Point 1: The Friday night rehash
13 reasons why this Friday night was a nice time:
1 – Tyler Moen has been a reason why all year. Don’t let his awesomeness get lost. The terrific senior rushed for another 224 yards, including 80 on one of his two touchdown runs, in a 20-18 win over Kuemper Catholic. He also had four tackles on defense, kicked two field goals and punted five times. He may or may not have cleaned up the locker rooms, washed the uniforms and drove the bus home, too.
2 – Fremont-Mills finally got to play football again on Friday night. The Knights rolled to a 75-12 win over Griswold, and they had A LOT of contributions. Two different players completed a pass, 12 different players had at least one carry, four different players caught at least one ball and 17 different players were in on at least one tackle. Football season is back in Tabor!
3 – Heads up! East Mills senior quarterback Michael Schafer went over 5,000 career passing yards on Friday evening in the Wolverines’ 69-46 win over Stanton/Essex. Amazingly enough, he is the third East Mills quarterback to do so, joining brother Luke and Jake Bolton. That’s quite a legacy.
4 – Audubon and Coon Rapids-Bayard both scored at least 60 points on Friday night in dominant wins. They’re both now 3-0 in the toughest 8-man district in the state, and they are now set for an incredibly fun showdown on Friday evening in Audubon. This is what Friday nights are made for.
5 – It’s time to watch the record books for some single-season 8-man records as it pertains to Woodbine’s passing game. Wyatt Pryor threw for another 300 yards on Friday, and he now has 1,984 yards. The single-season record in 8-man is 3,277. Pryor is on pace for 3,571 yards. He’s also on pace for about 65 touchdown passes, which would shatter Luke Schafer’s 57 from 2011. He also has an outside shot at the completions record, as he’s pacing for 207 (the record is 224). Pryor is also on his way to breaking the all-time passing record, as he went over 7,000 for his career on Friday. The record is 7,536.
Also of note, both Layne Pryor and Brock Leaders are on pace to become just the second and third 1,500-yard receivers in Iowa 8-man history. The record is 1,662, which they will really have to push for to get. They’re both primed to finish in the top five for single-season receptions and top three in single-season touchdown receptions. We’ll keep an eye on it.
6 – You really can’t beat a great defense, and I think we have found one in Southwest Valley. The Wolves had a tough Week 2 loss to Central Decatur, allowing 42 points to the Cardinals. However, they’ve given up an average of just 7.25 points per game in their other four times out. That includes an eight-point effort against a Nodaway Valley team coming off 62 points. Tallen Myers leads the team with 48 tackles on the season.
7 – IKM-Manning is worth a serious watch in Class District 2. They handled St. Edmond, 34-7, on Friday evening to move to 1-0 in the league and 2-3 overall. You might not be enamored by their 2-3 record, BUT….look at these losses: ACGC (4-1), Underwood (5-0) and South Central Calhoun (5-0). Yep, they’ve played the second-toughest schedule in Class A, per BCMoore’s Rankings. Alta/Aurelia figures to be their toughest test in the league.
8 – Treynor and Underwood eventually took care of business on Friday evening to set up our KMAX-Stream Game of the Week for Week 6. The two undefeated Western Iowa Conference and No. 1 and No. 2 ranked KMAland foes give us a fun showdown this week. As always, you can hear it all only at kmaland.com.
9 – Zach Carr was the king of comebacks on Friday, directing a 21-point comeback and a 28-point swing in a 35-28 win over Winterset. This game was on our pick’em contest, and typically at 28-7 I start to mark that down as a result. There was something about that game, though, that made me hold off. I’m glad I did. What a comeback.
10 – Harlan’s Jon Mons(ter)on – see what I did there – had a huge night, rushing and throwing for over 200 yards and scoring six total touchdowns. He also had a pick on defense. BEAST. And Harlan got a big win over ADM to open district play.
11 – East Atchison didn’t have their full allotment of players on Friday evening, but they did roll to a 54-8 win over Atchison County rival Rock Port. Now, at 5-0, they get their toughest test of the season against defending state champion Mound City, which bounced back from their first loss to beat North-West Nodaway in a halftime game. It should be a doozy this week.
12 – Platteview (Nebraska) is off to a 1-0 start in Class C1 District 2 following a dominant 44-6 win over Douglas County West. The Trojans rushed for 350 yards, including 116 from Jed Christensen and 109 from Tobius Nixon. They’ll get Boys Town this week.
13 – Tri County has outscored their last three opponents 202 to 8. The Trojans latest win was 67-0 over Humboldt-TRS – a team that was 2-1 coming into the game. They will get their toughest test of the season on Friday when they meet undefeated BDS.
Point 2: Tracking the BCMoore Rankings
Just a few notes for those curious on how an objective, unbiased computer looks at things.
8-Man: Don Bosco is above the fray here. They would be a 7-point favorite over No. 2 Turkey Valley, which would be a 7-point favorite over No. 3 Easton Valley. Audubon is No. 4, Coon Rapids-Bayard is No. 7 and CAM is No. 8. They’re all in the same district if you’ll remember.
A: West Hancock is the state favorite with a 107.21 ranking score. That’s over six points ahead of No. 2 Grundy Center. The highest-ranked team in the area is IKM-Manning at No. 22. However, Earlham – from Class A District 9 – is No. 3. I don’t know why everybody laughed at me when I installed them as the favorite in that district. Also of note, St. Albert has played the toughest schedule in Class A. As already noted, IKM-Manning is at No. 2.
1A: This is such a loaded class with West Lyon, Van Meter, West Sioux and Western Christian all with a 114+ ranking score or more. Underwood (No. 7) and Treynor (No. 10) are both in the top 10.
2A: Our Class 2A District 9 has two of the top eight teams in the state, and they’re OABCIG at No. 3 and Greene County at No. 8. Waukon is the top team in the state and followed by Algona.
3A: Lewis Central has a monster 132.93 ranking score, which is the highest in the state between Class A and Class 3A. The Titans would be about an eight-point favorite over No. 2 Washington. Norwalk, Xavier and Western Dubuque are the rest of the top five. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (No. 7), Glenwood (No. 15) and Harlan (No. 16) are also worth mentioning.
4A: WDM Valley’s 144.15 score is the best in the state. Dowling Catholic, of course, is right behind them, although with a 133.82 score. It would be nice if we could just see that Valley/Dowling rematch in the championship, wouldn’t it?
Point 3: ICYMI, Volleyball Version
I know weekends can get a little bit busy, so you might not have been able to see all that went down in the world of KMAland volleyball. So, in case you missed it…
-Sidney won the Bedford Tournament, going 5-0, including a pair of three-set wins over East Mills. The KMAland 1A/2A Cowgirls didn’t have it easy. In fact, East Mills had a swing in the third set to win the first match of the day. Then, the two played the last match, and they again went to a race to 15. I’m guessing the two aren’t done playing one another.
-Southwest Valley won their home tournament with a terrific showing. I mentioned this in my power rankings last Tuesday, but the T’Wolves are absolutely a top five team in A/1A KMAland when they are at their best. They showed that again on Saturday.
-Glenwood went to Nevada and went 4-1 with wins over West Marshall, Norwalk, Carlisle and Iowa Falls-Alden. Norwalk was a team that was formerly in the state rankings. They ended up losing to state-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes in three sets to finish out their day.
-Abraham Lincoln went back-to-back at the Sioux City East Tournament with victories over Sioux City North, Lewis Central, Sheldon, Hinton and Heelan. I’ve been waiting all year to see what happened when LC and AL met up. The Lynx got this one.
-Sergeant Bluff-Luton had an incredible week. So incredible that if the state handed out a team of the week award, I would vouch for them. They beat AL and then they won the Unity Christian Tournament. And when you win a tournament at Unity Christian, you done did something.
Point 4: ICYMI, Cross Country Version
Same story. Weekends get busy. You may not have heard, but…
-Lucy Borkowski nabbed her first win of the season – at her home meet – and the Harlan girl’s cross country team won another team championship. The Cyclones just keep on rolling along with their mix of elite pack-running.
-Thomas Jefferson won the boy’s championship in Harlan on Saturday behind an individual title from Wimach Gilo. There were two other Yellow Jackets in the top five with Juan Martinez running third and Aidan Booton going fifth.
-Also of note, Nodaway Valley ran among the best teams in the region at the Steve Johnson Invitatioanl in Waverly on Saturday. Joshua Baudler ran ninth at the race while Sophia Broers was 20th on the girl’s end of it. Sioux City North – from the Missouri River – won the whole dang thing, led by Jaysen Bouwers’ championship.
Point 5: These next four weeks will tell the story of the Nebraska season
Only the most Pollyanna kool-aid drinkers among the Nebraska fanbase thought they would beat Ohio State. However, I’m not going to lie. I did expect a whole lot more than I saw on Saturday. I think every Husker fan or not will say the same.
It was not a good step in the maturation of the Nebraska program, but I think people wanting to jump off the ship need to take a pill. A chill pill, of course. Ohio State, to me, looks like the best team in the nation. And if they’re not, then they’re within the top three or four. But seriously, Justin Fields is really good, their offensive line is massive and fantastic and their weapons at running back and receiver are terrific. And yeah, the defense is even better than that.
Enough about THE – yes they earned the THE – Ohio State football team. Nebraska has four games coming up that will tell the story of the season. They have Northwestern, at Minnesota, Indiana and at Purdue before they have to see another beast again. And yes, Nebraska can win all of those games. But…and there’s a big but. A huge old but. They need to stop turning the ball over.
There is not going to be a game the rest of the way where they can be a minus-3 or more in the turnover category and still win. It’s just not going to happen. They’re lucky they were able to do it against Illinois – because Illinois is so bad. They can’t do it again. Simple as that.
Point 6: Dennis Franchione and Nick Saban
Did you know that Dennis Franchione and Nick Saban had the same record following their first 17 games at Alabama? I bet you didn’t know that. I bet you didn’t care, either. You know, because that is a stupid statistic that needs context to it. Franchione took over a strong situation at Alabama. Saban took over a grease fire.
Do you get what I’m saying? Don’t tweet about, don’t like tweets about or don’t retweet stupid comparisons to Mike Riley and Scott Frost’s first 17 games. Riley took over a program that at least had the standing of winning nine games a number of seasons in a row. Frost took over the program that Riley drug to awful depths.
I don’t know why I let idiotic tweets bother me to the point of making this…umm…this point. But there are people out there that I like and respect that thought it was a good tweet, so I feel the need to slap them across the face. In the manner of this writing anyway.
