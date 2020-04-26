(KMAland) -- Day 41 of blogging with no sports. This is the 39th blog during that period and the 35th consecutive day with a blog.
It's time for week two of Senior Sunday. If you missed it last week, here's an explanation:
For at least the next five Sundays, we are honoring the senior class of 2020. I was sitting around on Saturday, and I knew I wanted to do something more. So, here we are. Let me explain a bit of the process.
-First, I thought of honoring just those seniors that were going to be missing out on a spring sport. Then I realized I didn’t want to limit it. Every senior is going through some sort of crap right now. A lot of them are missing out on spring sports, but some others are missing out on everyday life. So, every senior that has played, planned on playing or will play at least one sport this year is up for this.
-Second, I wrote down 51 KMAland schools. Every school in the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley Conferences, plus Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lamoni, Murray, Diagonal, Orient-Macksburg and Heartland Christian are on this list.
-Third, I wrote down 19 sports. Football, volleyball, boys and girls basketball, wrestling, boys and girls track and field, baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls bowling, boys and girls golf, boys and girls tennis and boys and girls cross country.
-Fourth, I went to an old favorite: The Random Number Generator. First, I got a number between 1 and 19 for the sport. Then, I got a number between 1 and 51 for the school. Then, I went to the roster of that school’s sport, and I randomly generated another number, choosing a random senior.
You see, I didn’t want to just list the seniors that came to my head. That could have potentially shown favoritism or a bias. I wanted to do this randomly. And here we are.
Today, we have senior athletes from AHSTW, Atlantic, Essex, Glenwood, Lenox, Missouri Valley, Sidney, Treynor, Underwood and West Harrison.
Kendall Bardsley, Glenwood
Since I wrote about Kendall two weeks ago, you might think there was shenanigans going on here. But you’re wrong! This was completely randomly generated. It just works out sometimes that if you are doing the right kind of social distancing things you end up winning a random generation. Anyway…
VOLLEYBALL: Kendall was a key piece of Glenwood’s state-qualifying volleyball squad, finishing the year with 0.99 kills per set and 30 total blocks for the season. She was also one of the team’s senior and emotional leaders that helped this group over the hump and on to Cedar Rapids for the first time.
SOCCER: Bardsley was a two-time All-KMAland goalkeeper and on pace to break the school record for career saves. She had 181 of them last year, 140 of them the year before that and 80 as a freshman. A truly tremendous career in goal.
CHEERLEADING: I don’t know much about cheerleading, but I know that she spent her winters on the cheerleading team. I can’t give you statistics or anything like that, but again, she was active, supporting Glenwood and being a leader.
Five stories featuring Kendall…
She’s good at flattening the curve: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/martin-blog-4-11-two-time-all-kmaland-goalkeeper-stays-busy-while-waiting-on-season/article_0d265a8a-7bf8-11ea-8b05-1f83e3d6985b.html
A big match against LC: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/glenwood-shocks-lewis-central-in-5-advances-to-first-state-volleyball-tournament/article_3a6dd9cc-ff8f-11e9-b62d-e72ff60e14f2.html
Honorable Mention All-State Soccer: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/12-kmalanders-named-first-team-all-state-by-iahssca/article_8951281a-92e2-11e9-b486-1723a2a456d2.html
All-KMAland Soccer: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/martin-blog-6-11-introducing-the-all-kmaland-girls-soccer-xiv/article_cec7bce0-8c59-11e9-a746-a7e2aa05fa56.html
Seven saves vs. Sioux City West: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-soccer-recap-4-1-sas-blackburn-scores-5-harlans-fink-nets-hat-trick/article_b0eaf6d4-54f4-11e9-aa93-7b56ee4fbb42.html
Brock Fox, Treynor
Fox is a big dog that had plenty of success in all three of his sports.
FOOTBALL: One of the top lineman in the area, Fox opened up holes for one of the most dynamic rushing attacks for one of the best small-school football teams in KMAland. He also had 32 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and two sacks on defense this past year. He will play at the next level for Augustana.
WRESTLING: The heavyweight was a state qualifier this past season for the Cardinals. He had several season-defining performances that I can point out, but getting the win in a wrestleback to clinch a spot at state would probably be the best one. He also won the East Mills Invitational and took second at Tri-Center.
TRACK & FIELD: During his junior year, Fox topped out on the shot put at 51-03.00, qualifying for the state track meet. He was also the top discus thrower on the team at 130-03.00. Those were both improvements from 44-09.50 and 119-04.00 as a sophomore. You can only imagine what kind of moves he would have made this year.
Five stories featuring Brock…
Story on commitment to Augustana: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/treynors-fox-ready-to-join-successful-program-at-augustana/article_807bb584-3d2d-11ea-8400-6ff2677882c3.html
Winner at East Mills Invite: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-wrestling-2-1-lo-ma-rolls-to-audubon-title-treynor-nabs-second-in-malvern/article_00835cea-455e-11ea-9a64-47672dddd944.html
A 3-win night: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-wrestling-1-30-atlantic-cam-grabs-share-of-h-10-duals-title/article_cc792a5a-43dd-11ea-abc1-1fc55f9bad74.html
First Team All-State Football: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/18-kmaland-football-players-named-ipswa-first-team-all-state/article_58c37910-104a-11ea-afba-f7532da6c85a.html
First Team All-District: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/treynor-underwood-dominate-class-1a-district-9-awards/article_7e8dd6ca-0561-11ea-a7a0-cbc1b2c859ee.html
Wesley Johnson, Essex
Wesley Johnson is a small-school kid that generally competed in four sports during the course of each year. In all, he tried five sports.
FOOTBALL: Prior to the combination of Stanton-Essex, Wesley played a little bit of football for the Trojans. In his junior year, he had 7.5 tackles, a solo tackle for loss and spent some time as a kickoff man.
BASKETBALL: Johnson proved to be the Trojans top scorer during the basketball season this year. He scored 8.1 points per game and was also the team’s top rebounder (124 total) and blocker (13). In his junior year, he averaged 6.0 points per game and led the team in blocks (18) and was at 4.6 PPG and had a team-high 13 blocks as a sophomore. He also played in 17 games as a freshman.
GOLF: Johnson played golf last season for the Stanton/Essex combination and finished the year with a 67.03 combined/adjusted average.
TRACK & FIELD: Johnson was also out for track previously, including his sophomore year when he ran some 800s, 1600s and 3200s. He was also on the 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 teams.
BASEBALL: Johnson did a little pitching and played some first base last summer for Essex during his junior year. One of his top performances was coming through with a base hit in a district game against St. Albert. He also played the outfield, pitched and did some pinch-running in his sophomore and freshman seasons.
Five stories including Wesley…
Third Team All-Corner: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/sidneys-jorgenson-stantons-peterson-east-mills-schafer-named-unanimous-all-corner/article_3bfa5de8-58c1-11ea-86ad-fbd19a6b2eab.html
13 points against Clarinda Academy: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/clarinda-academy-wins-wild-district-opener-over-essex/article_5e38df80-5202-11ea-b2de-ff3cb047c141.html
A double-double against CA: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-boys-basketball-12-10-big-win-for-glenwood-big-night-for-hohertz-big-statement/article_8a5c8180-1bd8-11ea-aa61-c3e2ccbbe768.html
11 points against Sidney: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-high-school-basketball-recap-saturday-january-26th/article_1235278a-21eb-11e9-91ba-9fc2c503922f.html
Basketball farewell blog: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/martin-tournament-trail-blog-2-18-the-always-wacky-quarterfinal-round-is-here/article_cdfbdcf6-5260-11ea-bbf8-8ba16727e4b1.html
Sam Kyle, Missouri Valley
That's a young Sam Kyle in the pic!
My apologies if I’m missing any sports, but Sam appears to have focused on wrestling. And he was really strong wrestler for the Big Reds over the years. In his senior season, he worked his way out of the sectional tournament and into districts. He also had a third in Audubon and several impressive nights in dual action, finishing 3-0 at a quad on December 5th and January 21st.
Five stories featuring Sam…
District qualifier: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-wrestling-2-8-11-kmaland-conference-schools-advance-to-regional-duals/article_4c2abbf4-4ad4-11ea-9a9f-33d3f5b412ad.html
Winner against Woodbine: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-wrestling-1-30-atlantic-cam-grabs-share-of-h-10-duals-title/article_cc792a5a-43dd-11ea-abc1-1fc55f9bad74.html
Two wins in Oakland: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-wrestling-1-28-creston-o-m-grabs-share-of-h-10-dual-title/article_20d46134-424c-11ea-bd69-977b00b39085.html
Three wins in Clarinda: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-wrestling-1-21-lewis-central-dominates-to-win-cb-duals/article_0530b9ac-3cd2-11ea-82b8-c7b1f26904ef.html
Another three-win night: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-wrestling-12-5-lo-ma-mo-valley-atlantic-cam-and-underwood-go-undefeated-at/article_7ac284e4-17bf-11ea-a07c-cb212bb10e62.html
Cale Phillips, Sidney
Phillips has focused in on two sports during his time at Sidney, playing football in the fall and baseball in the summer.
FOOTBALL: Phillips brought an imposing figure to the football field at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, and he put together a fine senior season. Offensively, he had two touchdown catches, but it was on defense where he made his biggest impact. He finished the year with 19.5 tackles, including two tackles for loss, one solo sack and a fumble recovery.
BASEBALL: We might get to see Phillips in a Sidney uniform again this summer. The Cowboys catcher had four multi-hit games last season as a junior, against Fremont-Mills, Griswold (twice) and AHSTW. He also drove in a pair of runs in games against Fremont-Mills and Griswold, and he even had a scoreless relief outing against Whiting (2.1 IP, 3 K). That helped him to second-team All-Corner honors. During his sophomore year, he had a strong .292/.352/.313 season at the plate.
Five stories with Phillips…
A team-high seven tackles vs. Seymour: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/high-school-football-recap-week-0-nodaway-valley-shocks-cd-snaps-skid/article_583e0e24-c61c-11e9-af87-cb92bcc492e9.html
Second Team All-Corner Baseball: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/stanton-trio-among-five-elite-selections-on-corner-all-conference-baseball-team/article_3a6f5abe-a8b8-11e9-9b41-7b7fada69bc0.html
Game against Stanton: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/stanton-baseball-clinches-outright-corner-conference-title/article_d1ea123e-9c7f-11e9-a9d8-076c7702bdfb.html
Drove in two vs. F-M: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/stanton-baseball-clinches-outright-corner-conference-title/article_d1ea123e-9c7f-11e9-a9d8-076c7702bdfb.html
Another strong game vs. F-M: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-baseball-5-24-harlan-comes-back-to-win-shutouts-from-underwood-treynor/article_3701bcbc-7ea8-11e9-86a4-8b0d9b18ef48.html
Nick Rife, West Harrison
A four-sport athlete, Rife stays active throughout the course of the year. At small schools, athletic programs depend on guys (or girls) like Rife.
FOOTBALL: Rife had a team-high three interceptions this past season and also finished with 26.5 total tackles. He also rushed for 253 yards, received for 107 more and accounted for five total offensive touchdowns. In addition, he was an electrifying return man with two kickoff returns for six.
BASKETBALL: A first-team All-Rolling Valley Conference choice, Rife scored over 1,000 career points. In his senior season, he finished with 14.8 points per game while also leading the Hawkeyes with 65 assists and 39 steals. You can’t get much more productive than that.
TRACK & FIELD: Rife was one of West Harrison’s top long jumpers, finishing his junior season with a top jump of 17-03.00. He was also a member of their 4x200 (1:42.36), 4x400 (3:49.32) and 800 medley (1:42.81) relay teams.
BASEBALL: The West Harrison centerfielder had a strong season at the plate last summer, hitting .373 with a .467 on-base percentage and a .467 slugging percentage. He had five doubles and one triple among 28 hits, scored 20 times, drove in 16 and went 17 for 17 on stolen base attempts.
Here are five stories featuring Rife:
All-RVC First Team: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/3-boyer-valley-standouts-on-all-rvc-first-team/article_ee32296c-5a3a-11ea-a59a-8322ae8ec140.html
Rife surpasses 1,000 points: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-boys-basketball-2-7-lc-grabs-share-of-h-10-while-treynor-mstm-bv/article_861897b6-4a2d-11ea-95dd-cb862e217371.html
Second Team All-District FB: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/audubons-mosinski-leads-wheelers-all-district-choices/article_bdf321e4-0cc3-11ea-9cb0-77b9fdbff6d3.html
All-District Baseball: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/ihsbca-releases-all-district-picks-from-baseball-season/article_4b14d4fa-b328-11e9-903c-afd03b84f680.html
2 hits & 3 RBI vs. Glidden-Ralston: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-baseball-6-19-st-albert-sweeps-d-s-t-c-edges-mo-valley-big/article_badf782c-9310-11e9-9412-af8b2e7be146.html
Kinsey Scheffler, AHSTW
Scheffler has been one of the best all-around athletes in KMAland during her career. She has set multiple records and all kinds of new standards at the school. I think the one thing she can take away from her career is this: She changed the way people think about AHSTW and how AHSTW thinks about themselves when it comes to female athletics.
VOLLEYBALL: The all-time leading hitter in AHSTW history, Scheffler averaged 4.29 kills per set while hitting a solid .258 efficiency this season. She was a complete beast on the floor, and there were times where no matter what you tried to do she was going to find a way to beat you. She also averaged 2.62 digs per set and had 18 total blocks in her senior year. She was our WIC Senior of the Year, a WIC Elite member, first team All-WIC and an honorable mention all-state pick.
BASKETBALL: Such a great player and teammate in basketball, too. Scheffler had 15.3 points per game and got to the line a ton, finishing her senior year 116 out of 146. They came up just shy of a trip to the state tournament, but they won 20 games, captured the WIC title for the first time in a generation and navigated through a very tough region to get to the final. She was also among the team leaders in rebounds (216), assists (73) and steals (60). She finished with a second and third-team All-State choice, an All-WIC first team, an all-region nod and was a member of our WIC Elite Team.
TRACK & FIELD: I mentioned all of those amazing accomplishments and achievements in the first two sports, and this is the sport she is going to compete in at the Division I level (Omaha). She finished seventh in the discus at the state track meet last year and was WIC champion in the event. She was the top-returning discus thrower in the conference, as well as the sixth-ranked returning shot putter.
Five stories featuring Kinsey…
A double-double in a regional semifinal: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-girls-basketball-2-21-st-albert-ahstw-lo-ma-mstm-eehk-on-to-regional/article_29eb6bec-552e-11ea-b7dc-6715b62f1387.html
AHSTW clinches WIC title: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/ahstw-girls-treynor-boys-nab-wic-titles/article_8f59b894-4a2f-11ea-87de-a74506757e90.html
Big game vs. Treynor: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/ahstw-girls-treynor-boys-use-strong-first-halves-to-take-split/article_6e6a3518-31df-11ea-8511-1f3d2e2ce134.html
JHRE KMAland AOTW: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/jhre-kmaland-athletes-of-the-week-keygan-day-seth-malcom/article_e713e426-e8ad-11e9-8181-371b7a29b7e3.html
All-Tournament honor at KMAland All-Star series: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/team-barents-schwartzkopf-wins-3rd-annual-kmaland-all-star-volleyball-series/article_86acf06c-1497-11ea-89fb-471d40e02842.html
Avery True, Underwood
Avery is a very talented two-sport athlete that can really do a lot of things with her athleticism. She put that athleticism into hooping and hurdling.
BASKETBALL: True was a regular contributor off the bench for the Eagles this past season, finishing with 2.4 points per game, 27 rebounds, nine steals and six assists. She also played in 19 games during her junior year.
TRACK & FIELD: True was part of the famous quartet that captured two medals for the Eagles in the shuttle hurdle relay. I have been thinking about my final interview with her and her three teammates – Logan Joens, Erin McMains and Erica Rowe – lately. They were all so happy with last year’s result, but they were not satisfied. They were hopeful to come back and chase a state championship, and it makes me sick to my stomach to think back on it. I need to stop doing that, maybe, but here I am. I first met Avery with her three classmates/friends in a KMAland’s Future feature linked below.
Five stories featuring Avery…
2020 Girls Track Preview: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/talented-underwood-girls-track-enter-season-with-high-hopes/article_854b28de-7d8c-11ea-8958-97fe6d010913.html
My own track preview: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/martin-blog-3-24-a-look-at-the-returning-area-girls-track-field-athletes-with/article_bdf359ec-6dd6-11ea-a769-331b3c22a216.html
Video after 2019 State Meet: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/state-track-shuttle-hurdle-relay/video_61f97251-0da5-5b22-874f-08f90a263113.html
Video after 2018 State Meet: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/videos-state-track-field-meet-day/article_e5ca23ac-5b7b-11e8-80e6-ff52968152e3.html
KMAland’s Future Feature: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmalands-future-underwood-girls-shuttle-hurdle-relay/article_ff3c32f2-12e4-11e7-b373-835bf6c4dcce.html
Drew Venteicher, Lenox
I found five different sports that Venteicher played throughout his Lenox career. Of course, you probably know him best for these first two.
FOOTBALL: A fantastic finish to a fantastic career, Venteicher had 1,221 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns in leading Lenox to another eight-win season. He also led the team with 73 tackles, 14 solo tackles for loss and five solo sacks on his way to earning second-team all-state.
WRESTLING: Venteicher might say his wrestling career didn’t end the way he wanted it to end, but the dude went 50-2 and stood on the podium. Most people would love to have a career-ender like that. Anyway, he won the Coach Riley, he won his home tournament in Lenox, he won the POI title, he won at Mid-Buchanan, he won the John J and he won the Quad State Classic before taking district and sectional titles. And then ended up with a fourth-place finish at state. What a year.
TRACK & FIELD: Venteicher spent a little time on the track during the spring, including running a 400 or two or three. He was also a key member of a couple relays, including the 4x100 and shuttle hurdle.
GOLF: A lot of Venteicher’s springs were spent on the golf course. He was the Tigers’ No. 2 golfer last season, finishing the year with a combined/adjusted average of 62.52. His top 9-hole score of the year was a 57, but he was generally consistent with it.
BASEBALL: Venteicher was out for baseball in his sophomore season, playing largely across the infield for the Tigers. He had a multi-hit game against Lamoni and drove in a pair of runs against both Murray and Bedford.
Five stories featuring Drew….
Commits to wrestle at Loras: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/lenoxs-venteicher-keeps-it-in-the-family-decides-to-join-brother-at-loras/article_f51e46aa-6aae-11ea-8185-07731c789286.html
All-KMAland Wrestling Team: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/presenting-the-2020-all-kmaland-wrestling-team/article_3aa4083a-5737-11ea-a668-ab911ddb48f9.html
AOTW Feature: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/undefeated-venteicher-eyeing-big-things-in-upcoming-weeks/article_3f495d04-42ba-11ea-8ff2-b319d9d46bca.html
150th career win: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-wrestling-venteicher-notches-150th-career-win/article_5d091e7a-30fd-11ea-bdb8-4fd76ee947ea.html
296 yards rushing: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-iowa-8-man-10-25-f-m-bedford-em-bv-crb-lenox-pick-up/article_8d98e7b8-f7ab-11e9-a9e1-8fa5c2d6f868.html
McKenzie Waters, Atlantic
A four-sport athlete at a Hawkeye Ten Conference can be grueling, but McKenzie Waters made it look pretty good.
VOLLEYBALL: Waters put together a strong volleyball season for Atlantic, which ended their Hawkeye Ten losing streak in dramatic fashion this past year. Waters averaged 0.96 kills and 2.47 digs per set for the Trojans in her senior year. Waters was also all over the court in her junior year, finishing with 3.33 digs per set, although she didn’t do as much hitting then.
BASKETBALL: Waters was one of two players that averaged in double figures this season for the Trojans, scoring 12.4 per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field. She also led the way for Atlantic in free throw makes (85), free throw attempts (136) and assists (67). She was also among the team leaders in steals (57) and offensive rebounds (29).
SOCCER: Waters proved to be one of the top goal-scorers in the area during her junior season, finishing with 15 goals on the year. Her shot on goal percentage was pretty incredible, too, as she had just 37 shots on goal. Only 22 of those were turned away. Pretty good, I think. Unfortunately, she won’t be able to duplicate or better those numbers this season.
SOFTBALL: We’re hoping to get one final chance to see Waters on the softball diamond this summer. She had a heck of a junior season, hitting .390 with a .488 on-base percentage last year. She had 39 total hits and 21 walks, so you know she was all over the basepaths. She stole 31 bases in 34 attempts and used that speed to fly all over centerfield and track down plenty of outs.
Five of our stories featuring McKenzie…
A season-high 20 points: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-girls-basketball-1-3-williams-posts-double-double-in-east-mills-win/article_8492b8f2-2ea0-11ea-893f-077da33f2093.html
12 kills & 7 digs vs. Creston in win: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-volleyball-10-1-sidneys-larsen-reaches-3-000-assists-atlantic-snaps-skid/article_1f9f39ae-e4ca-11e9-aee2-cb29b75a0d81.html
First-Team Hawkeye Ten Softball: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/keeler-hughes-schaben-mohr-heilesen-earn-unanimous-all-hawkeye-ten/article_32141048-ae45-11e9-96bc-df0c1afcae90.html
A hat trick against Riverside: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-soccer-5-13-ahstws-holtz-breaks-school-record-in-win/article_2d30642a-75f9-11e9-8d2b-e7cac452d81d.html
A big five-hit night against Glenwood: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-softball-6-20-h-10-sweeps-al-takes-two-berndt-perfect-mo-valley-nabs/article_0410edde-93dc-11e9-b07e-fb26c2156048.html