(Shenandoah) -- For the second time in 48 hours, a Shenandoah basketball team will open the postseason with a first-round showdown against rival Red Oak on KMA-FM 99.1
The Mustangs enter the postseason at 4-17, but coming off their most impressive victory of the season: a 68-60 overtime victory over Bedford.
"It's been kind of up and down lately," Coach Derek Howard told KMA Sports. "Monday, we went up to Missouri Valley and lost a close one that we thought maybe we had a pretty good chance to win, and then come home Thursday on senior night and beat a really good Bedford team and got a little bit of confidence back."
The Mustangs overcame an early deficit behind a strong third quarter and forced overtime before ultimately sealing the victory.
"The kids were fired up, the fans were fired up, it was a good atmosphere," Howard said. "We had a contributor or two that don't normally help us out that a big role in the come from behind win. It was good for the kids to fight back."
Braden Knight led Shenandoah with 16 points while Kyle Cerven added 14. Knight and Cerven have been the leading scorers for the Mustangs this season with 11.1 and 13.9 points per game respectively.
"They're two kids that know how to put the ball in the basket," Howard said. "Braden, he just attacks the rim. He's really good in that mid-range makes some shots other kids can't make. Kyle's kind of developed an outside shot. He's always been a good shooter, but it never showed in games, but he shot a lot this offseason."
Freshman Blake Herold has made his presence known during his debut season. Herold is averaging 5.6 points per game and leads the team in rebounds with 128.
"We didn't what to expect coming in," Howard said. "He's probably our best athlete. He's our only source of size inside and his offense is starting to come around."
Brody Owen, Anthony Stogdill and Conner Birt have also been fixtures in the lineup for the Mustangs this season.
"We have two kids that score regularly and four more that average around five to eight points a game for us," Howard said.
The Mustangs will begin the postseason tonight against Red Oak, a team they split with in the regular season. Red Oak won 67-64 in the December 10th meeting, but Shenandoah won 59-45 on January 14th. According to Howard, the defense's improvement was the difference-maker in the second meeting, and will be the case again tonight.
"It's going to have to be on the defensive side for us," Howard said. "They have plenty guys that can hurt us, but we're going to have to turn it up on the defensive end and gets stops."
Tonight's battle between Red Oak and Shenandoah will be the first game of a Class 2A district doubleheader from Clarinda. Derek Martin will have the call for Red Oak/Shen, followed by Missouri Valley/Clarinda on KMA-FM 99.1. The complete interview with Coach Howard can be heard below.