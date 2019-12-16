(KMAland) -- We are into the 17th week of the 2019-20 sports calendar. That calls for Seven Points.
Point 1: Things are looking up
To say that 2019 has been a little rough for my sports fandom would be putting it mildly. The Royals lost 100 (again), the Huskers missed a bowl game and lost to Iowa on a late field goal (again), Tim Miles’ program exploded (again), the Cowboys have let down (again) and the 2018-19 year for the Lakers was a complete disaster.
Well, things are starting to look up! At least they were yesterday. Fred Hoiberg’s Nebraska basketball – less than 48 hours after a tough loss at Indiana – beat Purdue on the first triple-double in school history from Cam Mack. The Cowboys beat the ever-loving you-know-what out of my dad’s Rams. The Lakers moved to 24-3 with a less-than-inspiring win over the Hawks (but still a win). And Nebraska football added two more impressive pieces to their recruiting class. The only thing left is for the Royals to make a big splash in free agency. Haha, just kidding.
I’m not willing to project all of these great things will continue, but for one day everything seemed to go my way. I needed that!
Point 2: It’s Hall of Fame week!
If you haven’t heard then you ain’t been listening. The KMA Sports Hall of Fame has a one-night induction ceremony on Saturday evening at the Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium right here in beautiful Shenandoah.
Beginning at 6:00, we will honor 16 inductees for the 2019 class and one from the 2018 class. I am personally inviting all of you to attend (FREE admission) and honor some of the greats in the history of KMAland athletics. Here’s how the process will play out…
-I will be the emcee of the event and profile each inductee one by one.
-Each inductee will have someone that is connected to them to officially introduce them to the crowd.
-And then each inductee gets a chance to say (or not say) something to finish out the induction.
As you may or may not know, we used to have 20 different induction nights. This year, we moved it to five. The four teams on four separate nights and then the 16 others on Saturday. It makes it more prestigious, in my mind, and it also makes it easier for me to be there for as many as possible. I hope you’ll join us on Saturday!
Point 3: Speaking of the Hall of Fame…
Remember Hallie Christofferson? And what about Ann Walker? Exira had the best Class 1A basketball team in the state in the 2009-10 season, and we are honoring that team in our KMA Sports Hall of Fame on Friday.
Trevor Maeder will be broadcasting from Elk Horn when Exira/EHK hosts West Harrison. In between games of that doubleheader, the Exira girls will be back on the court and officially inducted into the KMA Sports Hall of Fame. If you’re from or in the area, stop in and honor this great team.
Point 4: The Big Ten Conference is wild
Or maybe it’s just weird. There have been 13 Big Ten Conference games so far this season and home teams are now 13-0.
Yesterday, Nebraska blitzed past Purdue while Minnesota handed Ohio State their first loss of the season. That means there are now 12 teams in the league that are 1-1 through their first two league games. If Northwestern can upset Michigan State on Wednesday then there will be a 14-way tie for first….and last.
That’s pretty wild and weird, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to see anarchy throughout the entire season. In fact, it’s likely that the old reliables – like Michigan State or Ohio State or even Purdue – will win this league. That’s a little bit of a change from early this year when Sparty was the easy favorite, but the premiere programs are still going to be the teams dominating the league.
Still, I’d like to see that 14-way tie.
Point 5: Who is No. 1?
Who is going to be the new No. 1 in college basketball when the polls are released later today? I’m sure it’s going to be Kansas, but that’s hardly the way I would go at this point. It’s no secret that I’m not a fan of the Jayhawks, but that doesn’t have anything to do with this contention.
Right now, we are in mid-December. Who holds the No. 1 ranking does not matter one bit. I’m not sure I even care who is ranked where at this point in the year. However, if I were a pollster, and I took my job seriously, there’s no way I could vote for Kansas over Ohio State or Gonzaga. There are some others I would probably put in front of Kansas, too, but those are the two I think have a case for No. 1.
First, there’s Gonzaga. Who has wins like the Zags? They’ve won on a neutral court over Oregon, and they won at Washington and at Arizona. And even if they’re bad, they also won at Texas A&M. Their lone loss – Michigan.
Then, there’s Ohio State. If anybody has wins like the Zags then it’s Ohio State. They routed Villanova, they blitzed a fully-stocked North Carolina in Chapel Hill and they beat a solid Penn State team by 32. Yes, they just lost to Minnesota, but pollsters should be voting on the overall resume rather than what happened most recently. Right? Right.
Kansas, meanwhile, has a solid resume of their own, but their wins just don’t pop out. They do have a nice victory over Dayton in Maui. BYU is an OK win in Maui, and Colorado is fine at home. There will be time to build some more wins with the rough-and-tumble Big 12 schedule on its way, but right now I’m not sure they can compare with the two above.
I’m also not sure we should be voting for them over Duke, ya know, since Duke beat them.
Point 6: The week in KMA Sports coverage
Monday: Clarinda at Shenandoah bowling begins at 4:15 PM at the Little Waite Lanes. Follow @TrevMaeder96 for updates and find his full recap later at our Local Sports News Page.
Tuesday: On 960, I’ve got a great showdown battle between the Lewis Central and Glenwood girls in Glenwood. On 99.1, Trevor will have a Pride of Iowa Conference doubleheader between Southwest Valley and Lenox.
Friday: The aforementioned Exira/EHK vs. West Harrison doubleheader is on our KMAX-Stream while the Red Oak Chrysler High School Basketball Connection Show hits the air on AM and FM from 6:30 until 9:15. That’ll be followed by our Keast Auto Center High School Scoreboard Show until 11:00.
Saturday: Trevor is back on the air with Steve Baier for the LOADED Western Iowa Conference wrestling tournament. Join the call from Audubon at around 2:00. No matter what happens there, make sure Trevor gets back to Shenandoah in time for the Hall of Fame night! Which, did I mention, the Hall of Fame is that night.
Extra Point: Have a wonderful week
Please, please, please…have a wonderful week!
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.