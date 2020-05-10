(KMAland) -- Day 55 of blogging with no sports. This is the 53rd blog during this period and 49th consecutive day with a blog.
It's time for week four of Senior Sunday. If you missed it last week, here's an explanation:
For at least the next five Sundays, we are honoring the senior class of 2020. I was sitting around a few Saturdays ago, and I knew I wanted to do something more. So, here we are. Let me explain a bit of the process.
-First, I thought of honoring just those seniors that were going to be missing out on a spring sport. Then I realized I didn’t want to limit it. Every senior is going through some sort of crap right now. A lot of them are missing out on spring sports, but some others are missing out on everyday life. So, every senior that has played, planned on playing or will play at least one sport this year is up for this.
-Second, I wrote down 51 KMAland schools. Every school in the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley Conferences, plus Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lamoni, Murray, Diagonal, Orient-Macksburg and Heartland Christian are on this list.
-Third, I wrote down 21 sports. Football, volleyball, boys and girls basketball, girls and boys swimming, wrestling, boys and girls track and field, baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls bowling, boys and girls golf, boys and girls tennis and boys and girls cross country.
-Fourth, I went to an old favorite: The Random Number Generator. First, I got a number between 1 and 21 for the sport. Then, I got a number between 1 and 51 for the school. Then, I went to the roster of that school’s sport, and I randomly generated another number, choosing a random senior.
You see, I didn’t want to just list the seniors that came to my head. That could have potentially shown favoritism or a bias. I wanted to do this randomly. And here we are.
Today, we have senior athletes from Coon Rapids-Bayard, Denison-Schleswig, Logan-Magnolia, Nodaway Valley, Orient-Macksburg, Paton-Churdan, Southwest Valley, St. Albert, Stanton and Tri-Center. Once again, please forgive me if you don't like the photo posted. I pulled most of them off social media!
Please note: Today is a little bit different for our baseball and softball players. I cannot pull old stats off QuikStats because those sections are malfunctioning at the moment. I will do my best to provide the stats and highlights we've covered in the past, but I can't dive in as deep as I would like. Here we go:
Amanda Brich, Tri-Center
Brich narrowed her focus to cross country, track and soccer over her last couple years, but she has been a major and valuable piece to four different sports during her time at Tri-Center. She will run track and play soccer at Buena Vista at the next level.
CROSS COUNTRY: Brich is probably more of a middle distance runner, but she guts it out during cross country season. She ended up with a 13th-place finish at the WIC meet this past fall after a 22nd-place run in her junior year. She was also a member of a state-qualifying team in that junior season. As a sophomore, she placed 12th in the WIC.
TRACK & FIELD: Brich earned three state medals during her career, running for the third-place 4x400 in 2018 during her sophomore year and then for the fifth-place 4x400 and sixth-place distance medley in her junior year of 2019. She mostly ran 400s and 800s individually during her career, and she was a Swiss Army knife in relays, running anything from the 4x200 to the 4x800. A hugely valuable piece.
SOCCER: Brich was also a key member of several highly successful soccer teams, finishing her junior season with five goals and five assists. She also had four goals and seven assists as a sophomore, and she finished with two goals and an assist in her freshman season as part of arguably the most successful Trojans team ever.
SOFTBALL: Brich was also an adept softball player during her career. During her sophomore season she had a terrific .506 on-base percentage and stole 25 bases, and she was a two-time all-conference selection.
Five stories featuring Amanda…
1. College decision story: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/tri-centers-brich-to-play-soccer-and-track-at-buena-vista/article_f2fa6216-79b1-11ea-a3de-7b1dc889eaa7.html
2. A season-high two assists vs. AHSTW: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-soccer-4-16-tj-al-girls-get-shutouts-riverside-boys-shock-creston/article_1aa4e79e-60c9-11e9-acf1-5b3051431f34.html
3. Two goals & an assist as a sophomore vs. Riverside: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-spring-sports-recap-monday-april-2nd/article_1f0a06e4-36d5-11e8-b7f3-6b09cec010b3.html
4. Two conference titles in 2019: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/treynor-sweeps-wic-track-meet-for-second-time-in-three-years/article_e8278eee-6bcb-11e9-a49b-333932679cee.html
5. T-C qualifies for state XC: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/pogge-makes-statement-while-t-c-girls-nod-valley-boys-advance-to-fort-dodge/article_3574aa5a-d348-11e8-84d5-3f19352b72a9.html
Naomi Daugherty, Nodaway Valley
Daugherty was a contributing member of both the volleyball and basketball teams over the last several seasons. Here’s her story….
VOLLEYBALL: Daugherty played in 73 sets this past season and had 0.41 kills per set while also providing 10 blocks during the course of the season. She also carved a bit of a role during her junior season in playing in 32 sets after 22 sets played during her sophomore year. This is a fine example of an athlete continuing to work hard, waiting their turn and then getting a prime opportunity in their senior season.
BASKETBALL: Similar story in basketball. Daugherty played in 17 games this past season, finishing the year with 22 points scored and 17 rebounds. This came after playing in 10 games as a junior and just one as a sophomore.
Five of our stories including Naomi…
1. Best match vs. Mount Ayr: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-volleyball-9-10-witte-reaches-1-000-kills-in-another-lc-win/article_6b79dcdc-d44c-11e9-8c85-07e281a7f90d.html
2. Story after Melcher-Dallas championship: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/nodaway-valley-riding-momentum-after-melcher-dallas-championship/article_1ed9bdb2-de2d-11e9-91c3-27df73a70b7d.html
3. Farewell volleyball blog: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/martin-blog-11-6-big-things-ahead-for-the-last-four-teams-we-lost-in/article_ed35771c-00a8-11ea-bf77-a3dcc9b245ea.html
4. Blog on Nodaway Valley playing well: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/seven-points-11-4-12-volleyball-teams-6-football-squads-3-state-xc-champs/article_14e35696-ff17-11e9-a3dc-639fa16a2a11.html
5. Farewell basketball blog: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/martin-tournament-trail-blog-2-22-my-case-for-a-sixth-foul-a-whole-lot/article_7cbc66d0-558a-11ea-b3c9-6fd0b32570bb.html
Blaine Dudley, Coon Rapids-Bayard
Dudley had a good, solid career for Coon Rapids-Bayard, contributing to three different athletic teams during his time as a Crusader. Let’s take a look…
FOOTBALL: The leading receiver for a Coon Rapids-Bayard team that didn’t put it in the air too often. So, that means he also moved some people around so they could keep it on the ground. He did have nine receptions for 217 yards (24.1 yards per catch!) and three touchdowns in his final year. He was also a key defender with a team-high three interceptions to go with 26.5 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss.
BASKETBALL: Dudley was also a key contributor in basketball, finishing this past season with 3.4 points per game. He had 56 rebounds, 22 assists, seven steals and three blocks while playing in all 23 games. He also appeared in a combined 38 games during his sophomore and junior seasons.
TRACK & FIELD: Like in football and basketball, Dudley simply played his role to a T in track. He was a key member of relays, running for their best 4x100, 4x200 and distance medley relays as a junior.
Five stories on Blaine…
1. A 61-yard touchdown vs. Exira/EHK: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-iowa-8-man-10-25-f-m-bedford-em-bv-crb-lenox-pick-up/article_8d98e7b8-f7ab-11e9-a9e1-8fa5c2d6f868.html
2. Best basketball game vs. Ar-We-Va: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-boys-basketball-12-17-big-wins-for-treynor-nod-valley-al-in-conference-races/article_84729de2-2158-11ea-8a37-c7cccd7886fe.html
3. Basketball farewell blog: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/martin-tournament-trail-blog-2-26-a-doubleheader-in-harlan-highlights-a-busy-wednesday/article_6d4b61f6-58aa-11ea-a5c8-072ad83f9602.html
4. WHO IMPRESSED!!!: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/who-impressed-10-10-the-top-statistical-performances-of-week-6/article_a7eaeeda-eb63-11e9-89bb-bb24d93fcd68.html
5. WHO IMPRESSED!!! from 2018: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/who-impressed----football-edition-week-6/article_91f471e8-c718-11e8-b7ec-13cf37e8e5c4.html
Kaela Eslinger, Orient-Macksburg
A four-sport STAR that didn’t play for a ton of successful teams, but she never complained and constantly maintained a positive mindset. It’s why she was so successful. Take a look…
VOLLEYBALL: Eslinger was a superstar all-around volleyball player for the Bulldogs, finishing her senior season with 2.85 kills, 4.49 digs and 1.07 aces per set. And let me tell you, that serve is one of the best I’ve seen at this level. She also led O-M in kills as a junior and freshman and was second as a sophomore.
BASKETBALL: I could just tell you that she scored 1,000 career points, and you would be plenty impressed. However, there’s more to her. She did average a team-high 15.7 points per game this past season, but she also led in assists (96), steals (53) and even rebounds (9.9). She also led in all of those categories as a junior and as a sophomore and almost all of them as a freshman. The only time she didn’t lead O-M in all four major categories was her freshman season when she was third in rebounds.
TRACK & FIELD: A key contributor for Orient-Macksburg in track & field, Eslinger had a trio of fourth-place finishes at the Bluegrass Conference meet last spring. She ran for the sprint medley, threw the shot put and ran the 400. She also participated in the discus throw in 2019.
SOFTBALL: Eslinger has been hugely successful in softball during her career, and it’s the sport she will play at the next level with Waldorf. As a junior, she hit .392/.566/.709 with 10 doubles, three triples and three home runs among her 31 hits. She also had 29 walks, 21 steals and struck out just six times. She also struck out 128 batters and pitched to a 3.95 ERA over 170 innings.
1. Volleyball Senior of the Year: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/presenting-the-2019-iowa-kmaland-volleyball-conference-awards/article_b043ce72-09bc-11ea-b6a0-a32f70649239.html
2. Waldorf softball commitment story: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/o-ms-eslinger-finds-right-pick-with-waldorf-softball/article_78edd0bc-412f-11ea-934d-a722a5de36b5.html
3. 27 points, 10 steals vs. ACA: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-girls-basketball-12-10-audubon-takes-down-treynor-glenwood-still-unbeaten-harlan-rolls/article_7cdf423e-1bd5-11ea-a4a9-0f167d62c97c.html
4. 20 kills, 30 digs, 6 aces: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-volleyball-9-10-witte-reaches-1-000-kills-in-another-lc-win/article_6b79dcdc-d44c-11e9-8c85-07e281a7f90d.html
5. 3 hits vs. Mormon Trail: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-softball-recap-thursday-june-21st/article_a49103b4-75d5-11e8-a5d6-abfb731cc630.html
Kaleb Fisher, Paton-Churdan
Since I can’t get into baseball right now, it’s worth noting that I could be missing one sport. However, it appears as though Fisher focused on basketball as his career went along. He did have an early and successful stint with track and field.
BASKETBALL: Fisher was the top scorer for Paton-Churdan this past season, averaging 12.1 points per game, while also tying for the team lead in steals and ranking second in 3-point makes and fourth in rebounds. That average this year was a solid jump for Fisher from last season when he scored 6.9 per contest. In addition, he played in 21 games as a sophomore and seven others as a freshman.
TRACK & FIELD: I believe he only went out for track in one season, and he ended up playing a pretty large role. He was the anchor for the 4x200 and the second leg for the 4x400 and the 1600 medley relay as a freshman.
1. 19 points vs. SE Valley: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-boys-basketball-2-11-stanton-east-mills-share-corner-title/article_89f9b3c6-4d55-11ea-b440-5f744b22f0a4.html
2. A career-high 22 points vs. G-R: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-boys-basketball-2-3-mount-ayr-east-mills-pick-up-non-con-road-wins/article_6111842a-4706-11ea-bec4-b3ce01027792.html
3. All-RVC: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/3-boyer-valley-standouts-on-all-rvc-first-team/article_ee32296c-5a3a-11ea-a59a-8322ae8ec140.html
4. 9 of 21 points in the fourth: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-boys-basketball-1-31-red-oak-shocks-clarinda-f-ms-owen-drops-in-31/article_da90f1fa-44ae-11ea-b7af-33c345ca7bb6.html
5. Farewell basketball blog: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/martin-tournament-trail-blog-2-21-why-the-doubleheaders-farewell-to-23-teams-tonights-great/article_e8fe7b28-54c0-11ea-9e71-53dc6884a2c4.html
Bryce Hudnut, Logan-Magnolia
Hudnut was a key contributor for three years in football and four years in wrestling. I also know he’s played some baseball during his career, but with QuikStats down in that section I won’t be able to give you the full story. Here is some of it…
FOOTBALL: Hudnut was a key part of the vaunted Logan-Magnolia rushing attack, and he really had a strong season this past fall. The senior back had 840 yards rushing and scored three touchdowns, and he also led the team with 126 yards receiving (on four receptions — 31.5 yards per catch). Hudnut also topped the Panthers with 43.0 total tackles, 22 solos, 3.0 total tackles for loss and a solo sack.
WRESTLING: Hudnut was also a key member of Logan-Magnolia’s state duals qualifying team. He had some strong performances throughout the course of the season, winning 43 matches between 145 and a little at 152. The district qualifier won the Audubon tournament and took runner-up at the Dan Hill, Riverside and WIC tournaments. For his career, Hudnut finished with over 100 victories!
BASEBALL: Again, I can’t give you a whole lot here since QuikStats has been down in the baseball section for a good 24 hours. However, I can tell you that Bryce had a strong two-hit game during a win against Missouri Valley last season at the WIC Tournament.
Five stories featuring Bryce….
1. A big rushing game against West Monona in WHO IMPRESSED!!!: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/who-impressed-10-24-the-top-statistical-performances-of-week-8/article_e9de0e14-f660-11e9-88c6-93f2aaa84c77.html
2. His two-hit game vs. Missouri Valley: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-baseball-recap-tuesday-june-26th/article_d429b4b8-79b8-11e8-aa56-8366a4364c76.html
3. First-team all-district: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/t-cs-freeberg-carlson-ausdemore-take-big-district-awards/article_69e8c306-0a11-11ea-a9ec-2fe5409f9e38.html
4. Big night of wins at Heelan: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-wrestling-1-21-lewis-central-dominates-to-win-cb-duals/article_0530b9ac-3cd2-11ea-82b8-c7b1f26904ef.html
5. Lo-Ma advances to state duals: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/home-away-from-home-lo-ma-advances-to-state-duals-for-16th-time-in-19/article_40b3fcb2-4d55-11ea-9900-d746cc0ad8e9.html
Easton Hultman, Stanton
Hultman was a key contributor for multiple years in both football and basketball, and he did some hurdling during the spring season in track during his freshman and sophomore years.
FOOTBALL: Hultman was a big receiver for the Stanton offensive attack that had plenty of ways to attack you. He had 16 receptions for 310 yards and - get this - he scored on seven of those 16 catches. Hultman was also a standout on defense this year with 41.5 total tackles, 30 solos and five solo tackles for loss. In his junior year, he had 22 grabs for 273 yards and six scores and finished the season with 63.0 total tackles. He had four touchdown receptions in his sophomore season. Dude definitely got in the end zone.
BASKETBALL: Hultman gave the Vikings plenty in basketball season, too, with 9.0 points per game and a 51.4 shooting percentage from the field this past year. He also ranked second on the team in rebounds and had 29 steals for his senior season. That came after he averaged 5.8 points as a junior and 2.4 as a sophomore.
TRACK & FIELD: Easton was out for track during his first couple years of high school. As you might expect with his 6-foot-5 frame and accompanied athleticism, Hultman was involved in the hurdles and ran anchor for the shuttle hurdle relay team in 2018. He also ran third on the shuttle team during his freshman season.
Five stories with Easton…
1. WHO IMPRESSED!!! after 4 TD catches vs. Griswold: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/who-impressed-10-24-the-top-statistical-performances-of-week-8/article_e9de0e14-f660-11e9-88c6-93f2aaa84c77.html
2. Season-high 16 vs. Essex: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-boys-basketball-1-31-red-oak-shocks-clarinda-f-ms-owen-drops-in-31/article_da90f1fa-44ae-11ea-b7af-33c345ca7bb6.html
3. All-conference basketball: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/sidneys-jorgenson-stantons-peterson-east-mills-schafer-named-unanimous-all-corner/article_3bfa5de8-58c1-11ea-86ad-fbd19a6b2eab.html
4. Recap from win vs. SW Valley: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/stanton-leans-on-youth-in-sweep-of-sw-valley/article_29299a72-38e0-11ea-9a58-cbad95f52d13.html
5. Recap from a win in November 2018: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/stanton-rushes-past-riverside-in-season-opener/article_e7975490-f45d-11e8-977c-eb29e4387c5c.html
Kayley Myers, Southwest Valley
A really terrific four-sport career for Myers, who was active every season of the year and was a contributor for at least three years in all of them.
VOLLEYBALL: Myers had an outstanding career, and it ended with a fantastic senior season. She averaged 2.35 kills per set and hit a .205 efficiency while adding 29 total blocks and 1.94 digs per set. That offensive production was up from 1.56 kills per set and a .131 efficiency in her junior season in which she also led the team with 43 aces. She was a solid player as a sophomore (0.78 KPS, 27 aces), as well.
BASKETBALL: Myers was also a key piece of the Southwest Valley basketball team for multiple seasons. In her senior year, while battling some ankle and wrist injuries, she averaged 4.6 points per game and was fourth in rebounding, second in assists and third in blocks. Her junior year saw her average 7.8 points per game and was second in rebounding and blocks and third in assists and steals. And in her sophomore season she nearly averaged double figures with 9.9 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. Whether it was distributing the ball later in her career or scoring more early on, she was always a contributor.
TRACK & FIELD: Myers was also active on the track with Southwest Valley’s top 400 meter hurdles time last season. She did some long jumping at different points, too, and was anchor for the T-wolves’ top times in the shuttle, 4x100 and 4x200 and led off the 800 medley. As a sophomore, she was all over the place, running the 200, 400 and 400 hurdles while also taking a shot at the long jump and shot put. That was after running some 100s with the other sprint races and her 400 hurdles during a freshman campaign.
SOFTBALL: Again, I won’t be able to give a clear picture of what Myers has done throughout her career, but she has been plenty active in the circle during her career. She had 122.2 innings pitched during her sophomore season, and she can absolutely mash as she did against Stanton/Essex last year with a homer and two singles.
1. Her big offensive game vs. Stanton/Essex: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-softball-6-10-f-m-wins-walk-off-riverside-dominates-red-oak-outscores-creston/article_e767ebcc-8bfe-11e9-9921-cfcf9ee37797.html
2. 15 kills & 17 digs against Lenox: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-volleyball-10-15-red-oak-sidney-swv-claim-conference-championships/article_b4dcebe0-efc1-11e9-b4f1-2b6f1f698c8b.html
3. Double-double performance against Griswold: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-girls-basketball-12-2-harlan-takes-down-treynor-east-mills-rips-diagonal/article_d06e03da-1587-11ea-91bf-838d42dd6b86.html
4. First Team All-Conference volleyball: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/poi-champion-southwest-valley-nabs-four-all-poi-first-team-picks/article_59660814-0097-11ea-b273-83f415109a0f.html
5. A double-double from January 2018: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/southwest-valley-girls-roll-to-32-point-win/article_6b9c0868-fb4d-11e7-8197-332316ca5fea.html
Sam Narmi, St. Albert
Despite his loudmouth father, Narmi has been active in at least three sports that I’m going to highlight today. All jokes aside, the son of one of the legendary voices of KMA Friday nights was hit particularly hard with the spring season cancellation.
CROSS COUNTRY: I believe there was some cross country running during Narmi’s time in high school, and it was merely meant for him to stay active and in shape. I love the idea of it, and I’m sure he would say that it helped him in other sports.
BASKETBALL: Narmi is a member of a very talented senior class that also combined with a great junior class in hoops. He played in 15 games this year for the Falcons, which reached another substate final.
TENNIS: Narmi went out for tennis early on his high school career, but I’m not sure he knew what kind of impact he was going to make. It was a big one. Last year, he finished a dominant season with a 9-1 record between the No. 2 and 3 singles spot. The year before that he was 7-2 between those two spots, and he has always been an accomplished and successful doubles player.
Tia Petersen, Denison-Schleswig
Tia Petersen was in at least four sports during her high school career at Denison-Schleswig. She was very active in volleyball and track and field, and she was a contributor in two others. Take a look…
VOLLEYBALL: Petersen has had a nice career setting for the Monarchs. This past season, she started the season a little later and finished with 296 assists in 50 sets (5.92 per set) and also had 2.60 digs per set. As a junior, she had 7.18 assists and 1.02 digs per set and played in 39 sets during her sophomore year.
BASKETBALL: Petersen waited her turn behind a really good senior class a year ahead of her, and she was able to get action in 21 games this past season. She did plenty of the grunt work with 13 assists, 13 steals and 33 rebounds on the year. She also played in 11 games during their state-qualifying 2018-19 year.
TRACK & FIELD: Petersen did plenty of different events through her career, including as a junior when she ran the 100 and 200 and was one of the top few long jumpers on the team. She was also a member of the sprint medley relay team last season that placed fifth in the state. As a sophomore and freshman, she was the top long jumper on the team with a best jump of 15-02.25 and 14-04.00, respectively.
GOLF: Petersen doubled up during the spring as as golfer for the Monarchs during her junior season. She didn’t compete in any varsity meets that were recorded on QuikStats, but it’s still pretty impressive she was out there doing two sports at once.
Five stories featuring Tia…
1. Top-returning track & field athletes: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/martin-blog-3-24-a-look-at-the-returning-area-girls-track-field-athletes-with/article_bdf359ec-6dd6-11ea-a769-331b3c22a216.html
2. 19 assists vs. St. Albert: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-volleyball-10-15-red-oak-sidney-swv-claim-conference-championships/article_b4dcebe0-efc1-11e9-b4f1-2b6f1f698c8b.html
3. A BIG 50-assist, 21-dig match against Creston: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-volleyball-9-19-sidney-goes-2-0-kuemper-nabs-another-big-h-10-win/article_85c61abc-db57-11e9-8ea6-538ee04d8bb3.html
4. A two-time medalist at H-10 North meet: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-high-school-track-recap-tuesday-march-26th/article_de2df824-502d-11e9-929c-7fc64c1ab09b.html
5. 33 assists as a junior vs. Storm Lake in regional play: http://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-volleyball-recap-wednesday-october-17th/article_bb3f19a2-d27d-11e8-8ce3-f7e86cadeca9.html
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.