(KMAland) -- We’ve reached Week 9 of the 2019-20 sports season. It’s 12 days from the state cross country meet, 22 from the state volleyball tournament and 24 from the first football semifinal games at the UNI-Dome. On with Seven Points.
Point 1: The Friday Night Rehash
13 Reasons Why Week 8 of the high school football season was best served in KMAland…
-Tyler Moen. Do I need to say much more than that? Maybe I do. The Atlantic senior rushed for 523 yards and scored seven total touchdowns (5 on offense, 2 on defense) in the Trojans’ 55-25 win over Shenandoah. The rushing yards are the second-most for a single game in state history. Incredible performance.
-OABCIG and Greene County are two schools that we don’t normally cover a whole lot. Except during football season. They were lucky enough to be slotted in a district that we cover, and it’s been great getting to know the names of Brent Riley and Cooper Dejean. These two freaks will quarterback undefeated teams this upcoming Friday after more dominance in Week 8. Greene County beat Red Oak 60-8 and OABCIG handled Kuemper 41-0. We will most definitely be in Ida Grove this week.
-Clarinda got off the schneid on Friday, as the Cardinals took a 47-6 win over West Central Valley. Coach Collins Bevins’ first season as the head man will be a winning one after their fifth win. That’s their first winning season since 2014.
-Your weekly Seth Malcom check: 126 yards rushing, 4 touchdowns, 8.5 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack. And Fremont-Mills pitched a shutout in a 52-0 win over Sidney. Guess what also happened again? Daniel Vanatta had an interception. Dude is a ballhawk.
-For the second time this season, Stanton-Essex senior Keygan Day threw 10 touchdowns and rushed for another in a win over Griswold. So, Day will be No. 2 in the single-game record book for passing touchdowns, twice.
-Coon Rapids-Bayard decided they wanted to play a little spoiler for our BIG Week 9 KMAX-Stream Game of the Week. And frankly, the way the way game started really didn’t look good for them. In fact, it sounded a bit like every other CAM game this season. The Cougars led 18-0 in a flash, but the Crusaders came storming back. They didn’t freak out and starting slinging the ball all over the place. They just handed the ball off to Jeffrey Eagle – like on any other Friday. The senior had 46(!) carries for 176 yards and two touchdowns. That’s only 3.8 yards per carry, but that’s enough for CRB. Some coaches would want more and more and more and try to find it in different ways. CRB is perfectly content to move down the field in four-yard installments. And it worked (again) on Friday.
-How about Lamoni? The Demons rolled to a 50-14 win over Lenox to put themselves in position to win an outright district championship on Friday (when they host Southeast Warren). Patrick Savage had 250 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the ground, and the defense forced three Lenox turnovers in a big 50-14 win.
-Sometimes there are teams that can play other teams tight and well. Whether that’s matchups or a scheme or a good game plan, Riverside seems to have a little bit of something on Earlham. Last year, they beat the Cardinals on a last-second field goal. This past Friday night, they were tied with one of the top Class A teams in the state early in the second half. Sure, Earlham scored the final 26 points, but that was an impressive showing for a team that has just one win. They definitely are better than their record shows.
-Another week, another Tri-Center win. The Trojans have rolled off three straight wins over three pretty solid district opponents – West Monona, Lawton-Bronson and Westwood. Bryson Freeberg became the school’s all-time passing leader, Trevor Carlson had 15 total tackles and the Trojans continued their great play of late. T-C is now 5-3, and their losses are to teams with a combined 20-4 record. This is a playoff team in my book.
-Treynor and Underwood won by a combined 123 points on Friday evening, and they are cruising right towards the 1A playoffs. Senior quarterbacks Jake Fisher and Nick Ravlin have been legendary program leaders since they first stepped foot on the varsity football field. They have some great players around them, no doubt, but I think that just needed to be said (or typed).
-Lewis Central and Glenwood was a game of the year candidate. The two teams absolutely grinded on one another all game long to lead into an amazing fourth period that saw Glenwood finally take the lead. Then Lewis Central quickly answered on a Bryson Bowman sprint to the end zone. And then the Rams nearly responded right back with a drive that included a fourth down conversion, some weird penalties, Brock Sell coming in and making a big throw and seemingly everything else you can think of. What a game – and what a win for LC.
-How do we make sense of the LC/Glenwood/Harlan deal when it comes to voting in the KMAland Power Rankings? Well, I think we just have to throw everything out on the table. Which team has been the best for the entire eight weeks, regardless of who beat who among the three? It’s not an easy call. These are three great teams that deserve to be in the playoffs.
-Maryville is, once again, your Midland Empire Conference champion. Well, they only clinched a share on Friday with their 28-14 victory over Savannah. Now, they will try to get the outright championship when they meet Lafayette this Friday evening.
Point 2: The volleyball tournament trail is (almost) here
The regional volleyball tournament trail begins tomorrow night in Class 1A and 2A and then opens in 3A, 4A and 5A on Wednesday evening. Here’s a look at our broadcast schedule for this week:
AM 960: Fremont-Mills at East Mills on Tuesday (1A), Atlantic at Red Oak on Wednesday (3A)
FM 99.1: Griswold at Stanton on Tuesday (1A), Shenandoah at Clarinda on Wednesday (3A)
I will also have the return of the daily blogs, honoring and discussing the seniors from the teams in the area that are eliminated from tourney play. I know some of you have been wondering about more WHO IMPRESSED!!! blogs for volleyball. My lack of time has led to the lack of those blogs, but let’s consider this a bit of a gift for missing that. Anyway, lots of tournaments, lots of teams, lots of coverage and lots of honoring of seniors coming up.
Point 3: State qualifying cross country is (almost) here
After we dive into volleyball tournament trail action on Tuesday and Wednesday, cross country is awaiting us on Thursday. We will be in Mount Ayr for 1A, Panora for 2A and Atlantic for 3A. Ryan Matheny crapped out on us so we will have full-scale coverage of three sites rather than four.
Here’s the weather outlook for those sites on Thursday:
-Mount Ayr: Cloudy, high of 47
-Panora: Partly cloudy, high of 48
-Atlantic: Partlycloudy, high of 48
Sounds like a solid day to run, huh?
Point 4: Quick college football musings
-Ohio State beat Northwestern 52-3 on a Friday night in Evanston. This team is something else, and I don’t see a single weakness on it. They would be my No. 1 team in all of the land.
-Or maybe it would be LSU, which has my pick for the Heisman Trophy, Joe Burrow. Burrow is doing it at a place where quarterbacks go to die. Yes, there is plenty of talent around him, but this is some insane stuff he is doing.
-Iowa had one of the worst calls ever go against them late when they were called for a false start, but Purdue had a pretty bad call go against them earlier in the game. There was a big fumble recovery by Iowa inside the red zone that was surely not a fumble. No. 1, his forward progress was stopped. No. 2, his knee was probably down.
-Iowa State is cruising, and I’m to the point where I feel pretty comfortable saying Oklahoma State, Kansas and Kansas State will not present a single problem for them. Even when they had decent seasons, you couldn’t just chalk wins for the Cyclones. Now, with this team, you definitely can. The Texas game on November 16th figures to be a season-definer.
-I was surprised Michigan had the stones to make a comeback from down by three scores to get to the point where they had a shot to tie it. Jim Harbaugh actually can coach, people.
-Iowa is ranked ahead of Michigan in the latest Coaches Top 25. I realize you can’t always live by head-to-head results, but I think Iowa could have played for seven days against the Wolverines and not scored a touchdown on them. Michigan is clearly the better team.
-Trevor Lawrence is throwing some very dumb interceptions this season. But it doesn’t matter. Clemson is so talented, and they play in the worst Power Five conference in America.
-How much do we buy Minnesota? They’ve had a bunch of tight wins this season, but lately they’ve been housing teams. A lot of people expect Minnesota to go from 8-0 to 8-4. I’ll give them at least nine wins.
-Wisconsin lost in Champaign on Saturday? WHAT?! Not even Nebraska did that (although it was close). We might see Lovie Smith’s beautiful beard in Dublin in 2021 after all.
-Kansas was a Cameron Dicker field goal away from a win at Texas on the Longhorn Network. Goodness, that would have been so sweet.
Point 5: Quick NFL musings
-Patrick Mahomes got hurt, and the Chiefs still rolled over Denver on Thursday. Are the Ponies tanking?
-The Rams got right against the Falcons, scoring 37 points and getting a forced fumble from the newest Ram, Jalen Ramsey. Dan Quinn hasn’t seemed right since they blew the Super Bowl. He’s probably going to be canned very soon.
-The Bills are 5-1 and nobody cares.
-Gardner Minshew continues to be an amazing find for the Jaguars. I guess there was one NFL team watching the weekly Tom Rinaldi poems about Minshew’s mustache last year.
-The Vikings are now 5-2 after a win in Detroit, and they handled the Lions on the road much better than the Packers did at home. There’s just something about the Packers I’m still not buying. Maybe it’s the fact that they keep getting gashed in the run game. Somebody will be smart enough to take the air out of the ball and keep it away from Aaron Rodgers soon enough.
-The Colts and Texans are two of my favorite AFC teams, and they played one another yesterday. I love Deshaun Watson, and I love Frank Reich. Reich got the one-up yesterday.
-Maybe Danny Dimes is not going to be a first ballot NFL Hall of Famer, after all?
-What in the heck is wrong with the Chargers? They have a disease. It’s called inventing-a-new-way-to-lose, and they picked it up from the Dallas Cowboys. Melvin Gordon fumbled on the goal-line as they were about to go ahead with just seconds remaining yesterday? Unbelievable stuff. Go back to San Diego already.
-The Saints are undefeated since Drew Brees went down with an injury, and those wins: at Seattle, Dallas, Tampa Bay, at Jacksonville, at Chicago. Impressive. They are the best team in the NFC when Brees returns.
-The Cowboys beat the pants off Philadelphia last night. Dak Prescott was blitzed seven times and completed a pass every single time. Jim Schwartz knows that his corners are terrible, right?
Points 6 & 7: I’ve got nothing else
It’s almost 9:00, and I really have to move on to something else or my day will be a mess! Have a great week, friends.
