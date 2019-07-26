(KMAland) -- Several KMAland athletes have been selected to play in Monday's Iowa Girls Coaches Association All-Star Softball Games.
Harlan's Morgan Schaben will play for the Red Team, Murray's Breianna Klein and Madelyn Mogensen of Sergeant Bluff-Luton are on the White Team and Atlantic's Baylee Newell and Sydni Huisman of Treynor are members of the Blue Team.
Treynor's Kara Huisman and Atlantic's Terry Hinzmann are the coaches for the Blue Team.
The series of games will be played at Waukee High School. The Red Team will play the White Team at 4:00 and the Blue Team at 8:00. The White and Blue Team match up at 6:00.