(KMAland) -- Monday? Monday. Seven Points? Yep, that too.
Point 1: The Friday Rehash
If you missed anything on Friday in KMAland high school football, I would suggest reading what I’m about to write. Your Friday Rehash his here:
-Week 3 meant that we were about to find out what Class 8-Man 8 looks like. There were three matchups between teams that were likely fighting for playoff spots, and your winners were Audubon, CAM and Coon Rapids-Bayard.
The three teams mentioned above won by 42, 42 and 13 against Exira/EHK, Glidden-Ralston and Woodbine. The most striking of those, to me, is the rout for CAM over G-R. This is a third straight win for the Cougars against teams I would consider somewhere between functional and pretty dang good. Sophomore Lane Spieker had another 200+-yard rushing game and has 605 for the year.
-I think Bedford is the most improved team in KMAland Iowa 8-Man since Week 0. While they did lose to a pair of good teams like Lenox and CAM, they weren’t completely competitive in those games. The last two - wins over Worth County and Stanton/Essex - show the Bulldogs might be in a good spot to make a run at a potential playoff spot.
-Their opponent this week is East Mills, so we’re going to find some more things out this week about both squads. The Wolverines have won three straight, and Michael Schafer now has 1,120 yards and 15 touchdowns in four games.
-Lenox moved to 4-0 with a dominant win over Seymour. The Tigers have won their last two games by a combined 152 points.
-Glenwood continues to make moves. The Rams really did not like last year’s 4-5 record. They’ve now put up 44 on Carroll, shut out Heelan and put up 48 on Kuemper while also allowing just six points. All the facets are working well together now. The rest of their schedule, by the way, is no joke. They’ll play teams with a combined 13-5 record.
-Lewis Central. Do I need to say more? The Titans put down 70 on city rival AL, and they made it look pretty easy while doing it. There probably isn’t a more talented team in the area. I mean, I know there isn’t.
-Big ups to St. Albert on a dominant 38-7 win over Logan-Magnolia on Friday. They scored the final 31 points of the game after the Panthers put together one of their long drives to tie the game. That was the first win of the season, and Coach Pat Ryan told us on Friday night it came after he challenged his team in practice to make something of the season. Friday was a good start to that.
-They’ll have to prove themselves again this Friday when Underwood comes to town. The Eagles have the best passing attack in KMAland 11-man football, although Glenwood might have something to say about that, too. In terms of sheer options, though? Nick Ravlin has no less than eight guys he can count on to make a catch and make a play.
-Rinse, repeat for the Treynor dogs. They were in a game at halftime against Shenandoah, but they came out and put it together. Jake Fisher is over halfway to 1,000 rushing yards and is averaging nearly 11 yards per carry, which Jack Tiarks shrugs at because he’s rushing for nearly 13 per tote!
-Speaking of on their way to 1,000 yards rushing: Nick Haynes has now gone for 505 as the workhorse for 2-1 Missouri Valley. He had 229 yards rushing against Riverside on Friday. That’s the second time this year he’s gone over 200 in a game where they did not complete a pass.
-Mount Ayr now has three wins over rivals after their rout of Central Decatur on Friday. Nodaway Valley, check. Interstate 35, check. Central Decatur, check. Not to look ahead or anything, but I’m pretty excited for their final four games: at Panorama, at Clarinda, Van Meter, at ACGC. Combined losses for those teams? ZIP.
-Clarinda, by the way, also has three wins over rivals: Shenandoah, Red Oak and Atlantic. They’ve done it in plenty dominant fashion, too, putting up 108 points against just 26. There are a lot of keys, but a name you need to know is Logan Green. The 6-foot-3, 262-pound SOPHOMORE now has five tackles for loss and spearheads their terrific running game along the OL.
-Southwest Valley, Clarinda’s opponent this week, kept it on the ground on Friday in a dominant win over West Central Valley. Shouts to the D, too, which held WCV to just six points and had five tackles for loss (2 by senior Mat Johnston).
-Our Jennie Ed Sports Med Player of the Night award on Friday went to East Atchison quarterback Jake McEnaney, who is lighting ‘em up this year. The senior four-year starter threw for six touchdowns and rushed for another in a win over South Holt/Nodaway-Holt. Five of the touchdowns went to junior tight end Ian Hedlund.
-Rock Port running back Joey Herron rumbled for 305 yards and four touchdowns in a second straight win for the Jays (over Stewartsville). After a tough first game of the season, it seems Coach Dalton Jones’ team has found its way.
-The battle of 2-0s in Missouri 8-man went to Mound City and Pattonsburg. Mound City routed Albany for their 16th straight win, and Pattonsburg — on the strength of 654 offensive yards from Steven Willhite — outscored North Andrew in a wild one.
-Our KMAland Athlete of the Week award this week goes to Connor Pohlmeier of Plattsmouth. The running back churned for a school-record 306 yards on 32 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns, as the Blue Devils moved to 2-1 on the season with a win over Crete.
-Platteview is also 2-1 following their 42-0 rout of Nebraska City. Jed Christiansen and Tobius Nixon continue to be the 1-2 punch for the Trojans, finishing with a combined 136 yards on the ground.
-Falls City is 3-0 after a 44-8 win over Syracuse. They had five different players rush for at least 20 yards and four score touchdowns in the latest victory. The Tigers might just be something.
We’re back at it this Friday night with our Crouch Angus Valley High School Football Preview Show starting the fun at 6:20 PM.
Point 2: And don’t forget the volleyball…
Tournament wins this week for…
-Lenox: The Tigers came through in the clutch with a head-to-head win over Stanton when they needed it the most. Both teams finished 5-1, but with the Lenox three-set win it clinched the Shenandoah championship. Big happenings for a team that won all of 9 matches last year and has already won 8 this season.
-St. Albert: The Saintes won a tournament for the second straight weekend, taking the Atlantic tourney. This time they did it with a 5-0 record and a 10-1 mark in sets. As the season goes on, Coach Angie Lantz’s teams just get better and better, and this team is no different.
-Logan-Magnolia: The Panthers went to Onawa and won the West Monona Tournament. Most impressively, they won three matches in three sets. And in two of those, they went into a little overtime to do it. Really impressive work for Coach Faith Bruck’s team.
-Kuemper Catholic: Hey, the Knights probably left Rockwell City on Saturday with a little bit of a sour taste in their mouths, but they still left with a championship. Kuemper managed their way through the entire tournament….until that final meeting with Harlan. The Cyclones’ upset was obviously a surprise. The good news for Coach Keith Stickrod’s team? They play that same Harlan team tomorrow night with revenge on their minds.
Also of note, Red Oak and Abraham Lincoln both played well and made their way into the medal round of the loaded Southeast Polk Tournament. Nothing they did on Saturday should affect their state ranking. At least not in a negative way.
Additionally, Southwest Valley and Riverside tied for the best record at the Griswold Tournament, but ACGC won the tiebreaker due to total sets lost. The Bulldogs, by the way, have had a week of milestones with Gracie Bluml breaking the all-time digs record and Kenna Ford the all-time assists record at the school. Look at my cap. I’m tipping it to you, ladies.
Point 3: Rinse, Repeat by The Machine
Peyton Pogge of Tri-Center is simply a machine. You know it, I know it, she knows it. She actually might not know it. If you talk to her, she’s a very unassuming young lady that has a lot of respect for all of her competition. It’s happened multiple times after a race where she tells me she was “worried” about racing this girl or that girl. That kind of fear, I’m guessing, is what keeps her elite.
Anyway, she won the Lewis Central Invitational on Saturday, and Trevor was there.
Point 4: Who got screwed?
Someone is always getting screwed (pardon my French, by the way) in sports. You see it from fanbases following nearly every game. The stripes made a terrible call that cost this team or that team the ballgame. And yes, it happened again on Saturday evening when Iowa and Iowa State came to a finish.
There are a few calls Iowa State fans are disagreeing with, but this is the big one:
Where is the hold here? Called on 74. (Top of screen)— Tyler Wiederhoeft (@TDWiederhoeft) September 15, 2019
Iowa got a GIFT. pic.twitter.com/JrHEouutPr
If you look at right tackle Bryce Meeker, you will see a young man that was called for a holding penalty that just did not happen. I don’t care what color glasses you are wearing when you look at that play. There is just no way that is a hold. And even if you take into account that it was a fast play, and a lot of holding calls are guesses just based on reactions, it’s still very difficult for me to see how the official could call that a hold.
Of course, this was the play Iowa committed an obvious pass interference penalty. It would have surely put Iowa State in a good position to eventually kick a field goal and potentially win the game. Instead, “the hold” offset the penalty and brought things back to 4th and 13. That’s too bad for Iowa State, because they arguably outplayed Iowa in a number of ways. BUT! Let me invoke an old Vince McMahon quote:
The officials didn’t screw Iowa State. Iowa State screwed Iowa State.
Yes, that was not a good call. Yes, it impacted a very important play. Yes, Iowa State may have won the game if not for that call. HOWEVA - in my Stephen A. Smith voice - ISU put themselves in this position. Keith Duncan’s fourth field goal never should have been. Iowa State had two defensive backs with a better-than-average chance of intercepting a careless Nate Stanley pass into the end zone. They both failed. And, of course, there was the whole punt thing at the end that effectively ended the game.
I absolutely, positively hear Iowa State fans when they say that the holding call should have never been. It’s true. It’s dang true. But that play never should have mattered.
Point 5: I have a Nebraska take
This Nebraska take of mine could come back and haunt me. However, what other reason do I write other than to go out on a limb and potentially face scorn from the haters that think about Nebraska even more than I think about Nebraska?
Here’s the take: Saturday’s 44-8 win over Northern Illinois will go down as one of the most important steps forward for the Nebraska program under Head Coach Scott Frost. What? Am I crazy? Am I stupid? Am a ding-dong Husker fan that overreacts to any and all good and bad Husker happenings? I might be those first two, but I am not the overreacting type. At least not after a good 24+ hours to stew on those happenings.
Here is why I believe this: Nebraska fans spent the week hungover from their dastardly loss to Colorado. Nebraska players, coaches and other members of the program could have gone through the very same thing. However, they turned their attention to the next game. They got prepared for a Northern Illinois program that has a whole bunch of wins over Big Ten programs at their own cribs, including Nebraska two years earlier.
They did not overlook the Huskies. They did not let the loss to Colorado seep into their preparation or their performance against Northern Illinois. They went out and handled a team that just got finished playing pretty well and tightly against a top 10 Utah team.
Now, what does this all mean? It doesn’t exactly mean Nebraska is going to take off and never lose the rest of the season. It just means that Nebraska took a step forward this week. They could certainly take a step back at Illinois this upcoming Saturday night. And then this take will look so very stupid. If that happens, oh well. I’ve still got a long ways to go to catch Doug Gottlieb.
Point 6: This MUST stop
Some of you have some worldly opinions, thoughts and beliefs that you use your resources (your mind, your money, your matter) to make better. That might be pollution, conservation or something else entirely appropriate for making the world a better place. My plight? I am trying to end 4th and 1 punts and field goals.
It just needs to end, folks. I’ve got a few instances from this past weekend that truly drove me insane:
-Pittsburgh trailed Penn State by 7 points with five minutes left in the 4th period and had a 4th and Goal from the 1-yard line. And Pat Narduzzi - the head coach at Pitt - decided to kick a field goal. What? Are you mad, Pat? Did you forget field goals only count for 3 points? Pitt missed the field goal, but that is irrelevant because a made field goal would have been irrelevant. It doesn’t get you within one kick. It turned a one score game into…a one score game. And even if you think you will have time to get back in position to score again, your best chance to score 7 is the time you’re on the dang 1-yard line. What a mess.
-Jon Gruden drew my ire on Sunday. The dude still thinks it’s 1990 and ball control and West Coast offenses and kicking field goals (“taking the points!”) are sweet. None of those things are sweet anymore, Jon. The least sweetest thing, though, is kicking a field goal on 4th and 1 from the 10-yard-line against the most explosive and highest-scoring offense in the world. The Chiefs score by 7s, Jon. You need to accentuate your best chances to score 7 yourself, and being 10 yards away from 7 points is a good chance to score 7. Oh, and Ryan Matheny tells me you have the highest paid offensive line in the NFL. Climb behind them and get a dang yard, Jon.
-Kliff Kingsbury might not be right for this job he has:
Kliff Kingsbury's Cardinals have kicked FG's on:— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) September 15, 2019
4th-and-1 at the 4-yard line
4th-and-goal at the 3-yard line
4th-and-goal at the 2-yard line
They trail 17-9.
Dude
Again, this is my plight, and I feel very strongly about this. If you would like to donate to help this cause please just shoot me an email or a tweet every time you see a stupid punt or field goal so I can complain about it.
Extra Point: Dak Prescott’s biggest critics are those that can’t beat him
Dak Prescott is in a highly publicized position as the quarterback of America’s Team - the Dallas Cowboys. With that comes much criticism. And to me, the most boisterous in that criticism comes from fans of Dallas’ biggest rivals - the Giants, Eagles and Redskins. I think I have figured out why that is. It’s because they can’t beat him.
With Dak’s latest win over Washington, he is now 15-5 against the rest of the NFC East. That also includes a six-game win streak against them and nine wins in their last 10. During the six-game streak against the East, which includes two games each against the Giants, Skins and Eagles, he has a 74 percent completion rate and an average of 345.8 yards and nearly three touchdowns per game.
They hate him because they ain’t him.
Have a great week.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.