11ea-838f-13757c18d7f1.html
Frost leads balanced effort: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-boys-basketball-1-3-frost-leads-balanced-effort-as-mount-ayr-stays-undefeated/article_0f0b7994-2ea9-11ea-8200-57f9b5831c7d.html
Mount Ayr BBB Preview: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/mount-ayr-eyeing-another-run-at-poi-title-as-season-begins/article_4a7e5c46-1601-11ea-a5dc-2351430364ab.html
Mount Ayr vs. Clarinda Football: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/mount-ayr-bounces-back-routs-clarinda/article_c93e1a6a-eca5-11e9-9f0f-0fb25c24ca18.html
Erin Irlmeier, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
A two-sport athlete for Exira/EHK in the latter part of her career, Irlmeier has focused on volleyball and golf, where she has been plenty proficient in both.
VOLLEYBALL: An All-Rolling Valley Conference honoree, Irlmeier averaged 1.08 kills, 0.87 digs and 0.27 aces per set. That was a jump up from her junior season when she played in just 16 matches. Kudos to someone for sticking it out during their career and then putting together a strong senior year.
GOLF: Irlmeier won’t get a chance to finish out her high school career on the golf course for the Spartans. She was part of a really strong Exira/EHK squad last year, finishing the season with a 73.01 combined/adjusted average.
Five Irlmeier stories…
2nd Team All-RVC in Volleyball: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/all-rolling-valley-conference-volleyball-teams-released/article_f20446da-010a-11ea-9a29-3bcf41e3e5ca.html
The blog send-off for her volleyball career: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/martin-blog-10-23-21-teams-60-seniors-eliminated-on-first-night-of-the-tourney/article_e00801dc-f59e-11e9-9618-2ba2f8596d29.html
12 kills against Paton-Churdan: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-volleyball-10-8-the-rundown-from-a-busy-night/article_a126abfa-ea4d-11e9-ac4e-07c0a51442d9.html
WHO IMPRESSED!!!: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/who-impressed----a-statistical-look-at-the-top-volleyball-performances-in-kmaland/article_6a00ffd6-d562-11e9-b5ef-bf3225f3c10d.html
RVC Volleyball Preview: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/martin-fall-sports-preview-no-12-rolling-valley-conference-volleyball/article_434382b0-bec9-11e9-921a-0b50238f3f91.html
Connor Lancial, Lewis Central
This was all set to be a very busy spring for Lancial, who doubles up with soccer and track. He will get a chance to continue running at the next level, but it’s likely a tough time for him right now as he tries to deal with the reality of no senior season. Here are some great things he has done in the past.
CROSS COUNTRY: Lancial had a strong year throughout the season, finishing it out with a fourth-place finish at the Hawkeye Ten meet in leading his Titans team to their second consecutive cross country championship. When the postseason began, he hit another level in running his way to the Class 4A state meet, where he finished 87th.
TRACK: After a year off from track, Lancial was set to return with a vengeance. In his sophomore year, he ran a solid 10:57.28 in the 3200 meter run before placing third in the two-mile at the Hawkeye Ten meet. Lancial was set to be a key part of this year’s Titans team, which would have had a really nice shot at winning the league.
SOCCER: Speaking of winning, Lancial has that ring. You can take away his senior season, but you can’t take away that (state championship) ring. Lancial started 21 games, scored six goals and handed out six assists last season on his way to a second-team All-Hawkeye Ten choice. This year’s team would have potentially been even better. Scary thought, I know.
Five stories featuring Lancial:
H-10 Soccer Preview: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/martin-blog-4-16-2020-hawkeye-ten-conference-boys-soccer-preview/article_75459fae-7fea-11ea-81e4-ffc7671264ac.html
Lancial chooses Wartburg: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/lcs-lancial-chooses-cross-country-over-soccer-commits-to-wartburg/article_e6a89eb0-6f84-11ea-a1ec-fb9e01592d09.html
LC Boys Track Preview: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/lc-boys-track-ready-to-start-season-have-sights-set-on-conference-crown/article_ed4941e8-679b-11ea-bdd5-c3db5dfb3768.html
LC Boys Soccer Preview: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/lc-boys-soccer-hopeful-for-opportunity-to-defend-state-title/article_d6a99664-7370-11ea-8b7f-ffd25d123c9e.html
LC Boys XC wins H-10: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/back-to-back-harlan-girls-lewis-central-boys-claim-hawkeye-10-xc-titles-again/article_c50aba16-f146-11e9-bce0-f346352f3d7f.html
Dylan McDonald, Riverside
A dual-sport and a multi-sport athlete at Riverside, McDonald was certainly active in a lot with the Bulldogs. Let’s take a look:
CROSS COUNTRY: McDonald was a key member of the Riverside cross country team, finishing 30th at the Western Iowa Conference meet this past fall.
WRESTLING: McDonald wrestled at 152 pounds for the Bulldogs, and he got most of his matches in before Christmas. He ended up grabbing a fifth-place finish at his weight at the Treynor Invitational on December 7th. This was after a strong junior season at 145/152, where he took a fifth in Coon Rapids and a sixth at the Western Iowa Conference Tournament.
TRACK & FIELD: McDonald was mentioned as a key returnee by Coach Alex Oliver in our preview of the Bulldogs track season. He was hoping to build on his time in the 1600 (5:43.15) last year:
SOCCER: All while he was running around the track a lot of times, McDonald would have also been participating in what I think he would call his best sport. Guys with his kind of stamina and athletic ability are usually pretty good at soccer. The Bulldogs were a terrific 12-4 last year, and he figured to be one of four seniors. McDonald was their standout goalkeeper and had 87 saves in his junior year.
Here are five stories involving McDonald...
Riverside boys track preview: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/riverside-boys-track-staying-positive-hopeful-for-season/article_b63393ec-741c-11ea-94d9-dfd7687a5afe.html
A shutout against East Sac County: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-soccer-5-16-lewis-central-boys-clinch-share-of-h-10-title/article_4c5b68ea-784c-11e9-af38-579d01e554fa.html
Wrestling Recap from January 2019: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-high-school-wrestling-recap-thursday-january-17th/article_b2341bbe-1adf-11e9-8dc0-333ad5f1718a.html
A two-time winner at a quad: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-high-school-wrestling-recap-thursday-january-10th/article_1cc58e06-154d-11e9-a0f0-5f52034296bb.html
A 3-time winner from December 2018: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/high-school-wrestling-recap-thursday-december-6th/article_a54418a8-f9d5-11e8-bacd-1b032622f4f2.html
Lexi Rounds, Creston
There weren’t going to be many seniors on Creston’s soccer team this year, but Rounds was going to be one of them. She played in 15 matches and started 13 of them last season, finishing with three goals and an assist. She had similarly strong numbers as a sophomore with 13 starts, five goals and four assists. As a freshman, she had three goals and an assist in 16 matches. What a fantastic career!
2020 H-10 Soccer Preview: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/martin-blog-4-14-2020-hawkeye-ten-conference-girls-soccer-preview/article_d24646d0-7e56-11ea-9749-3be5b7979600.html
Rounds scores in postseason match: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-soccer-st-albert-tj-al-move-one-step-closer/article_b00ed220-8286-11e9-8e1b-7b4fc69117c5.html
A goal in win over Riverside: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-soccer-recap-friday-april-27th/article_cc37e5ae-4a83-11e8-b738-3f743d85433d.html
Scored equalizer vs. NV: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-soccer-recap-thursday-april-5th/article_d0248a30-3928-11e8-a98b-bb554b0c802c.html
2019 H-10 Soccer Preview: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/martin-blog-kmaland-girls-soccer-preview/article_f1b37f6a-30e7-11e8-8a51-8f8324279c1f.html
Samantha Schwarte, Kuemper Catholic
This is a particularly tough one, too. Schwarte had a specialty in tennis, and she was primed to move into the No. 1 position in the Knights lineup for the first time. She was 6-1 last year at No. 2 singles and teamed with Abby Boes to place fourth at No. 1 doubles in the Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament.
Not only that, Schwarte and Boes teamed up to make a terrific run to the state tournament last year, where they went 1-2. This was one year after Schwarte also went to state in doubles with Elise Janson. As a freshman, Schwarte was 9-2 in singles competition through the season.
Here are five stories on Schwarte:
Girls Tennis Preview: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/martin-blog-3-31-a-look-at-the-top-returning-players-in-kmaland-girls-tennis/article_2d130cac-7357-11ea-a5f1-3358ea10a18b.html
State Tennis 2019: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/state-tennis-walker-shenandoah-glenwood-doubles-teams-into-semifinals/article_ff346aa4-8268-11e9-9621-4f4468675ef4.html
State qualifying story: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kuempers-schwabe-schwarte-boes-advance-to-state-singles-doubles/article_c002a9bc-7788-11e9-acb4-af3a4e7d415b.html
Hawkeye Ten 2019: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/red-oak-girls-win-first-hawkeye-10-tennis-title-since-2014/article_a6528ad0-7104-11e9-94c1-5ba31e004c2e.html
State Tennis 2018: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/state-singles-doubles-tennis-tournament-results-day-1-wednesday-may-30th/article_eabdc5ba-6429-11e8-80b5-779d7e2d138c.html
Jared Thompson, Thomas Jefferson
This dude is definitely busy throughout the year, as he goes from golf into tennis and into baseball. And he’s had a solid amount of success in all three of them. Let’s take a gander…
GOLF: In the fall, Thompson plays a little golf for the Thomas Jefferson squad. He hit a low of 51 in a 9-hole meet and a 99 in an 18-hole meet, finishing out his senior year with a 54.77 combined/adjusted average.
TENNIS: In the spring, it’s on to tennis for Thompson, who had a terrific 7-0 season for the Jackets at No. 4 singles last year. He ended up 60-23 in games, captured the city championship at No. 4 singles and was fourth at No. 2 singles in the MRC.
BASEBALL: Thompson is one of the top pitchers on the TJ baseball team, making seven starts and two other appearances in relief. He was second on last year’s team with 40 2/3 innings pitched while also putting together a .274/.413/.321 batting line for the Yellow Jackets. He had 23 hits, walked 19 times and drove in 10 runs last season.
Five stories featuring Thompson…
Tennis Preview: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/martin-blog-4-2-a-look-at-the-top-returning-players-in-kmaland-boys-tennis/article_b3aa9786-74d7-11ea-a006-93b26db9e935.html
2nd Team All-District Baseball: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/ihsbca-releases-all-district-picks-from-baseball-season/article_4b14d4fa-b328-11e9-903c-afd03b84f680.html
2019 TJ Baseball Preview: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/new-season-begins-on-friday-for-tj-baseball/article_cb7f4bbc-a954-11e9-b354-df3d43fd0e2c.html
3-run game for Thompson: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-baseball-6-20-glenwoods-van-ness-bedfords-sefrit-lead-teams-to-victory/article_5d0c3f38-93e1-11e9-9fc3-6308296246e9.html
Multi-hit game against Sioux City East: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-baseball-6-6-shen-edges-atlantic-t-c-treynor-keep-winning/article_7a8807cc-88dd-11e9-b3a2-133627dc2a80.html
Selena Valenzuela, Bedford
An all-around, multi-sport standout, Valenzuela has put together one fine career at Bedford. Let’s take a look at her latest work sport by sport:
VOLLEYBALL: A participant in our KMAland All-Star Volleyball Series this year, she played in 79 sets this past year for the Bulldogs. Her abilities in the back row held the fort down for the ‘Dogs, as she finished the season with 2.23 digs per set.
TRACK: She really showed her abilities on the track. She was a member of the 2018 distance medley relay team that finished second at the state meet. She was also on the state-qualifying DMR team from her junior year (10th-place finish). She would have also chased some high finishes in the POI sprints this year, as she was the fourth-ranked returning 100 runner and eighth in the 200. This is also a good spot to note she was also a key member of at least one cross country team.
SOFTBALL: This is where Selena would say she really shines, and she would be absolutely correct. The speedy centerfielder hit .488 with 41 total hits and 34 runs scored in her junior season. She was all over the books when it came to postseason honors. She deserves a senior year in this sport. We also deserve to see her play in this sport. You know, because she’s really good.
Five stories on Selena…
Honorable mention All-State: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/10-kmalanders-named-first-team-all-state-softball-by-igca/article_1b60c54a-b40c-11e9-84db-0f4981b7c899.html
KMAland Softball Awards: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/presenting-the-2019-kmaland-conference-softball-awards/article_dafaa984-b1af-11e9-9d77-37770809c359.html
First Team All-POI: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/mount-ayr-wayne-stoaks-lead-all-poi-softball-picks/article_74cd09dc-afc9-11e9-8360-b73932163473.html
4 hits vs. Diagonal: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-softball-7-8-stanton-bedford-woodbine-among-tourney-trail-opening-night-winners/article_54fbfba6-a1fd-11e9-b4bf-47a569a576ca.html
Bedford beats Nod Valley in 10 innings: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/bedford-holds-off-nodaway-valley-in-10-inning-classic/article_3be3d634-93de-11e9-9fe2-dbc2faac9655.html
Jordan VanGundy, Clarinda
I apologize if I’m missing a sport, but VanGundy focused most of her athletic career on basketball. She was one of just four seniors on the Clarinda roster this past season. She found her way on to the floor in 22 games and scored 23 points on the season. She was also a standout defensive player with 21 steals and had 29 offensive and defensive rebounds (for 58 total).
VanGundy also played a little bit of softball during her career, including during her freshman season when she was a pretty regular starter at second base. She even had a pair of multi-hit games that season against Sidney and Shenandoah.
Five stories on VanGundy…
Her final game with Clarinda: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/atlantic-rides-defense-past-clarinda-into-regional-semifinal/article_24f970fe-5077-11ea-99ea-677192625f08.html
H-10 girls basketball preview: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/winter-sports-preview-no-1-11-19-hawkeye-ten-conference-girls-basketball/article_5fbf67d2-0a8d-11ea-aadb-bf35ca762d57.html
Multi-hit game vs. Shenandoah: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/balanced-hitting-solid-pitching-leads-shenandoah-over-clarinda/article_5f208c3e-4fe1-11e7-926f-9b1c3291be80.html
One hit against Denison-Schleswig: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/high-school-softball-baseball-recap-thursday-june-1st/article_c7be3010-4736-11e7-b9fd-6b9c80682e8c.html
Multi-hit game against Sidney: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/high-school-softball-baseball-recap-wednesday-may-31st/article_0c1a6f1a-4671-11e7-bc24-234efbd11ad5.html
Bret Whitehall, Wayne
Wayne is off the beaten path a bit for us, but we have a really solid following from their community. And Bret Whitehall has been a treat to follow throughout his career, as he has been one of the standout multi-sport athletes for the Falcons.
FOOTBALL: A third-team All-State choice at linebacker, Whitehall was also the quarterback of a solid 6-3 Falcons team. He threw for 749 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for 251 and seven more. Of course, defense is where he was at his best. He finished the year with a team-high 52.5 tackles and 39 solos. He also had nine solo tackles for loss, two solo sacks and an interception.
BASKETBALL: Wayne went 7-15 this past winter, and Whitehall was one of the main contributors for the Falcons. He averaged 7.5 points per game, ranked second on the team with 88 rebounds and also had 30 assists (2nd) and a team-high 28 steals.
BASEBALL: There’s still some hope for the baseball season, and I think the Falcons have a pretty good shot at a solid year. Whitehall is involved in that, as he threw 31 innings, struck out 36, walked just nine and posted a 3.84 ERA on the mound. At the plate, the standout catcher hit .281 with a .410 on-base percentage and stole 19 bases on the season. Here’s to his chance to do even more this upcoming summer.
Five stories featuring Whitehall:
Defensive MVP of A-8: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/cds-pedersen-waynes-kiefer-whitehall-honored-by-a-8/article_71a4a582-008f-11ea-9c26-0f72fe7c7c21.html
2nd Team All-POI in baseball: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/martensdale-st-marys-southeast-warren-baseball-land-four-each-on-poi-first-team/article_269985b8-b165-11e9-8cf4-6bab3105cbda.html
11 strikeouts against Bedford: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-baseball-7-3-vandewater-leads-nv-melby-walks-off-east-mills-scores-big-in/article_8739f070-9e0e-11e9-866d-27e538197e53.html
4 hits & the win against East Union: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-baseball-6-27-fremont-mills-stanton-round-3-set-for-friday/article_64c51c56-9961-11e9-9509-07aafdf350ee.html
Multi-hit game against Mount Ayr: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-baseball-6-7-clarinda-mo-valley-lo-ma-nab-upset-wins/article_516e4bd2-89a8-11e9-bc81-7fb4f5e74c49.html
I hope you enjoyed reading through this is as much I enjoyed putting it together. I will have 10 more seniors next week. Stay tuned.
