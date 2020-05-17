(KMAland) -- Day 62 of blogging with no sports. This is the 56th consecutive blog and the 60th blog during this period.
One final Senior Sunday. It's a bit of a different Senior Sunday in that QuikStats had a bit of a transformation, and I might not have as much or as accurate information as some of the previous blogs. I'm still trying to work my way through the new-look QuikStats.
Anyway, here's what Senior Sunday is all about and how the names are picked:
-First, I thought of honoring just those seniors that were going to be missing out on a spring sport. Then I realized I didn’t want to limit it. Every senior is going through some sort of crap right now. A lot of them are missing out on spring sports, but some others are missing out on everyday life. So, every senior that has played, planned on playing or will play at least one sport this year is up for this.
-Second, I wrote down 51 KMAland schools. Every school in the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley Conferences, plus Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lamoni, Murray, Diagonal, Orient-Macksburg and Heartland Christian are on this list.
-Third, I wrote down 21 sports. Football, volleyball, boys and girls basketball, girls and boys swimming, wrestling, boys and girls track and field, baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls bowling, boys and girls golf, boys and girls tennis and boys and girls cross country.
-Fourth, I went to an old favorite: The Random Number Generator. First, I got a number between 1 and 21 for the sport. Then, I got a number between 1 and 51 for the school. Then, I went to the roster of that school’s sport, and I randomly generated another number, choosing a random senior.
You see, I didn’t want to just list the seniors that came to my head. That could have potentially shown favoritism or a bias. I wanted to do this randomly. And here we are.
Today, we have senior athletes from Diagonal, East Mills, East Union, Fremont-Mills, Glidden-Ralston, Griswold, Heartland Christian, IKM-Manning, Lamoni, Martensdale-St. Marys and Murray. Once again, please forgive me if you don't like the photo posted. I pulled most of them off social media!
Lexi Branning, IKM-Manning
Consistent, fundamental, smart. Lexi Branning brings all three of those characteristics and more to her four sports. Her senior season was off to such a promising start before missing track. Now, we wait on softball.
VOLLEYBALL: Branning was the leading hitter for the Wolves this past season, finishing with 1.97 kills per set and a solid .241 kill efficiency. She also led the way with 35 total blocks. This came a year after appearing in just nine sets, so she waited her turn, bided her time and then put together a great year.
BASKETBALL: It was such a consistent and strong senior season for Branning in basketball, too. She had 15.8 points and 8.0 rebounds while making for a strong combination with Alexa Ahrenholtz. Branning was also a strong distributor with 55 assists and added 35 steals and 16 blocks. As a junior, Branning averaged 8.5 points and 7.6 rebounds.
TRACK & FIELD: Branning figured to be among the top throwers in the conference this spring. She had a 36-01.00 in the shot put last season and would have brought back the third-best throw. In the discus, she was among the top five returning throwers with a 102-03.00 as her best last season.
SOFTBALL: And, of course, Branning was quite solid in softball, too. The shortstop hit .377/.494/.681 during her junior season, finishing the year with five doubles, four home runs and two triples. She also scored a team-high 36 runs and led the team with 12 stolen bases.
Shelena Cochran, Heartland Christian
Cochran had a heck of a career with Heartland Christian, focusing mostly on two major sports in the fall and winter. Check out her story…
VOLLEYBALL: Cochran put together a huge senior season with 3.17 kills per set for the Eagles. She was also one of the top servers on the team with a .890 efficiency and 43 aces. Her 1.53 digs per set also led the Heartland Christian team. Cochran had 1.68, 1.51 and 0.67 kills per set in her first three seasons of volleyball.
BASKETBALL: Cochran was also a key piece of the Heartland Christian basketball team, playing in all 22 games and averaging 7.0 points and a team-best 11.0 rebounds per game. She did rank first on the team with 68 assists and 22 blocks and was second with 69 steals. Cochran also had 8.6 points and 9.7 rebounds per game and topped the team in steals during her junior year.
Quinn Eslinger, East Union
VOLLEYBALL: One of the setters in East Union’s two-setter offense, Eslinger had 2.81 assists per set this past season. She was also an efficient server with a .891 efficiency. This followed a junior season with just 17 sets played and appeared in only four varsity sets as a sophomore. Another that stuck with it through her senior season.
GOLF: This is the sport Eslinger is best known for, as she made her way to state last season. The finish to her junior season left her hungry, coming up just four strokes short of a medal. I’m sure she was more than ready to chase that this year. Eslinger was second in the POI last season and led her team to the conference championship. Her 48.00 adjusted/combined average would have been the fourth-lowest returning score in KMAland.
Isaac Gavin, Martensdale-St. Marys
BASKETBALL: The 6-foot-10 standout helped lead the Blue Devils to their first state tournament in school history this past winter. Gavin averaged 13.3 points and shot 62.5% from the field while also leading the team with 47 blocks and was second with 9.0 grabs per game. This came after 12.6 points and 9.0 rebounds per game and 44 blocks as a junior.
BASEBALL: And he’s certainly been a star in baseball, too. Gavin was 11-1 during his junior summer, finishing the year with 65 strikeouts and a 1.57 ERA in 58 innings pitched. He was also a dominant 6-0 during his sophomore season. They’re hoping beyond hope he will get a chance to throw again this summer.
Colton Hiatt, Murray
During the career of Colton Hiatt, he played four different sports. He wasn’t the star on those teams, but he was a guy that I think has a lot to be proud of. He stuck with three of those sports throughout his entire career, and I’m sure many will say their teams were better just for having Colton around.
FOOTBALL: Hiatt was one of just five seniors on a young Murray roster this season, and he did his job and filled his role. Most of his contributions came on the defensive end as he finished the year with 9.5 total tackles, five solos and one solo tackle for loss.
BASKETBALL: He didn’t play basketball in his senior year, but he was out during his junior season and was mostly a varsity reserve.
TRACK & FIELD: During HIatt’s junior season of track, he had an opportunity to run in the open 400 and the 1600. As a sophomore, he ran in the 100, 200 and 400 and also had a chance to throw the shot put and the discus.
BASEBALL: Hiatt started 14 games and played in 15 during his junior year with most of his time being spent in right field. He also pitched in a couple games, throwing 4 2/3 innings. Hiatt also started 15 games between right, left and DH during his sophomore season and played in one game during his freshman year.
Jeremiah Johnson, Lamoni
This is where I picked back up with the new QuikStats, so I can’t completely promise the best and most accurate results. However, I do know that Johnson was a member of basketball and track for his entire Lamoni tenure.
BASKETBALL: Johnson played in 16 games and started one - I presume on senior night - this past season. The Demons had a lot of success this year, and Johnson was a piece of that in averaging 2.7 points per game. This is another that spent several years on the team and hadn’t seen varsity action until his senior year. Again, kids, if you don’t get a lot of playing time it doesn’t mean you have to quit. Stick with it, like Jeremiah.
TRACK & FIELD: Johnson has been a member of the Lamoni track team since he entered high school, running mostly individual sprints and as a member of some medley relay teams.
Derek Mueller, Griswold
What a career. And what another example for sticking it out. I can’t speak to why any others left the school and transferred, but Mueller is one that decided to stick with the Tigers regardless of any circumstances. I find it to be absolutely commendable.
FOOTBALL: Mueller was a multi-year starter at quarterback, and he…racked…up….the…yardage. In his senior season, he had 1,301 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground to go with 247 yards passing. He was also a key defensive member with 83.5 tackles and 4.0 tackles for loss. Here are the numbers from the previous seasons:
Junior — 870 yards rushing, 18 TD; 410 yards passing, 5 TD; 51.5 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 2 FR
Sophomore — 36.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, INT
And football is the route he will go at the next level.
BASKETBALL: Mueller played in 21 games and started 14 of them this past season, averaging 3.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the season. This was the only year that Mueller was out for basketball. In previous seasons, he was out for…
WRESTLING: Mueller went 19-12 during his junior season, taking a third at East Mills and a sixth at both the John J. and the Rolling Dyer. During his sophomore year, he won 30 matches, and while he was a freshman he had 12 victories.
TRACK & FIELD: Mueller spent a lot of time in one of the most grueling races in track, competing in the 400 meter hurdles. He was also a key member of a shuttle hurdle relay team over the years that saw some time on the blue oval. As a junior, Mueller placed second in the 110 highs and sixth in the 400 lows at the Corner Conference meet. The SHR team placed second.
BASEBALL: Mueller had a really nice junior season, hitting .360/.373/.560 at the plate with seven doubles and a home run on a pretty young team. He also hit .357/.383/.411 with three doubles in his sophomore season and started 22 games in his freshman year. It’s been a fine baseball career.
Eli Owen, Fremont-Mills
Owen had a fine career of his own with Fremont-Mills, contributing in three sports. There was one, though, that he proved to be one of the best players in the area during his time. Of course, we’re talking about basketball.
FOOTBALL: Owen played roles in all three phases this past fall, rushing for 73 yards and receiving for 40 on offense, finishing with 5.5 tackles on defense and was a key kick returner on special teams. He did a lot of the same during his junior year and got a little bit of time during his freshman and sophomore seasons. He was a part of a lot of wins.
BASKETBALL: Owen has prodigious talents on the basketball court, and he will take those talents to York. During his senior year, Owen averaged 13.3 points, 3.0 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. He was scheduled to play in our KMAland All-Star Basketball Classic until this dadgam pandemic. Owen was also very good during his junior year, finishing with 10.9 points, 2.4 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game.
Owen was also a standout reserve during his sophomore year, and I remember seeing him early in this season knowing he was going to be a multi-year contributor for the program. He came off the bench and averaged 5.1 points and 1.9 assists per game.
TRACK & FIELD: Owen was out for track throughout his high school career, as well, focusing mostly in on the 800, 1600 and 3200 races. At last year’s Corner meet, Owen placed eighth in the 3200 and ninth in the 1600. He also led off their fifth place 1600 medley relay.
Michael Schafer, East Mills
Well, what can you say about this guy’s career? Schafer had an amazing time at East Mills, making huge impacts in multiple sports. It’s also worth pointing out that he did it all with nothing but class. I really enjoyed covering Michael and the rest of his siblings as they came through East Mills.
FOOTBALL: Schafer slung the ball around the field this past fall, ending up with 2,503 yards and 35 touchdowns. He also rushed for another 439 yards and 11 scores. On defense, Schafer had 71 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and three interceptions. This was after a junior year with 2,003 passing, 102 rushing and 32 total offensive touchdowns. Defensively, he had 24 tackles. He also started as a sophomore and had 1,412 yards passing, 126 yards rushing and 15 total touchdowns with 40 tackles on defense.
BASKETBALL: His basketball breakout was something to behold this past season. He made 45 3-pointers and averaged 20.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.1 steals per game. He had some good years prior to this year, but those numbers were up from 14 3PM, 10.6 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 3.5 APG and 2.4 SPG during his junior season. He will play next year at Grand View.
TRACK & FIELD: Schafer put down some solid times in the 800 and 1600 during his sophomore and juniors seasons. Athletic.net lists his top 800 as 2:16.98 and his top 1600 at 5:06.00. At last year’s conference meet, he placed third in the mile, anchored the second place 1600 medley and was a member of their third place sprint medley.
BASEBALL: And yes, Schafer was also a key member of the East Mills baseball team during his career. He hopes to have one more year to build on a year that saw him hit .380/.475/.380, steal 11 bases and post a 4.38 ERA with 29 strikeouts and a 2-0 record in 32 innings pitched. He wasn’t on the roster as a sophomore and saw a little time as a freshman.
Talia Schon, Glidden-Ralston
Schon could do pretty much anything and everything she tried. She certainly stood out as one of the best hitters in the area in softball, but that was hardly all she did during her career at Glidden-Ralston.
VOLLEYBALL: A great, great career in volleyball was capped with a fantastic senior season. Schon had 2.2 kills, 1.6 digs, 0.8 blocks and 0.8 aces per set this past fall. She also did a bit of setting during her junior year, averaging 3.3 assists and 2.3 digs per set as a junior and 2.0 assists and 1.6 digs as a sophomore.
BASKETBALL: Schon played a little bit of basketball, appearing in 20 combined games between her sophomore and junior seasons.
TRACK & FIELD: Schon finished out her track career last season as a junior, taking a pair of gold medals at the Rolling Valley Conference meet. She was a member of their two relay wins in the 4x200 and sprint medley. She was also on the 4x200 champion as a sophomore and the sprint medley relay champ as a freshman.
SOFTBALL: Talia had an absolutely monster junior season at the plate with a .620 batting average, .670 on-base percentage and a .975 slugging percentage with 22 extra-base hits, 15 RBI and 34 runs scored. Schon also stole 20 bases in 20 attempts, and she threw 114 1/3 innings with a 3.86 ERA. Here are here other years of varsity softball:
Sophomore — .542/.617/.729, 12 extra-base hits, 18 RBI, 36 R; 91.2 IP, 3.13 ERA, 74 K
Freshman — .474/.518/.526, 4 XBH, 14 RBI, 29 R, 11 SB, 28.2 IP, 3.91 ERA, 27 K
8th Grade — .300/.300/.300 in 10 at bats
It’s been an amazing career. Let’s hope for one more season of it. Regardless, she will play at North Iowa Area Community College next season.
Erin Sobotka, Diagonal
Active throughout the entire year, Sobotka is the rare four-year contributor in four different sports. She has gone from a smaller role during her early years to one of the best all-around athletes in the Bluegrass Conference. Take a look…
VOLLEYBALL: Sobotka was the everyday setter and averaged 2.4 assists per game this past season. She was also one of the top defenders, finishing with 1.8 digs per set. As a junior, Sobotka was at 4.2 assists and 1.7 digs per set. This came after solid contributions in both her freshman and sophomore years.
BASKETBALL: Sobotka was the leading scorer for the Maroons this past winter, averaging 13.0 points per game while also adding 5.5 steals, 5.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. She had a strong year as a junior, too, with 11.2 points, 5.8 steals, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Those were up from 7.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 steals as a sophomore. She also saw time on the floor during her freshman season.
TRACK & FIELD: Looking at last year’s Bluegrass Conference meet, Sobotka was a member of the winning 4x800 meter relay team. She also led off the second place 1600 medley relay, took second in the 1500 and competed in the long jump. That’s a wide variation of events that pretty well encapsulates her talents.
SOFTBALL: Sobotka was a key member of the Diagonal softball team, hitting .274/.375/.339 during her junior season last summer. She led the team with 15 runs scored and added two doubles and a triple at the plate. As a sophomore, she posted a .432 on-base percentage, started all 16 games as a freshman and saw action in 14 games during her eighth grade summer.
