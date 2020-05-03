(KMAland) -- Day 48 of blogging with no sports. This is the 46th blog during that period and the 42nd consecutive day with a blog.
It's time for week three of Senior Sunday. If you missed it last week, here's an explanation:
For at least the next five Sundays, we are honoring the senior class of 2020. I was sitting around a couple Saturdays ago, and I knew I wanted to do something more. So, here we are. Let me explain a bit of the process.
-First, I thought of honoring just those seniors that were going to be missing out on a spring sport. Then I realized I didn’t want to limit it. Every senior is going through some sort of crap right now. A lot of them are missing out on spring sports, but some others are missing out on everyday life. So, every senior that has played, planned on playing or will play at least one sport this year is up for this.
-Second, I wrote down 51 KMAland schools. Every school in the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley Conferences, plus Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lamoni, Murray, Diagonal, Orient-Macksburg and Heartland Christian are on this list.
-Third, I wrote down 21 sports. Football, volleyball, boys and girls basketball, girls and boys swimming, wrestling, boys and girls track and field, baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls bowling, boys and girls golf, boys and girls tennis and boys and girls cross country.
-Fourth, I went to an old favorite: The Random Number Generator. First, I got a number between 1 and 21 for the sport. Then, I got a number between 1 and 51 for the school. Then, I went to the roster of that school’s sport, and I randomly generated another number, choosing a random senior.
You see, I didn’t want to just list the seniors that came to my head. That could have potentially shown favoritism or a bias. I wanted to do this randomly. And here we are.
Today, we have senior athletes from Abraham Lincoln, Ar-We-Va, Audubon, CAM, Central Decatur, Harlan, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Southeast Warren and Woodbine.
Dani Arkfeld, Harlan
Arkfeld was a multi-year contributor for a pair of programs at Harlan. Let’s take a look…
VOLLEYBALL: Arkfeld was one of five seniors for this year’s Cyclones, finishing the year with 53 sets played, an 88.8% serve success rate and 15 digs for the year.
SOCCER: Arkfeld was a key player for the Harlan soccer team, starting 16 games and playing in 17 last year during her junior year. She scored one goal against Missouri Valley during a 9-0 win last season. As a sophomore, she started 15 matches and scored once and started 11 times during her freshman year. That’s a 42-time starter that didn’t get a chance at a senior season, unfortunately.
Five stories with Dani….
Dalton Ehlers, Ar-We-Va
Ehlers is another small-school standout that contributed in many sports. Here’s a look at the three most recent seasons…
FOOTBALL: Ehlers was a multi-year contributor in a number of different capacities. He had a big 53-yard touchdown reception for the Rockets this past season, but he made his biggest mark on defense. He had 39.5 tackles, nine solo tackles for loss, 10 assisted tackles for loss, four solo sacks, two assisted sacks, an interception and two fumble recoveries. He was also the kickoff man for Ar-We-Va this past year.
TRACK & FIELD: Ehlers had Ar-We-Va’s third-fastest 400 meter dash time last season, posting a 59.12 at the South Central Calhoun meet last April. He also led off their 4x400 meter relay team throughout the season, posting their best time in Audubon (4:02.34). In addition to that, he ran the 400 in the 1600 medley relay.
BASEBALL: Ehlers was the team’s regular starter in center last year, finishing the season with a strong .357 on-base percentage behind 10 walks and 12 hits. He was also one of the team’s leading RBI guys with 12 on the season.
Five stories featuring Dalton….
Bryce Hall, Southeast Warren
Hall has turned his focus to two sports of late and was an all-state choice in each of them He also delved into a third early in his high school career.
FOOTBALL: Hall was a terrific all-around player for the Warhawks, rushing for 322 yards and receiving for 448 while accounting for 19 total offensive touchdowns this past season. He was also a key defensive player and finished the year with 29 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions (two for touchdowns) and a fumble recovery. Hal also punted, returned kicks (one for a score) and returned punts.
WRESTLING: Hall was pretty successful when he was out for wrestling. During his freshman year, he wrestled at 113 pounds and went 40-5. He finished second in the Pride of Iowa Conference and advanced to the state meet, going 1-2 at the tournament.
BASEBALL: And he’s also a star on the baseball diamond. During his junior season, Hall drove in 44 runs on 41 hits, including seven doubles, four home runs and a triple. In all, he hit .451/.618/.681 for the year. Further, he was a key pitcher for SEW, finishing last season with a 1.85 ERA over 45 1/3 innings. He struck out 49 and walked just 14.
Five stories featuring Bryce…
Rylie Hartl, Audubon
Hartl has been a key cog on Audubon’s volleyball and basketball teams the past couple years, and she also tried her hand in a spring sport last season.
VOLLEYBALL: Hartl had a fine career in volleyball, finishing it out in her senior season with 4.79 digs per set as one of the top liberos in the area. Over the last three seasons, Hartl has posted 350 digs (senior), 386 digs (junior) and 153 digs (sophomore). A fine career.
BASKETBALL: Hartl was a key leader in helping the Wheelers turn things around over the last couple years. She averaged 6.1 points per game during her senior year, finishing with 26 assists and 23 steals. She averaged 5.6 points per game during her junior season and also saw a bit of time during her sophomore season.
TENNIS: Hartl played No. 5 last season for the Wheelers. I don’t believe her record is complete on QuikStats, but it lists her at 1-1 in matches and 15-11 in games. Tennis was a new sport for her in 2019, as she was not out during her sophomore or freshman year.
Five stories featuring Rylie…
AJ Herold, Shenandoah
Herold has had a strong three-sport career during his time with Shenandoah and made a major impact on the Mustangs baseball team each summer.
FOOTBALL: Herold had a big senior year on the defensive side, leading the Mustangs in tackles with 45.0 total. He also had 8.0 total tackles for loss on the season. His top game of the year came against Riverside when he finished with 8.0 total tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Herold was also a key lineman on offense. As a junior tight end, Herold had 18 receptions for 245 yards and a 76-yard touchdown (in the Page County Super Bowl). He also had 24.0 total tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 0.5 sack.
BASKETBALL: Herold played basketball up to his junior season. He played in 16 varsity games and scored 11 points and grabbed 19 rebounds during that junior year. He also played in 19 games as a sophomore.
BASEBALL: Baseball is where Herold’s future lies. He will play at Southwest Tennessee Community College next year, and he has long shown the promise and ability to take this game even further. Last year, he blasted six home runs and drove in 27 runs for Shenandoah, but he was only able to throw 10 2/3 innings (with 24 strikeouts) due to an arm injury. He was the top hitter (.364 BA) and pitcher (40 2/3 IP, 3.44 ERA, 67 K) as a sophomore and contributed plenty in his freshman year.
Five stories featuring AJ…
Sammi Jahde, CAM
Jahde focused in on two sports during her high school athletic career, but she made four-year impacts on both of them (or would have if the spring sports season had happened).
BASKETBALL: A terrific four-year career for Jahde finished out with a strong year that saw her average 12.0 points per game and hit 54 3-pointers. She also had a team-high 75 assists and was second with 62 steals. During her junior year, she averaged 7.9 points per game, hit 45 3s and had 65 assists and 42 steals in helping the Cougars advance to the state tournament. She also started as a sophomore and a freshman.
GOLF: Sammi is, perhaps, best known for her outstanding abilities on the golf course. They were immediately evident during her freshman spring, as she burst on to the scene with a number of low scores. In her junior year, she took her game to the next level, finishing with a 45.92 combined/adjusted average and a state runner-up. For her career, she captured three state medals.
Five stories featuring Sammi:
Maizee Lindsey, Central Decatur
A four-sport athlete that was a contributor for nearly every single potential season during her career. Check out Lindsey’s amazing career at CD.
VOLLEYBALL: Lindsey played in 68 of 69 sets this past season as the setter for the Cardinals. She had 2.25 assists per set (and 153 total), as well as 1.96 digs per set. That was after 551 assists and 6.48 per set during her junior year, which also saw 2.53 digs per set. Her sophomore year was worth 5.88 and 1.99 assists and digs per set, respectively.
BASKETBALL: Lindsey has been a major contributor in basketball for a number of years. In her senior season, she finished with 6.2 points per game, hit a team-high 35 3-pointers and had 37 assists with 27 steals. As a junior, she averaged 5.9 points per game, hit 33 triples, added 40 assists and finished with 33 steals. Lindsey also played in a combined 48 games over her sophomore and freshman seasons.
TRACK & FIELD: A member of one of the best shuttle hurdle relay teams in Class 1A last year, Lindsey was joined by Riley Bell, Lyndsey Dale and Emma Atwood in grabbing a third-place medal at the state track meet.
SOFTBALL: Lindsey is also a key member of Central Decatur’s burgeoning softball program. She started all 29 games at catcher last season, finishing the year with a solid .320/.385/.474 line. As a sophomore, she hit .327/.436/.418 and was at .263/.378/.316 during her freshman year. She was even an immediate monster in her 8th grade summer, finishing with a .543/.644/.829 line in 19 games played.
Five stories featuring Maizee…
Bruce Lukehart, Red Oak
From what I’ve been able to find, Lukehart has been out for FIVE sports during his high school career. I could be missing one, but I do know about five of them. This is some impressive stuff, just to be out for all these sports and this active.
FOOTBALL: This past fall, Lukehart got a good taste of varsity action on the defensive side of the ball, finishing with 15 tackles on the season. He was a four-year member of the Red Oak team.
CROSS COUNTRY: Lukehart was a dual-sport athlete during the cross country season, as well, running along with several of his fellow football players and wrestlers. In his junior season, he ran with the Tigers at the Hawkeye Ten meet, finishing in 46th. As a sophomore, he placed 37th at the meet.
WRESTLING: An amazing finish to a career of hard work saw Lukehart end up in Des Moines at the state wrestling tournament. During the course of his senior season, Lukehart won 49 matches and earned several medals at some of the top tournaments in the area.
TRACK & FIELD: Lukehart was also a member of the track team during his junior and sophomore seasons and recorded some times in the 800 after running more distance races in his freshman season.
TENNIS: Lukehart was also a dual-sport athlete in the spring last year with a spot on the tennis team. He did not play in the varsity lineup, but there was potential there that he would have this year.
Five stories on Bruce…
Jack Nelson, Woodbine
Nelson stays active from the fall through the spring with major contributions on the Woodbine football, wrestling and track teams.
FOOTBALL: Nelson was a multi-year contributor during his football career. He had 19 receptions for 130 yards and three touchdowns this past fall on offense and finished with 56.5 total tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and a team-high five fumble recoveries on defense. Nelson also saw action in his three previous years with the Tigers.
WRESTLING: Nelson had a solid season of wrestling at 160 pounds for the Tigers this past year, winning 23 times and advancing into districts. He would finish third at districts, but there were plenty of other highlights, like taking second at East Mills and third at Riverside and Fremont-Mills. He also had a 24-win junior year and won 17 times in his sophomore season.
TRACK & FIELD: In track, Nelson focused mostly on hurdles with the top time for Woodbine in the 110 highs and had the fourth-best time in a stacked 400 lows group. He also anchored the shuttle hurdle team during his senior season.
Julia Wagoner, Abraham Lincoln
It takes a lot to be a four-year contributor in one sport at a Class 4A/5A school. It takes a lot more to be a four-year contributor in THREE sports. That’s Julia Wagoner.
VOLLEYBALL: Wagoner was one of the key pieces in this year’s senior class that helped the Lynx back to Cedar Rapids. She averaged 2.21 kills, 3.80 digs and 0.53 blocks per set during an outstanding year. She also had 2.66 kills, 4.37 digs and 0.78 blocks per set during her junior year. Wagoner was also a major contributor in her sophomore and freshman seasons.
BASKETBALL: A defensive stopper and an all-around star for the Lynx in basketball, too, Wagoner hit 32 3-pointers and scored 10.8 points per game during her senior season. She also had 103 assists and 76 steals to earn first-team All-MRC. Wagoner also had a solid junior season with 8.4 points per game, 78 assists and 64 steals. And yes, she also made major contributions in her first two seasons with the Lynx.
SOCCER: And during the spring, Wagoner was terrific in the sport she will eventually play at the next level. Wagoner had 12 goals and eight assists last season in her junior year. She also had 11 goals and nine assists as a sophomore, and she finished with seven goals and four assists as a freshman.
Five stories featuring Julia…
