(KMAland) -- Former KMAland athletes from Atlantic, Creston, Falls City, Harlan, Lewis Central, Mount Ayr, Platteview, Southeast Warren, Treynor and Tri-Center have been honored by the American Rivers Conference on their All-Academic Team.
Eligibility on the list includes being at least a sophomore in academic standing and attaining an accumulative GPA of 3.5 or better.
Here’s the list of former KMAlanders honored:
Anthony Baker, SR, Nebraska Wesleyan (Falls City)
Tobi Brich, SO, Buena Vista – Soccer (Tri-Center)
Blair Glendenning, JR, Simpson – Volleyball (Mount Ayr)
Matt Glockel, JR, Central College – Football (East Mills)
Madison Hance, SR, Simpson – Golf (Creston)
Brendan Holmes, SR, Simpson – Football (Atlantic)
Nicole Lange, SO, Buena Vista – Tennis (Harlan)
Maggie Langenfeld, JR, Central College – Golf (Harlan)
Suzie McDonald, JR, Nebraska Wesleyan – Soccer (Lewis Central)
Logan Pettit, SR, Simpson – Soccer (Creston)
Jacob Romsa, SO, Nebraska Wesleyan – Football (Platteview)
Nikki Schuppan, SO, Buena Vista – Soccer (Glenwood)
Bryan Seuferer, SR, Central College – Cross Country (Southeast Warren)
Kelsie Stovall, JR, Nebraska Wesleyan – Volleyball (Nebraska City)
Taylor Sudmann, SR, Simpson – Volleyball (Treynor)
Gavin Woods, JR, Wartburg – Soccer (Creston)
View the full list linked here.