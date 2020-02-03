(KMAland) -- We're moving on to Week 23 of the 2019-20 sports calendar. Seven "Super" Points coming at you...
Point 1: The Chiefs are the champs
The Chiefs got behind by double digits in all three of their playoff games, and it didn’t seem to matter. Not when you have a revolutionary quarterback and an incredible head coach. Not when you have a defense that can – at times – cause enough havoc to get the ball back to the offense. Not when you’ve got Kyle Shanahan directing the second-biggest choke job in Super Bowl history (note: he was also behind the biggest).
In the end, the Chiefs are the champs. There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it. Their road through the AFC was not nearly as difficult as expected, but they beat a 49ers team that was among the best teams in the NFL all season long. They earned it. Chiefs fans can rejoice, and the rest of us are just going to have to deal with it.
Point 2: But let’s not overplay this thing…
Look, I will never, ever, ever, ever downplay the meaning of winning a world championship to a fan base. It’s amazing, it’s incredible and there is no doubt that champions are champions. But….
The Chiefs fans saying that they “never thought this would be possible” or whatever it is many of them are spouting on about are going overboard. In the National Football League, every franchise is capped on the amount of money they are allowed to spend in building a team. There are no real advantages for where your franchise is located. Small market, big market. Nobody gives a dang. It doesn’t really matter. Everyone is one the same level playing field.
All you really need in the NFL is the right coach and the right QB. It doesn’t hurt to have some nice pieces all the way around them, but if you get the coach and the QB figured out you’re going places. Of course, in order to get the right coach and QB in place, you have to have a solid front office that can make the right and necessary moves. To me, that’s something the Chiefs have – more or less – always had.
Since 1990, the Chiefs have had 18 winning seasons. To put that in perspective, the Patriots have had 23 winning seasons since then. That’s not too far behind the greatest dynasty in NFL history. That’s a solid and consistent run of winning. I understand Chiefs fans believe they had some sort of curse against them, considering many of the playoff heartbreaks, but all it took was one more dude. And now you have him.
Point 3: And if that didn’t convince you…
If I didn’t convince you in that point above, you would think 2015 would have allowed for Kansas City fans to believe in anything. The Royals winning the World Series was actually the one thing that never seemed possible.
Going into the 2015 season, the Royals had just five winning seasons since 1990 – and two of them came in the years just before that season. Regardless of that, there weren’t many believers in the Royals – one of the smallest markets and lowest payrolls in MLB – making a run to the championship. The fact that they did still doesn’t seem real, especially when you consider the four seasons since.
So yeah, if you wanted to believe – like Kevin Garnett – that anything is possible then the 2015 Royals were a good example for that. (By the way, I’ve never understood KG’s ‘anything is possible’ refrain considering there were three Hall of Fame players in the starting lineup. You weren’t an underdog, dude.)
Point 4: Back to Kyle Shanahan
Kyle Shanahan entered last night’s Super Bowl as the underdog. It was a slight underdog, but the 49ers were definitely in the position where they didn’t have a lot of room for error. It called for the coach to be willing to take some chances, but more than anything it called for a coach to get the most out of their possessions.
Instead…
-4th & 5 at the KC 20: Shanahan elects to kick a field goal on the 49ers opening drive of the game. That might not seem like too bad of a decision, but remember that Patrick Mahomes plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. Three-pointers don’t work well against him. And here’s a stat: Teams that attempted a field goal first went 2-9 in the playoffs.
-4th & 13 at the KC 49: The Chiefs have the ball in this scenario, and there’s about 1:45 to go in the first half. Kyle Shanahan has three timeouts. He doesn’t use any of them. He is content with a 10-10 score at halftime. He has lost his mind.
-4th & 2 at the KC 24: This was AWFUL! Opening drive of the second half, and San Francisco is running downhill and picking up chunks of yardage. Suddenly, they need two yards, and Shanahan crawls into his hole again. He kicks a field goal. Horrid decision.
-2nd & 9 at the SF 39: Shanahan suddenly wants to open up the playbook, which reminds me of some of his horrific decisions as the Falcons OC against the Patriots in the biggest choke job in Super Bowl history. This is when it’s a 10-point game and your best friend is a running clock against a Chiefs team that can score quickly. Instead of an efficient pass or run play to keep the clock running, Jimmy Garoppolo throws incomplete. He threw incomplete on the next play, too. And so it begins.
-2nd & 5 at the SF 25: The previous pass play was not nearly as bad as this one. Raheem Mostert had just run for five yards on 1st & 10. Garoppolo throws incomplete TWICE in a row to preserve plenty of time (that Kansas City admittedly didn’t really need). I’m not a RUN THE BALL guy, but when that is your strength you need to do it.
The Chiefs and Mahomes are way too good for Shanahan to make as many terrible decisions as he did. He’s obviously a very good coach, but when it comes to in-game tactics they might try to find someone to help him out with that.
Point 5: And then there’s Andy Reid
Andy Reid has been the head coach of two NFL franchises I do not like very much. Still, I have to feel good for him winning the Super Bowl. In my opinion, his legacy was more than secure even without a Super Bowl. He’s an outstanding head coach that has an incredible coaching tree spread throughout the NFL. His impact on the game has been numerous.
Now, he has a Super Bowl. Like I said, his legacy was more than secure without one. However, there were some people (some dummies) out there that loved to create ridiculously stupid narratives about Reid not winning the big one. Now, that’s dead, and he deserves it.
Point 6: Never forget
I told you several weeks ago the Chiefs were going to win the Super Bowl, and they were going to do it in easy fashion. I suppose getting behind by double digits to the Titans and 49ers was not as easy as I thought it would be, but I did write this in Friday’s blog:
“They’re both fabulous teams. The Chiefs have a great offense and an underrated defense while the 49ers have a great defense and an underrated offense. Weeks ago, after the Chiefs came back to beat the Texans, I predicted Kansas City would not see a real push in their next two games. While time has allowed for me to start leaning towards the Niners, I’m not about to go back on my word: Chiefs 31, 49ers 20.”
Hey, I don’t get everything right – or even close to it – but I got this one.
Extra Point: Onward
The final football game has been played. It’s time to move onward with big basketball games, big wrestling tournaments and the spring season upon us. Here’s a look at where we’re headed this week:
Going for 2: And finally, a reminder….
I don’t know if you need this reminder, but some people do it appears: The Kansas City Chiefs play their football in Missouri. Not Kansas.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.