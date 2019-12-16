(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah bowling teams won the Page County Super Bowl, sweeping rival Clarinda Monday night at Little Waite Lanes in Shenandoah.
In girls' action, the Fillies edged Clarinda 1912-1669. The team of Ireland Palmer, Bailey Maher, Ciara Shierkolk, Alexa Munsinger, Natalie Gilbert, and Alyssa Dukes posted a 1253 in individual action and responded with a 659 in baker action. Clarinda was paced by a 151 score from Alyssa Johnson.
On the boys's side, the Mustangs broke the school record for most points in a meet. The Mustangs' beat Clarinda 2,930-2613, breaking the previous record, which occurred at the 2018 Hawkeye Ten Tournament.
"Our boys really needed this," Coach Darin Pease said, "We really struggled Friday at the Thunderbowl. Missed a lot of spares and basic, everyday stuff. Good news is they came back and responded in a huge way."
The Mustangs posted a 1960 in individual action to set the stage for the record setting performance. Then, the quintet of Treye Herr, Devin Morelock, Zander Steiner, Wyatt Aufdenburg, and Zayne Zwickel came through in the bakers' series and secured the record on the final frame of the last game with a spare by Zwickel.
"They really struggled the first part of the last game, but we let them know it was in reach and they stepped up." Pease said.
Clarinda's Peyton Johnson posted a 205 to highlight the Cardinals' day.
Complete results from Monday's action as well as a full interview with Coach Pease can be viewed below.