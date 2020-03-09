(Des Moines) -- Treynor kept their win streaks alive on Monday night, picking up their 18th straight win this season and their fourth straight quarterfinal victory in a 69-53 win over Pella Christian.
The Cardinals (25-1) pulled away from a tight first period with a 23-point second quarter to advance to Wednesday night’s Class 2A semifinal with undefeated defending champion North Linn.
“It was pretty complete with our effort,” Coach Scott Rucker said. “I thought we played really hard every possession. Offensively, we started a little slow, and I think part of that was a little bit of nerves. Then we hit some shots in the second, and defensively we were solid the whole night.”
The Jacks were dominant, combining to score 41 points and grabbing 16 rebounds for the Cardinals. Tiarks had 21 and nine with two steals and two dunks, and Stogdill added 20 and seven with four assists.
However, it was Luke Mieska that came into the limelight as the third scorer in his first state tournament start. The senior guard had 14 points, five assists and four steals in a brilliant performance on both ends of the floor.
“I know my role on the team,” Mieska said. “I’m not always the biggest scorer, but I try to impact the game in other ways by being intense on defense. It’s the state tournament, and it’s the best time to play like this.”
“He’s probably always going to be the toughest kid on the court,” Rucker added. “He’s our toughest kid, for sure. It was a great performance, but I don’t think anybody in our locker room is surprised. We’ve seen it in football and in soccer and on the basketball court, but it’s nice everybody else could see it.”
The Cardinals received just 14 points from the rest of their supporting cast, but they all seemed to come in big moments. Jon Schwarte fought off first-half foul trouble with five points and nine rebounds, and Quinn Navara, Thomas Schwartz and Tim Zimmerman all had one 3-point make each.
Points or not, Treynor put together another sterling defensive night in holding the Eagles (13-11) to 40% shooting and forcing 14 turnovers. The guard court was particularly defensive, as they made the trio of Jack Vermeer (14 points), Dan Jungling (12) and Keean Cadwell (11) take 32 shots to score 37 points.
“(Pella Christian head coach Larry Hessing) said that was probably the best defensive pressure they’ve seen all year,” Rucker said. “That’s a huge compliment. They’ve won at Norwalk and at Pella. We knew we weren’t going to match up in some ways (with their size), but we did feel good about pressuring the guards.”
Treynor advances to a semifinal for their fourth straight state tournament. The 2015 and 2018 teams both advanced to the state championship while the 2014 squad finished third.
“I love these guys,” Tiarks added. “Just getting a chance to play two more games is the best feeling in the world.”
Treynor meets North Linn on Wednesday night at 8:15 PM on KMA 960. The Lynx won last year’s state championship and each of their last 51 games.
“We know they’re going to come out and have a lot of ball pressure,” Stogdill noted. “We know coach will put together a great game plan, and we will see what happens.”
“They’re really good,” Rucker added. “Everybody in the state knows it, and we definitely know it. I have a lot of respect for what they do. It’s going to be another really epic game, but we will know a little bit more about 3 or 4 this morning.”
View complete video interviews with Rucker, Mieska, Stogdill and Tiarks below.