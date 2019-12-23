(KMAland) -- On to Week 18 of the 2019-20 sports season. There won’t be a lot going on, but there’s a lot going on today in Seven Points.
Point 1: The end is near for Jason Garrett
The more talented, better team lost in Philadelphia yesterday, and it was ugly. So, so ugly. Jason Garrett and his staff’s penultimate game with the Dallas Cowboys was a great microcosm of their final season.
They were conservative, they were risk averse and they were a complete mess. Punting on 4th and shorts, throwing on 3rd and 1 and then again punting on 4th and short, kicking field goals when going for it made the most sense. And on and on and on. The Eagles are a really terrible team so they somehow stayed in the game until the end, but that’s basically how the Garrett-led Cowboys play. Keep it close, see what happens.
If the Cowboys coaches had any marbles whatsoever it’s possible the season would have had a much different story, but we also have to put some blame on the players. Dak Prescott was off (as he has been since Thanksgiving), but when he did put one on his receivers they dropped it.
Of course, a lot of the personnel issues could potentially be traced back to a lack of belief in the coaching staff. It’s hard to believe in a staff that plays so conservatively, especially with an offense that led the NFL in yardage this year. Everything with the Cowboys was disconnected, incomplete and a complete disaster this season. More often than not, that’s kind of what the Jason Garrett era will be remembered for.
Point 2: The problems don’t stop with Garrett
Unfortunately for Cowboys fans like me the problem probably does not stop with Jason Garrett. Jerry Jones hired Jason Garrett. And before that he hired Wade Phillips. Before that he hired and then ran off Bill Parcells. Before that it was Dave Campo, Chan Gailey and Barry Switzer. Jimmy Johnson was his best hire, but he ran him off, too.
The Cowboys have had plenty of success since Jones historically bought the team. However, any successes have been followed by meddling and missteps from Jones. To think that he’s going to make a hire that turns the tide for the Cowboys is probably thinking a wee-bit optimistically.
Maybe there will be some initial successes as there were with Switzer, Parcells, Phillips and Garrett. But how long will the good times last, and will they ever return to the greatness they saw under Johnson (and yeah, I guess Switzer won a title, too)? I have a hard time believing that will ever be the case as long as Jones rules as an overlord.
Point 3: This week’s JHRE Female Athlete of the Week is…
Serena Sundell of Maryville. Maybe you know that already since it’s been posted since 7:20 AM. She scored 52 in a game on Tuesday and 35 in another on Saturday. It’s hard to top that, but there were some others that deserve mention…
-Madison Camden, Glenwood: She stepped up on Tuesday to hit two big free throws, and then got a steal and a layup to put the Rams in position to beat LC. She finished with 17 points on eight shots and had four assists. She then had a team-high 16 points in a win over Creston on Friday and another team-high with 19 points in a win on Saturday over Harlan.
-Allie Petry, St. Albert: She’s been a walking bucket this season for the Saintes and had a nice pair of performances on back-to-back nights last week. She put in 22 points and had seven rebounds on Friday in a victory over Shenandoah before 24 and six on Saturday against Sidney.
-Hannah Neemann, Denison-Schleswig: Neemann had a pair of 20-10 double-doubles on Thursday and Friday, finishing with 20 and 12 against Atlantic and 27 and 11 against Clarinda.
-Megan Witte, Lewis Central: Despite a tough loss to Glenwood on Tuesday, Witte responded with 27 points during Friday’s win over Atlantic. And with it, she surpassed 1,000 career points.
-Emily Williams, East Mills: The freshman narrowly missed a triple-double with 10 points, nine rebounds and nine steals on Tuesday in a win over Heartland Christian. She then followed with 26 points, seven rebounds and seven steals on Friday against Griswold. Her first triple-double is coming!
-Macy Emgarten, Exira/EHK: Emgarten put down 28 points in a strong and dominant performance this past Friday against West Harrison. She also had 14 points in a win over Kuemper Catholic earlier in the week.
-Aleah Hermansen, Audubon: The sophomore scored 20 points in a Wheelers win over Riverside and then had a huge performance (27 points, 6 rebounds) during a big victory over Underwood on Thursday.
-Alyssa Davis, Nodaway Valley: Davis had 16 points and seven rebounds on Tuesday during a win over Bedford, but she saved her best for Thursday when she had 29 points and six rebounds in a key overtime victory over Martensdale-St. Marys.
Point 4: This week’s JHRE Male Athlete of the Week is…
Tyler Peterson of Stanton. Same song and dance as the last. Here are some dudes that were also considered after great weeks…
-Michael Schafer, East Mills: Dude has been lighting things up all year. He had 34 points and seven assists during Tuesday’s win over Heartland Christian and then added 20 during a win over Griswold on Friday.
-Cole Jorgenson & Noah Jorgenson, Sidney: The brotherly duo combined for 50 (Cole had 26, Noah had 24) in a win over Essex on Friday. They also had a combined 34 (Noah had 24 and Cole had 10) in a victory over Fremont-Mills on Tuesday.
-Creighton Nelson, Exira/EHK: His numbers have been off the charts this year, including a 33-point, 10-rebound double-double on Friday against West Harrison. He’s now averaging 24.3 points and 10.2 boards per game.
-Stephen Ansong, Lamoni: The Demons senior scored 20 points in a Thursday night win over North Harrison and then went over 1,000 career points on Friday in a victory over Diagonal.
-Dawson Frost, Mount Ayr: They only had one game this week, but Frost made the most of it in finishing with 26 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals.
-Skyler Handlos, Atlantic: This has been one of the best breakout players of the year. Handlos scored 29 points and had seven rebounds and three blocks on Tuesday night against Atlantic.
-Tre Melby, Logan-Magnolia: He had 20 points and 15 rebounds on Tuesday against Underwood before 12 and six against AHSTW.
-Quran Owens, Thomas Jefferson: Owens dropped in 25 points on Tuesday during a tough loss to Le Mars. He also had five boards, four steals, three assists and three blocks.
-Aybren Moore & Ethan Follman, Atlantic: A big week for the Atlantic standouts, who won the 113 and 120 pound championships at Southeast Polk.
-Anyone from Lo-Ma wrestling: Sean Thompson, Briar Reisz, Rex Johnsen and Barret Pitt all won Western Iowa Conference championships on Saturday to push the Panthers to a WIC team title. That was one day after they claimed the WIC dual championship. That’s a heck of a league they just swept.
-Bedford-Lenox trio: Jake Cox (152 pounds), Drew Venteicher (170) and Devin Whipple (285) all won POI championships to lead Bedford-Lenox to the conference team crown on Friday.
Point 5: The KMA Sports Hall of Fame
Man, Saturday night was so fun and so amazing. It's exactly what I envisioned it would be three years ago when I created the KMA Sports Hall of Fame.
If you missed it, we had a one-night ceremony for the 16 individual inductees in the 2019-20 class and the one remaining honoree from the 2018-19 class. I'm proud of how things went and have heard many positive reviews.
Thanks to KMA, Ryan Matheny, Trevor Maeder, Gentry Sheffield, to those of you that attended as fans or family or friends, to the inductees and everyone else that made it a possibility. I can't wait for next year already!
Point 6: I’m a wrestling dad
Big news. I’m a wrestling dad now, and I was in Oakland yesterday for the Riverside Youth Tournament. My son did pretty well, but the point of this point is something else. It’s this…
KMAland wrestlers Jace Rose, Stevie Barnes, Nick Hamilton and others and Nebraska’s Alex Thomsen all officiating today at the Riverside Youth Wrestling Tournament. Great servant leadership from some dudes that have done a lot of wrestling the last couple days. 👍👍👍— Derek Martin (@d2mart) December 22, 2019
I missed a few names in there so the Riverside Wrestling Twitter account filled in for me…
Thanks to these guys plus Mick Schroder, Nolan Moore, Logan James, and Gabe Smith! Also thank you to all of the other volunteers that helped at the youth tourney today! #RivWrestling https://t.co/pS1UTDrj4q— Riverside Wrestling (@RivWrestle) December 22, 2019
Pretty cool, I’d say, and a big thumbs up to all of those guys for doing that.
Extra Point: Have a Merry Christmas…
Please have a great week, stay safe and enjoy one of the great times of the year!
