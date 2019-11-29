(Shenandoah) -- Year one of the Darin Pease Era for Shenandoah bowling will begin on December 9th.
According to Coach Pease, he's been happy with the preseason work his team has put in this year.
"I think they've went really well," Pease said, "Bowling is still bowling, we're not out to change anybody's style."
Coach Pease, who coaches both the girls and boys' teams, will have many experienced bowlers at his disposal this season.
On the boys' side, the Mustangs return Devin Morelock---an all-district bowler from last season, Wyatt Aufenburg and Zayne Zwickel.
"We are very upper-class heavy," Pease said.
Pease also expects a handful of other faces to compete for the other three varsity spots including Zander Steiner, Christian Dukes, and Cain Lorimor among others.
On the girls' side, the Fillies return senior Alyssa Dukes--who qualified for state last season.
"She's a beast of her own," Pease said of Dukes, "She's kind of hard on herself, but she wants to excel at every single shot she so throws, so you go to admire that."
Bailey Maher, Ireland Palmer, and Natalie Gilbert will also play a hand in the Fillies' 2019-20 season, which officially begins December 9th against Harlan.
When it comes to goals this season, Pease is looking to keep it simple for him and his team.
"Bowling is a game of fundamentals, I'm really trying to preach the one game and one frame at a time mentality," Pease said.
The complete interview with Coach Pease can be heard below.