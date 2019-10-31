American Rivers Conference
Photo: American Rivers Conference

(KMAland) -- Former KMAland athletes from Atlantic, Creston, Falls City, Harlan, Lewis Central, Mount Ayr, Platteview, Southeast Warren, Treynor and Tri-Center have been honored by the American Rivers Conference on their All-Academic Team.

Eligibility on the list includes being at least a sophomore in academic standing and attaining an accumulative GPA of 3.5 or better.

Here’s the list of former KMAlanders honored:

Anthony Baker, SR, Nebraska Wesleyan (Falls City)

Tobi Brich, SO, Buena Vista – Soccer (Tri-Center)

Blair Glendenning, JR, Simpson – Volleyball (Mount Ayr)

Matt Glockel, JR, Central College – Football (East Mills)

Madison Hance, SR, Simpson – Golf (Creston)

Brendan Holmes, SR, Simpson – Football (Atlantic)

Nicole Lange, SO, Buena Vista – Tennis (Harlan)

Maggie Langenfeld, JR, Central College – Golf (Harlan)

Suzie McDonald, JR, Nebraska Wesleyan – Soccer (Lewis Central)

Logan Pettit, SR, Simpson – Soccer (Creston)

Jacob Romsa, SO, Nebraska Wesleyan – Football (Platteview)

Nikki Schuppan, SO, Buena Vista – Soccer (Glenwood)

Bryan Seuferer, SR, Central College – Cross Country (Southeast Warren)

Kelsie Stovall, JR, Nebraska Wesleyan – Volleyball (Nebraska City)

Taylor Sudmann, SR, Simpson – Volleyball (Treynor)

Gavin Woods, JR, Wartburg – Soccer (Creston)

View the full list linked here.