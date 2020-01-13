(KMAland) -- We’re moving into the 20th week of the 2019-20 sports season. Here are Seven Points to tide you over…
Point 1: Bathe yourself in this tweet
Andy Partin went on and pushed send on my favorite tweet of 2020 so far:
“As a parent I just watched my kid sit on the bench for 3 straight games today.
What an awesome opportunity to evaluate for me as a parent & my child as a player.
It’s my job as a parent to teach my child how to deal with that & to help my child learn how to get off the bench.”
Outstanding stuff from this amazing human being and even better parent. He didn’t come down from the stands and attack the coach. He didn’t belt “I’ll have you fired!” from the top bleacher. He didn’t call a meeting with the athletic director or the superintendent. He didn’t pull the kid from the team bus ride home in order to talk smack on the coach and everything else.
We have a lot of problems in this world, but there is one big one that can be resolved and rectified fairly easily. Parents need to stop doing the things that I mentioned above, and they need to be more like Andy.
Point 2: Youth wrestling, I recommend it
I never wrestled growing up. I was all about basketball and the WWE – or if the card was good I would switch it over to WCW. But my oldest son got into wrestling a few years ago, and we haven’t looked back.
I always knew that it took a special kind of competitor to put themselves out there and go one on one in front of hundreds (maybe even thousands if it’s a big enough event) of people. And man, I’ve seen some wrestlers put in some very tough situations and face plenty of adversity. It’s a huge learning tool for young kids.
And let me add another positive to this. Over the last four weeks, I’ve been to Oakland, Creston, Avoca, Harlan and Atlantic. Every tournament is put together by the high school wrestling coach and their staff, and they receive plenty of help from community volunteers. Most impressively to me, the school’s wrestlers are hugely important to these tournaments when it comes to scoring, officiating and more.
For example, Atlantic’s Cale Roller followed up a Rollin Dyer Invitational championship on Saturday by spending a large chunk of his Sunday officiating for the little kids tournament. That’s just outstanding servant leadership, and it’s hardly the lone example. I’m more and more impressed by these kids each week.
Point 3: Kansas City comes back to beat Houston again
If you forgot about the 2015 comeback by the Royals then you might not get this headline. But you really should not forget about that 2015 comeback. It was the greatest comeback by a Kansas City franchise over a Houston franchise EVER.
Of course, the Chiefs coming back to beat the Texans yesterday was also pretty good. Even when it was 24-0, I never really felt like Houston had the game in the bag. The Chiefs were going to throw and throw and throw and throw some more, and as soon as the receivers started catching the ball they would be fine.
Regardless of it was in the same league as the Royals’ comeback over the Astros (it wasn’t but nothing is other than the Royals’ comeback over the A’s the year before), this is the kind of win that is going to be remembered in Kansas City forever. That’ll be especially true when they raise the Super Bowl trophy. Seriously, if you want to just go do something else for the next three weeks you can because you heard it first (or maybe not first): The Chiefs are going to win the Super Bowl, and it’s going to look surprisingly easy.
Point 4: And they can really thank Bill O’Brien for this
Listen, I know football has been played and thought about in a certain way for a large number of years, but we are smarter now. We should be smarter now, I mean. We have probability tables now. Yardage probabilities, point probabilities, etc. And if you don’t like that then we have Doug Pederson, who spent the 2017 season using these probability models to steal points his Eagles otherwise would have never had by using fourth down as kick down. If you remember, they won the Super Bowl.
Anyway, on 4th and 1 from the Kansas City 13, on the road, facing Patrick Mahomes and in the current way the Texans were moving on the Chiefs, the probabilities were very high that they would get at least one yard. Bill O’Brien – the Texans coach – professes that they didn’t have a play “that he liked” in that situation.
Now, I tell people all the time that they shouldn’t take postgame press conferences or any press conference with any coach too literally. Don’t overreact to what they say because it’s all just watered down nonsense. Bill O’Brien couldn’t actually be serious that he couldn’t find a play that he liked in a situation where he needed less than a yard. He’s not stupid. However, he is pretty gutless.
That’s the real reason he didn’t go for it. He was too scared of coming away with zero points, even when the point probability model was probably somewhere between five and six in that situation. By not going for it – by being gutless – he handed the Chiefs their first actual “win” of the day.
The Chiefs defense – and the Chiefs as a whole – desperately needed a win, and Bill O’Brien made sure they got one. And from then on it was all Chiefs. What made that decision even more mystifying is that he tried a fake punt on the next possession. I’m not overall opposed to fake punts, but there’s a time and spot for everything. That didn’t seem to be the right spot, especially considering the gutless decision on the previous possession.
There is some thought from the old guard that Houston just needed to keep on scoring. Take any points they can get. That’s a terrible rule, considering it was still the first half. As one of my favorite Twitter follows @BPredict notes, “In a scenario where the 3 points matters in a 4th quarter, it almost certainly means that the Chiefs offense turned things around and put up a whole bunch of points quickly. Simple analytical rule: Never, ever play to the score in the first half of the game. Always work to maximize your expected points. In the 4th quarter you can start worrying about marginal point differentials.”
Probabilities, analytics, logic. Those are three things head coaches must be using in this day in age. We have models to guide us, but there should also be some common sense in place. If you need one yard that will more likely than not lead to 7 points against a Patrick Mahomes-led team, you should not settle for 3.
Point 5: No more call stands
This has been a talking point on my show for several weeks now, but it’s worth bringing it to the blog in light of the Green Bay/Seattle game last night. The Packers appeared to come up short on a third down late in the game. However, the official spotted the ball about 1.5 yards ahead of where Packers tight end Jimmy Graham was actually down.
Good news, replay review is a thing! Bad news, replay review is terrible! The officials pulled out the old “call stands,” which effectively means that nobody has the stones to make an actual call on a replay review so they’re just going to keep the original call. It’s time to move away from call stands, and the officials on the field should have nothing to do with deciding the call.
As Ryan Matheny has suggested, an independent official will be available at all times to take a look at a play and make a call. They will not be watching the ongoing game, they will not know what the call was on the field and they will make the official call. Because it has to be one way or the other – confirmed or reversed. Not stands. “Stands” is for the Bill O’Brien’s of the world.
Point 6: The natty is tonight!
And I think it’s going to be a doozy. LSU and Clemson are both 14-0, they both have strong-armed, strong-willed superstar quarterbacks and they both have all kinds of talent spread around the field at every position.
I don’t know what the key to the game will be. I don’t know the intricacies and the ins and outs of these two teams, specifically, but I figure it will come down to a final drive or two. I also think these two – while they both have solid defenses with all kinds of studs (although Clemson has the better D) – are going to score a lot of points. The over-under is 68, but I could see over 80.
My pick: LSU 45 Clemson 42. If this is the score – or somewhere near it – there will inevitably be the “is this good offense or good defense?” crows from social media. And the answer will be this: WHO CARES?! Enjoy things!
Extra Point: A look at a busy week
Today: Nodaway Valley at Shenandoah basketball doubleheader, 5:00 PM on FM 99.1
Tuesday: Glenwood at Harlan basketball doubleheader, 6:00 PM on 960 & Bedford-Lenox, Griswold and Red Oak at Southwest Iowa wrestling, 6:00 PM on 99.1.
Thursday: Stanton at Southwest Valley (Villisca) basketball doubleheader, 6:00 PM on 99.1.
Friday: St. Albert at Red Oak basketball doubleheader, 6:00 PM on 960 & Fairfax Invitational basketball, 6:30 PM on 99.1 + Keast Auto Center High School Basketball Scoreboard Show from 9:30 to 11:00 PM on 99.1 and 960.
Saturday: Fairfax Invitational basketball doubleheader, 6:30 PM on 99.1.
Enjoy Week 20!
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.