(KMAland) -- The 24th week of the 2019-20 high school sports calendar is upon us. The postseason is upon us. Seven Points is upon us.
Point 1: A quick re-check of the conference races
Here’s where we stand heading into the week…
Hawkeye Ten Girls: Glenwood has clinched the outright championship.
Hawkeye Ten Boys: With their win over Harlan on Friday, Lewis Central clinched at least a share of the conference championship. The Titans can clinch it outright at Clarinda on Thursday.
Corner Girls: Sidney has clinched at least a share of the regular season title. They can clinch it outright with a win over East Mills tomorrow night.
Corner Boys: East Mills and Stanton are both 10-1 and both finish up conference play tomorrow night. The Vikings have Clarinda Academy while the Wolverines must deal with Sidney. Both games are at home.
WIC Girls: With AHSTW’s win over Treynor and Logan-Magnolia’s loss to IKM-Manning on Friday, the Lady Vikes have clinched at least a share. They will be big favorites to lock it up outright when they trip to Tri-Center tomorrow night. If there’s a big upset, IKM-Manning could get a share with a win at Audubon. Lo-Ma could do the same with a win tonight against Riverside.
WIC Boys: Treynor has clinched the title outright.
POI Girls: Nodaway Valley is done with POI games and has clinched at least a share of the POI championship. Mount Ayr must beat Bedford tomorrow night to grab a share of their own.
POI Boys: Martensdale-St. Marys – thanks to a big 15-point fourth quarter comeback over Central Decatur on Friday – clinched an outright championship.
RVC Girls: Exira/EHK has clinched an outright championship.
RVC Boys: Boyer Valley has clinched an outright championship.
MRC Girls: Bishop Heelan Catholic has clinched an outright championship.
MRC Boys: Abraham Lincoln has clinched an outright championship.
Bluegrass Girls: Lamoni has clinched an outright championship.
Bluegrass Boys: Lamoni has clinched an outright championship.
There’s not a lot remaining up for grabs, but it should still be a nice, fun finish to the regular season.
Point 2: 11 KMAland conference schools are into regional duals
Let’s count them, alphabetically…
-AHSTW: The Vikings are ranked No. 13 and will get to host with No. 8 Woodbury Central and No. 7 Underwood (and unranked Mount Ayr) in town. They’ll open with Woodbury Central, and I don’t think it’s a sure thing that WC is just going to walk into the final. Regardless, it’s likely Mount Ayr will be the opponent for whomever wins, considering the Eagles’ stance on postseason duals.
-Atlantic-CAM: The Trojans are ranked No. 10 in the state, finished a tight second to Winterset in their sectional on Saturday and will now get a chance to host. First up is Hawkeye Ten rival Red Oak, which they beat 59-21 all the way back on December 10th.
-Bedford/Lenox: No. 27 Bedford/Lenox makes a trek to Logan for their regional dual meeting with No. 14 Missouri Valley. If they can spring the upset, they’d likely have to take over all of Harrison County with a win over No. 4 Lo-Ma. They had four sectional champions this past weekend.
-Harlan: The No. 21 ranked Cyclones looked to be on their way to an outright Hawkeye Ten duals title before slipping up against Creston/O-M in the final week of the season. Just the fact that they were that close to sweeping through the league shows me they will hardly be a pushover. They’ve got No. 23 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. If they can make it past EBF, they’ll likely get No. 7 Winterset with a trip to state duals on the line.
-Logan-Magnolia: The No. 4 Panthers appear to be primed and ready to advance to another state duals tournament. Lo-Ma had another huge sectional weekend with 10 district qualifiers (all sectional champions). Those dudes will be prominent in their regional dual lineup against No. 38 Interstate 35. We’ll have their region on 960.
-Martensdale-St. Marys: The Blue Devils are ranked No. 47 and will be at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows. They open with No. 11 Nashua-Plainfield. The winner likely gets No. 9 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, which duals unranked ACGC first.
-Missouri Valley: The No. 14 Big Reds nabbed seven district qualifications on Saturday at their home sectional. Now, they will travel to their Harrison County rival Logan-Magnolia. Before a potential meeting with Lo-Ma, though, they’ll have to take care of No. 27 Bedford/Lenox.
-Mount Ayr: The Raiders are unranked, but they had six district qualifiers this past weekend. They’re especially strong in the lower weights. Mount Ayr opens their regional dual at AHSTW against No. 7 Underwood, which will likely roll out a lineup that does not include their heap of district qualifiers.
-Red Oak: The Tigers are back in a regional dual, and this is something that would have been unfathomable about 10 years ago. The work Tiegen Podliska, his staff and his athletes have put in is outstanding stuff. We’ll have their region in Atlantic on 99.1 tomorrow night.
-Sergeant Bluff-Luton: The Warriors are ranked No. 5 and have a nice and cozy region here. They first get unranked MOC-Floyd Valley before a potential meeting with No. 13 Central Lyon, which will have to beat No. 29 West Lyon to get there. SBL has 10 district qualifiers to tout in that lineup.
-Underwood: The Eagles are No. 7 in the state, but they’re not likely to put that lineup on the mat tomorrow night. They had nine district qualifiers and eight of them won their sectional bracket. They’re focused on a different state tournament, though.
Point 3: Speaking of Underwood…
The Eagles might have my favorite story of the short year so far. Their 152-pound standout Blake Thomsen was not expected to wrestle again this year. It was just a little over a month ago that Blake was told he would not wrestle for another calendar year.
I won’t get into the health issues Thomsen was going through, because I don’t want to get anything incorrect, but it was a scary situation. While Blake was obviously upset that he was going to be out for the next year, I think everybody was thanking their lucky stars that he would make an eventual recovery. Well, that recovery happened a little earlier than expected.
Suddenly, Thomsen was in the sectional lineup on Saturday, and he dominated on his way to winning the 152-pound bracket – just like he was always planning to do. Just so any cynics are put to rest, by the way, they received a go-ahead from three separate doctors. Blake had made an unbelievably quick recovery, and instead of sitting out a year, he only sat out a little over a month.
This speaks to resiliency, it speaks to the resolve of a young student-athlete and it speaks to a wonderful miracle. I’ve changed my mind. There’s no might about it. This is my favorite story of the year.
Point 4: Tournament trail week is here!
The tournament trail begins this week, and KMA Sports is going to be all over it. I’ve only put together the schedule for 1A, 2A and 3A girls and 1A and 2A boys, and we are already planning on 31 postseason games from Thursday, February 13th through Saturday, February 29th. And there are more to be added.
We are excited this year to have our tournament trail coverage sponsored by Agrivision Equipment. We’re going to do so many games that you’re going to hear “Agrivision Equipment KMAland Tournament Trail” in your sleep. It all starts on Thursday. More on that later.
Point 5: A quick kudos to the IHSAA
I sent my kudos via Twitter, but I must also include it here because I really enjoy what they did last week.
The IHSAA Board of Control did great work in reshaping Class 4A. There’s been a movement to spark more competitive games in Class 4A, and the “group system” allows for that. Some of the most successful programs in 4A over the last five years will play other successful programs. The rest will play one another. We will get the final proof this fall, but I think it’s a great step in the right direction.
As for the one-year scheduling cycle, I’m also a fan of it. The IHSAA BOC did not want to force anything new. They also didn’t want to just go with the same old deal and lock it in for a two-year cycle. There are still some conversations to be had with hopes of locking in a system a large majority can get behind. So, that’s what is going to happen over the next year. I’m in favor of it. Maybe I just think more positively than I used to. Kids, man. Kids will do this to you.
Point 6: One thing I would like to see in Iowa high school football…
I believe there is a growing movement towards this, too, but I think it’s time for two classes in 8-man. Class 8-Player has grown so much in the state of Iowa that there are now at least 69 schools playing 8-man football this fall. And there are others that are right on the cusp of that.
There are plenty of Class A schools that simply cannot put a competitive team on the field. A move down to 8-man would help that. So, it might be time to get rid of Class A, move the highest enrolled schools in Class A up to Class 1A and – oh, I don’t know – the 20 lowest-enrolled A schools down to 8-man (if they want to).
What do we think? Yes, no, maybe so?
Extra Point: Your schedule for the week
I mentioned the tournament trail is here, but there are some other fun broadcasts coming that are non-tournament trail. Including…
Tonight: AHSTW at Nodaway Valley basketball doubleheader on FM 99.1, 6:15 PM
Tomorrow: Regional dual wrestling at Logan on AM 960 and Atlantic on FM 99.1, 6:00 PM
Thursday: Girls Class 1A First Round Tournament Trail action at East Mills (vs. Southwest Valley) on 960 and at Sidney (vs. Fremont-Mills), 7:00 PM
Friday: Denison-Schleswig at Glenwood basketball doubleheader on 960 at 6:00 and Abraham Lincoln vs. Lewis Central on 99.1 at 5:30
Saturday: District Wrestling in Atlantic on 960 + Girls 3A First Round Tournament Trail action at Red Oak (vs. Shenandoah) at 5:00 and at Atlantic (vs. Clarinda) at 7:30 on 99.1.
Phew. That’s a big week. Stay with us.
