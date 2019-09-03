(KMAland) -- It’s been awhile since I’ve done this. Let’s get some Seven Points out there.
Point 1: The Athlete of the Decade poll will be no longer
It’s not you, it’s me. Kind of. But the Athlete of the Decade poll is not going to be a thing anymore. I’ve considered this for about the last five or six polls, but it became something that it wasn’t supposed to be.
I’ve – multiple times – pointed out that the blog was supposed to be the big thing. The rundown of the sports and the athletes that made those sports. The blog had hundreds of names and accomplishments in them. However, the poll has overshadowed it for all the wrong reasons.
I probably should have seen it coming, but things have just been taken far too personally. And I can’t have that. I can handle criticism or disagreements with stuff that I put out there. It’s not that. Those slide off my shoulder. But, what’s happening here is more than that.
When I cover kids/athletes, I feel like – a large majority of the time – they graduate from high school feeling good about their careers and my coverage. I don’t want that to change because they were left out of some meaningless poll. People – and their families – are prideful in what they accomplished during their athletic careers, and I totally get that. I am, too. I don’t want to be the one that diminishes that – even if it was in no way, shape or form my intention to do so.
The so-called “science’ behind the poll was always inexact. Only 20 names on one poll for a decade? Who do I choose to put on the poll: An elite one-sport star or a pretty good three or four-sporter? Or what about someone that was great at one and solid at two others? Or anything else in between? There are a lot of definitions of Athlete of the Decade, and I’m just not going to be the one that tries to decide what it is anymore.
The good news is that the blogs will still be there for every school. I’m going to write on Glenwood this week, and then I’m going to move on to the next one. There won’t be a poll, though. I just think there’s been far too much strife on a very personal level.
Point 2: My 3 standouts from Friday
Last year, I developed a little something-something in this spot where I pointed out three football teams that really impressed me on Friday night. During the opening week, my top three…
-CAM: The CAM Cougars did the deal with a 64-28 win over Bedford. And they did it in an efficient manner with a ton of yardage per carry and only one incompletion on nine passes. Plus, their defense turned Bedford over multiple times. This is a good way to start.
-Glenwood: I could tell in talking with Coach Cory Faust early last week that the Rams were going to mean business this year. In watching some video from their win over Carroll, I think they did a great job of putting their athletes in great positions. Zach Carr is going to be a problem.
-Lewis Central: If the Titans have taken a step back it’s pretty minimal. Both the Duggans are gone, but that roster is just completely full of talent. They rolled to a 35-7 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton, and they did it on the road. SBL is going to win a lot of games. Heck, they might even get back to the Dome, but LC is just that much better than them right now.
Point 3: Impressive volleyball weekend
Check out these performances…
-Abraham Lincoln goes a perfect 10-0 in sets to win the Harlan Cyclone Invitational.
-Underwood emerges as the WIC favorite with wins over Tri-Center and Treynor (as well as Sidney) to advance out of their poll before the loss to AL in the Harlan championship.
-Thomas Jefferson goes a perfect 5-0 at the Avoca Tournament with some solid wins mixed in there.
-Atlantic and Denison-Schleswig both made the semifinals of the Avoca Tournament (along with the expected AHSTW), showing the depth of the Hawkeye Ten.
-Red Oak went 5-1 and had wins over two ranked teams, including one from Class 5A, at the Bondurant-Farrar Tournament. Their lone loss was to 4A state-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock.
-Lewis Central beat a highly-ranked 5A foe in Waukee and lost to two other highly-ranked 5A teams (Ankeny and Centennial).
That’s a good weekend of volleyball, my friends.
Point 4: Pogge, Booton and more in Glenwood
I love the Glenwood XC Invitational. It always gives us a little bit of an idea of how the upcoming year is going to go. If that’s the case this year, then Peyton Pogge of Tri-Center, Aidan Booton of TJ, Booton’s boys’ team and the Harlan girls all figure to have a fantastic year ahead.
Check out our coverage of the event linked here.
Point 5: A few college football musings
-Nebraska struggled, but I think they struggled in a way that most Husker fans would take. What I mean is, a 35-21 win the way they did it on Saturday is better than a 56-42 victory. The defense flew around and looked good, albeit against the worst offense they will face. And the offense (and Adrian Martinez) can’t actually be this pedestrian, right? We’ll find out soon enough.
-Iowa State’s struggles with Northern Iowa was a surprise, but I guess Will McElvain and the UNI defense might not actually be question marks for the Panthers this year. If that’s the case, Coach Mark Farley should be excited about the success that’s ahead. If it’s not the case, maybe ISU isn’t quite a top 15-20 team. Again, we’ll find out soon enough.
-On that ISU/UNI game, why wouldn’t Farley go for two in the second overtime? There was also a 4th and 1 where the Panthers kicked a field goal in a 10-3 game that I also thought was questionable. Maybe UNI fans are used to that kind of conservative decision making, but I don’t think a game against a top 20 team is the right time for that. Fortune favors the bold.
-Iowa was workmanlike. They did the Iowa thing where they kind of mess around and lean on a lesser foe, and then that lesser foe dies out and Iowa takes advantage of it. The Hawkeyes are nothing if not consistent, and that’s – more or less – a good thing lately.
-Maybe I didn’t see enough, but it looks like Alabama is back to the swings and slants offense. Lame. Tua has a golden arm and the brass-ness that could make the Tide exciting to watch. Unfortunately, they’re back to what they were doing with Jalen Hurts. Oh, and speaking of him…
-…maybe Bama was holding him back after all. He scored six combined touchdowns for Oklahoma in their win over Houston. Lincoln Riley is really that good. I almost want Dallas to have a disappointing season so they can hire him.
Point 6 & 7: Another week is here
We’ve already seen three football previews posted to the website. Plenty more will be coming throughout the rest of the week. Meanwhile, we’ll have Johnson-Brock/Sidney volleyball tonight and Shenandoah/Denison-Schleswig on Thursday on the X-Stream and FM 99.1, respectively. Onward.
Have a great week. Make somebody else’s.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.